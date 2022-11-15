ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Holiday travel cost differ from last year

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People traveling by plane, train or automobile will notice difference prices this year.

The Associated Press said the cost of flying is up due to fewer flights.

Even thought passengers numbers are nearing those before the COVID pandemic there are not as many flights to choose from.

And passengers have already voiced their concerns about small seats squeezing people into planes.

Trains have some vacation packages and deals for people booking in advance.

Amtrak also has a flash sale to encourage people to make their travel plans before Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

Rates for rental cars are not as expensive as least year depending on the popularity of the city travelers are going to visit.

And filling your tank won't hurt as much as last Thanksgiving.

Triple-A said the price dropped 3 cents this month to $3.77 a gallon.

At least a dozen states have stations selling gas below three dollars a gallon.

But overall gas prices are still up 36 cents over last year.

AAA has new information coming out tomorrow.

Your NewsChannel will have more new your can use on holiday travel tonight on the news.

The post Holiday travel cost differ from last year appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
KTLA

Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneydining.com

Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
ORLANDO, FL
Maxim

Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express

The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
Apartment Therapy

You Can Own a Private Rail Car and Hook It Up to an Amtrak Train

Are private rail cars the new private jet? For some lucky travelers, it looks that way. You hear about it endlessly if someone on Instagram takes a private jet. But it seems a new kind of luxury transportation is gaining momentum. Described as “An Extraordinary Way to See North America,” Amtrak is willing to hook up your privately-owned rail car attached to their trains in specific locations across the country.
CNBC

Why U.S. rail travel is so expensive

Amtrak's Acela is the fastest passenger train in the Western Hemisphere, but tickets can be pricey. Amtrak fares can vary dramatically in the Northeast, home of the most heavily used stretch of track in the railroad's nationwide network, which also includes stops in Canada. But tickets are often more expensive...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Airbnb changes booking process for travelers

Airbnb users will soon be able to see the total cost of booking stays before they check out, reversing a long-standing policy that had peeved many users. Starting next month, guests will have the option to view the total price of bookings, including all fees, before taxes. The pricing will be shown in search results and map, filter and listing views. Users will also be able to view full price breakdowns that show Airbnb’s service fees, discounts and taxes.
CNBC

Amtrak has pricey tickets and big plans

Taking a train in the U.S. often costs more than flying and more than train systems in other countries, which often have even faster trains and better service. But Amtrak, the federally funded company that runs many of America's passenger trains, has never made money. In 2021 wasn't able to cover half of its expenses from ticket revenue. Ridership is recovering the pandemic. Now Amtrak wants to expand service in a 15-year plan, with $66 billion in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
travelnoire.com

Uber Introduces Uber Travel And Digital Uber Gift Cards For The Holidays

If you’re traveling for the holidays Uber has a new product just in time to simplify your trips domestically and internationally. After its debut in the United States, Uber Travel is now available in 10,000 cities across the world. Get Uber Cash Back On Each Booking. The ride-share app...
News 12

The Real Deal: Tips to save when booking a hotel room this holiday season

After two years of travel restrictions and lockdowns, more people may be flying and hitting the roads this holiday season. Industry reports say hotel rates will jump so the time to book your room is now. News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal on how you can...
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Will Not Resume Annual Pass Sales in 2022

Earlier we reported that prices for a Walt Disney World Annual Pass will increase when sales resume. However, at the time, there was no indication when those passes would go back on sale. Now, it’s being reported that guests wishing to purchase an annual pass won’t be able to do so until sometime next year.
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy