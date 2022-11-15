Read full article on original website
The Gotham Apartments constructed in 1919 are still used todayCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Kansas City community weighs in on Blueprint 2030
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City community members are voicing their concerns about Kansas City Public Schools’ Blueprint 2030. The current 2030 plan is meant to deal with declining enrollment. Last month, KCPS presented their Blueprint 2030 plan that consisted of closing eight metro elementary schools and two...
Stoplight at Overland Park intersection under scrutiny
Overland Park plans to study a stoplight at 91st and Neiman to determine if traffic would flow more smoothly as a four-way stop.
Smashed doors, break-ins hit two KCK businesses on Parallel Parkway
Two spots just off Parallel Parkway have been the target of the criminal activity and these situations have impact beyond their bottom-lines.
Kansas City families warn of contractor who takes money, doesn’t complete work
One man said he Franklin Hood, owner of HR Excavating and Hauling, over a year ago and the work still isn't done. Now he’s out over $7,000.
KMBC.com
Records reveal direct conversations between city, state leaders to force clean up along KCMO highways
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you have seen the increased amount of trash along Kansas City Missouri's highways during the past couple of years, you are not alone. The tires, takeout containers, plastic bags, and discarded furniture have served as a rotten reminder of a pandemic that stalled litter cleanup efforts along the city's major interstates.
KCTV 5
Royals fans weigh in on proposed downtown stadium
Kansas City community members are voicing their concerns about Kansas City Public Schools’ Blueprint 2030. After writing 33 citations at an illegal car sideshow on Sunday, Kansas City police released a PSA to announce they are stepping up enforcement against dangerous car stunts on busy streets. Talented high school...
Feds abandon forfeiture effort of $165K of marijuana sales seized in KS stop
Federal prosecutors this week dismissed a case this week in which they were seeking to pursue the forfeiture of more than $165,000 seized in May 2021 traffic stop in Kansas.
KCTV 5
Kansas City police enforce citations for illegal car sideshows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After writing 33 citations at an illegal car sideshow on Sunday, Kansas City police released a PSA on Monday to announce they are stepping up enforcement against dangerous car stunts on busy streets. According to Kansas City police, approximately 90 vehicles were involved in a...
KCTV 5
SMSD board chooses plan to help address overcrowding
State orders Hogan Prep to temporarily shut down amid student safety concerns. The Missouri Charter Public School Commission sent a letter to Hogan Preparatory Academy High School on Nov. 11, telling the school to shut its doors until it can properly address the safety of students and staff. Updated: 6...
Waste collection company charged with Lenexa city code violation
The city of Lenexa is taking Republic Services, one of nine licensed waste collection companies with the city, to court following complaints from residents.
Missouri Amendment 4 moot in Kansas City police budget discussions
Even though Missouri voters raised the minimum Kansas City police budget, functionally there has been no real change for the police board.
Amtrak extends suspension of Kansas City to St. Louis route
Kansas Citians hoping to take Amtrak across Missouri to St. Louis have one less option after the company extended suspension of one route.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation. He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts...
OP commission greenlights upgrades at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead
The draft horse depot at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead could be getting an upgrade after a commission advanced the project.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Marijuana sales could begin before February; cannabis-friendly KC development pitched
Legal recreational marijuana sales in Missouri could begin before early February, state officials say. Existing medical cannabis businesses can submit applications for recreational licenses as early as Dec. 8, and a state health department spokesperson indicated applications could be approved more quickly than the required 60 days. As businesses gear up to serve an expanded cannabis market, companies in the Kansas City region are pitching a riverside entertainment district catering to patrons interested in consuming marijuana. Plans call for the spring 2023 debut of the Smokey River Entertainment District, a development featuring event space, an ampitheatre and more. Plus, Global Entrepreneurship Week is back, and Missouri is a hotbed of events for the annual celebration of entrepreneurship. Scroll down to get the scoop on those stories and more.
KCTV 5
High number of deer-related crashes reported in Kansas City region
LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement officials in Kansas and Missouri are warning of a seasonal increase in deer-related crashes. On Thursday, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said it had responded to 150 vehicle crashes this year. Nearly half of them have been car vs. deer crashes.
bluevalleypost.com
Whataburger owned in part by Patrick Mahomes opens in Overland Park
The 3,800-square-foot restaurant will be the newest addition to the Galleria 115 site, which is planned as a mixed-use development that already includes apartments. Plans to construct the Whataburger building were approved by the Overland Park Planning Commission in September 2021. You may recall: The new franchise is owned by...
Popular barbecue restaurant in Liberty is closing
Liberty's Jousting Pigs BBQ announces it will close on November 27, but plans to keep locations at The Legends and inside Arrowhead open.
Plea hearing scheduled for former Olathe Northwest coach
Former Olathe Northwest High School wrestling coach Steven Mesa's plea hearing is scheduled for April 2023; court denies removal of GPS device.
Two people shot and killed inside Lawrence cemetery
Lawrence police investigate after two people were shot and killed inside Oak Hill Cemetery Wednesday morning.
