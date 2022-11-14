Read full article on original website
Skinholy Rolls Out Marketplace for Indie, Eco-Conscious Brands to Grow
Skinholy just launched its online marketplace to help independent, cruelty-free beauty brands grow by creating a shopping experience rooted in collaboration and community. Skinholy connects purpose-driven brands with eco-conscious consumers. Users can discover new and innovative brands based on their values and characteristics, including female founders, sustainable packaging and natural skin care.
Saje Natural Wellness Names Barbara De Laere CEO
Saje Natural Wellness has named Barbara De Laere its new chief executive officer, effective immediately. De Laere has worked at L'Oréal, Estee Lauder and most recently lead Aveda as global brand president. De Laere said, "The world is experiencing a fast-rising interest for nature-fueled, holistic wellness and healing plant...
P2 Science Launches 10 Bio-based Citrosperse Pigment Dispersions
P2 Science, Inc. (P2) has announced the launch of a range of 10 bio-based pigment dispersions under the trade name Citrosperse. The line was developed in collaboration with American Colors, Inc. of Sandusky, OH and marketed by P2. It is built on P2’s Citropol platform, which leverages upcycled forestry by-products from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees.
Aptar Beauty Expands Essencia Fragrance Pump Range
Aptar Beauty has expanded its Essencia fragrance pump range for the masstige fragrance market. In addition to the Classic spray, these four variations are available:. Essencia Bloom: Produces a soft, wide, continuous spray three times longer than the Classic. Essencia Screw: Adapted for reuse and refill. The pump can be...
Everyday Humans Expands Into CVS
The Gen Z sun care brand Everyday Humans is now available in more than 160 CVS BeautyIRL stores nationwide as well as cvs.com. This includes Everyday Humans’ entire assortment of multipurpose products—which combines sun care and skin care benefits—such as the brand’s cult favorite, Resting Beach Face SPF 30 Sunscreen Serum, which features:
Unwrapped Life Rebrands as NOT!CE Hair Co.
Unwrapped Life is no more. The company has rebranded into NOT!CE Hair Co. to better reflect its commitment to waterless, solid hair care products and reduction of single-use plastic waste. In addition to a new name and bold logo design, the rebrand features a new website that offers users an...
L’Oréal Debuts Exclusive Beauty Styles on Metaverse Platform Ready Player Me
L’Oréal is partnering with metaverse avatar platform Ready Player Me to premier exclusive makeup and hair styles by Maybelline New York and L’Oréal Professionnel for avatar creation that can be used on more than 4,000 platforms and apps worldwide. Both brands bring curated looks co-designed by...
Symrise's Hydrolite 6 Green Makes Multifunctionality Eco-friendly
In recent years Symrise developed green 1,2-alkanediols, commonly used in cosmetic preservation, such as Hydrolite 5 green (INCI: Pentylene Glycol), Hydrolite 7 green (INCI: 1,2-Heptanediol) and Hydrolite 8 green (INCI: Caprylyl Glycol). The latest in this range is Hydrolite 6 green (INCI: 1,2-Hexanediol), which completes the range of green 1,2-alkanediols...
Haut.AI Taps BreezoMeter Environmental Data for Personalized Skin Care Recommendations
A greater focus on developing pollution-fighting skin care has spurred new product innovation in recent years. Now, Haut.AI has tapped BreezoMeter’s environmental data to enhance its skin care recommendation engine, allowing users to better understand how their skin responds to the environment and which products are best suited to address those issues.
Coty's Refillable Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense Receives C2C Certified Material Health Certificate
Refillable beauty products have been a key area of packaging innovation in 2022; now, Coty's first refillable scent launch, Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense, has received a C2C (cradle-to-cradle) Certified Material Health Certificate at the Silver level. The certificate reportedly verifies the health and safety of a product’s composition using the material health requirements of the Cradle to Cradle Certified Product standard.
Functionalab Group Merges with FYihealth Medical Aesthetics
Functionalab Group and FYihealth group's medical aesthetics division have announced the merger of their companies, creating what is reportedly the largest network of premium aesthetic medicine clinics, with 68 locations across Canada. The merger is expected to close on January 1, 2023. Previously: IRI and The NPD Group to Merge.
Arey Raises $4.15M Seed Round to Address Graying Hair
Arey, a direct-to-consumer hair care brand targeting the growth of gray hair, blew past its recent $2 million fundraising target, generating a $4.15 million seed round led by the Female Founders Fund and Greycroft. Funds will be invested in R&D and distribution expansion. Arey was co-founded by CEO Allison Conrad...
Sun Chemical Expands Natural Colorants for Cosmetics and Personal Care
Sun Chemical has expanded its portfolio to include six natural colorants for cosmetics and personal care into its SunPuro line. The ingredients offered include SunPuro Natural Annatto O (INCI: Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil (and) Annatto) and SunPuro Natural Annatto A (INCI: Water (Aqua) (and) Annatto (and) Potassium Hydroxide), approved for color cosmetics and personal care.
