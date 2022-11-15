Johnny Sexton says the enduring pain of being snubbed by the British and Irish Lions is fuelling his fine form as he contemplates prolonging his career beyond next year’s World Cup.Veteran Ireland captain Sexton was devastated to be overlooked by Lions boss Warren Gatland for the 2021 tour of South Africa, saying it “hurt like hell”.The 37-year-old has channelled that major disappointment by inspiring his country to the top of the world rankings on the back of a Six NationsTriple Crown and a historic series win in New Zealand.His individual contribution was this week recognised with a place on the...

