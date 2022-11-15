ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

People

Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Reveals Their 'Indescribable Bond' and His Most Personal Memories Yet

Former Secret Service agent Clint Hill shares never-before-told stories and rare photos of the first lady in his new memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy He's a Secret Service agent who served under five presidents — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford — yet still to this day, one of the questions Clint Hill gets asked most often is: What was Jacqueline Kennedy really like? As the first lady's dedicated Secret Service agent, Hill rarely left her side for four years. They shared an "almost indescribable bond," he...
VIRGINIA STATE
SheKnows

Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Secretly Bought This Nearly $30 Million Renowned Mansion With Zen Landscape Design

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have done it again and taken their real estate portfolio up a notch with an exquisite Bel Air mansion. The couple has mainly kept their house-flipping hobby to the Montecito and Beverly Hills areas over the last decade, so this historic house by midcentury modern architect, Richard Neutra, is outside of the box for them. They spent $29 million in an off-market deal to buy the 1955-built estate known as the Brown-Sidney House. The 3,795-square-foot contemporary home feature three bedrooms, six bathrooms, and sits on over three quarters of an acre of land — and...
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Reveals Malia & Sasha Rented 1st Apartment & Slept On The Floor

Michelle Obama, 58, gave readers some pretty private details about her daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24, first apartment in Los Angeles in her new book, The Light We Carry. The former first lady wrote about how proud she was and revealed how her daughters shopped on a budget. “They’d done a nice job with it [the apartment], having poked around yard sales and shopped at a nearby IKEA, watching their budget. They were sleeping on box springs and mattresses with no bed frame, but they’d found some pretty bedspreads to cover it all,” she wrote. “They’d picked up a set of quirky end tables at a flea market. They had a dining room table, though hadn’t yet found affordable chairs.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

What Julia Childs thought of Julie Powell

Julie Powell, whose memoir inspired the 2009 film Julie & Julia, has died at the age of 49 at her home in Olivebridge, New York.According to her husband, Eric Powell, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.The chef and blogger began her year-long Julie/Julia project in 2002, which saw her cooking every recipe in Julia Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking.Powell documented the process of cooking each recipe on her blog, including her ordeal with steaming a live lobster or the distinct comfort of making boeuf bourguignon.Her blog which became so popular that she turned it into a...
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
CBS Detroit

Someone just paid more than $200,000 for Steve Jobs' old Birkenstocks

(CNN) - How much would you pay for a pair of secondhand shoes?Well, someone just spent more than $200,000 on a pair of old Birkenstock sandals owned and worn by the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs -- setting a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals at auction, according to the auction house.This weekend, the tech pioneer's brown suede Arizona sandals, which were expected to make $60,000, sold for an astonishing $218,750 when they went under the hammer at Julien's Auctions, accompanied by an NFT.  Prior to the sale, the Californian auction house said the sandals, described as "well...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Steve Jobs' 1970s Birkenstock sandals fetch over $218,000 at auction

CUPERTINO — The California house where Steve Jobs co-founded Apple is a historical site, and now the sandals he wore while pacing its floors have been sold for nearly $220,000, according to an auction house.The "well used" brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said Sunday."The cork and jute footbed retains the imprint of Steve Jobs' feet, which had been shaped after years of use," the auction house said in the listing on its website.The sandals were expected to bring $60,000, but the final sale price with an accompanying NFT was $218,750, Julien's said. The buyer was not named.Jobs and Steve Wozniak co-founded Apple in 1976 at Jobs' parents' house in Los Altos, California. In 2013, the property was named a historic landmark by the Los Altos Historical Commission.Jobs died in 2011 from complications of pancreatic cancer.
LOS ALTOS, CA
Robb Report

‘Dirty Dancing’ Producer Mitchell Cannold Is Selling His Midcentury Mansion in New York for $6 Million

Mitchell Cannold wants you to have the time of your life in upstate New York. The Dirty Dancing producer listed his midcentury mansion in the idyllic town of Pound Ridge last week for just under $6 million. Cannold bought the property in 2015 for $2.6 million and has since spent another $2 million on upgrades. He also enlisted architects Gilles Depardon and Kathy Ogawa to execute the home’s design, which was inspired by artist Maya Lin’s Wavefield work at Storm King in nearby Windsor.
POUND RIDGE, NY
The Guardian

Barbara Kingsolver: ‘Middlemarch is about everything, for every person, at every age’

I was four, watching my father read a newspaper. It’s the main thing I saw him do at home, read, with complete absorption. Whatever he was getting, I wanted badly. After he left, I climbed on to the sofa and stared into that newspaper, saying letters aloud. The first word that asserted itself was O-R-A-N-G-E. My brain flooded with the thrills of colour and taste. I was hooked, for ever.
KENTUCKY STATE
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon

I visited my local bookstore this past weekend, and I can tell you that holiday shopping has officially begun, regardless of how you feel about it. If you have people on your gift list you want to get books for, you might be interested in knowing what the big buzzy books of the moment are. It’s not always easy to tell, though. Every bestseller list uses its own criteria and data, and Amazon won’t share its numbers with anyone else.
The Independent

Shakespeare: Only portrait created during playwright’s lifetime on sale for £10m

William Shakespeare’s only portrait created during his lifetime has gone on sale for more than £10m.The image, which is said to be the only signed and dated image of the English playwright, is being displayed at the Grosvenor House hotel in west London.The anonymous owner of the portrait is offering the piece for sale by private treaty without an auction.The image was reportedly made by Robert Peake, court painter to King James I, and is signed and dated 1608.Prior to 1975, the picture hung in the library of a stately home in the north of England, once home to...
dctheaterarts.org

David Leopold discusses his new book on Hirschfeld and inaugural exhibition at NYC’s Museum of Broadway

David Leopold, Creative Director of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation and the creative force behind both the just released book and the just opened exhibition The American Theatre as seen by Hirschfeld, has spent more than 30 years studying the artist’s work, the first thirteen of those serving as Hirschfeld’s archivist and visiting him in his studio once or twice a week. A follow-up to his previous volume The Hirschfeld Century: A Portrait of the Artist and His Age, the lavish 256-page tome showcases four decades, from 1962-2002, of almost 300 drawings of casts, scenes, backstage portraits, and posters from the most notable and lesser-known stage productions of the time, as captured by the self-described “characterist” in his signature calligraphic style.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Real Health

AIDS as Fact and Fiction

The way Rasheed Newson tells it in his debut novel, My Government Means to Kill Me, set in 1980s New York City, the AIDS activist group ACT UP didn’t spring into existence after a rousing call to action by writer Larry Kramer during a speech at the LGBT Community Center. Nope. That narrative, commonly recounted today, amounts to a myth, a “lie [that] has a romantic sweep to it, if one finds beauty in the magic of accidents and perfect timing.” Instead, Kramer enlisted the help of civil rights leader Dorothy Cotton, who worked with Martin Luther King Jr., and the two secretly trained an AIDS army, going so far as to hire goons to rough up wannabe activists to see who could take the impending abuse.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

HBO documentary to feature a local high school musical

GRANITE BAY, BC — A homegrown, local high school musical is hitting the big time, and soon you'll be able to see it featured on HBO Max. 'Ranked, A Musical' premiered at Granite Bay High School in the spring of 2019. ABC10 has been following this show - and its impact - since 2019 and caught up with the creators after a big New York City premiere this past weekend.
GRANITE BAY, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

