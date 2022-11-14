P2 Science, Inc. (P2) has announced the launch of a range of 10 bio-based pigment dispersions under the trade name Citrosperse. The line was developed in collaboration with American Colors, Inc. of Sandusky, OH and marketed by P2. It is built on P2’s Citropol platform, which leverages upcycled forestry by-products from Forest Stewardship Council certified pine trees.

2 DAYS AGO