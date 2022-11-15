ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Kansas City community weighs in on Blueprint 2030

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City community members are voicing their concerns about Kansas City Public Schools’ Blueprint 2030. The current 2030 plan is meant to deal with declining enrollment. Last month, KCPS presented their Blueprint 2030 plan that consisted of closing eight metro elementary schools and two...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Royals fans weigh in on proposed downtown stadium

KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas City police enforce citations for illegal car sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After writing 33 citations at an illegal car sideshow on Sunday, Kansas City police released a PSA on Monday to announce they are stepping up enforcement against dangerous car stunts on busy streets. According to Kansas City police, approximately 90 vehicles were involved in a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

SMSD board chooses plan to help address overcrowding

State orders Hogan Prep to temporarily shut down amid student safety concerns. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Nov. 11, telling the school to shut its doors until it can properly address the safety of students and staff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
KANSAS CITY, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched

Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

High number of deer-related crashes reported in Kansas City region

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement officials in Kansas and Missouri are warning of a seasonal increase in deer-related crashes. On Thursday, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said it had responded to 150 vehicle crashes this year. Nearly half of them have been car vs. deer crashes.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park

The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
OVERLAND PARK, KS

