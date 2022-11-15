ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goffstown, NH

Police: Girl violently grabbed by unknown man near NH rail trail

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 2 days ago
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A juvenile girl was grabbed by an unknown man near a popular walking path Monday night, according to authorities.

Goffstown Police say around 7:00 p.m., the victim was walking on the rail trail near Factory Street when she was violently grabbed by an adult male she didn’t recognize.

The man is described as 6′2″, possibly in his mid 30s with a darker skin complexion. Police say he was wearing jeans and a black jacket or hooded sweatshirt.

Law enforcement officials say the girl is safe.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Goffstown Police.

Scott Chaffee
1d ago

let's find the man and teach him a valuable lesson.

3ND The H8!
1d ago

I hope they catch that loser and he gets what he deserves!

