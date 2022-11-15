Read full article on original website
Johnny Sexton would prefer to beat Australia than be named world player of the year
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton insists he would rather beat Australia than be crowned world player of the year.Fly-half Sexton has declared himself fit to face the Wallabies after missing last weekend’s underwhelming 35-17 success over Fiji due to a dead leg.The influential 37-year-old has guided his country to a Six Nations Triple Crown, a historic tour win in New Zealand, the top of the global rankings and victory over world champions South Africa this year.He was previously named World Rugby’s player of the year in 2018 but, ahead of Saturday’s autumn finale in Dublin, said he is more interested in...
BBC
Rugby League: England men and women to play France in Warrington double-header
Venues: Manchester Central & Old Trafford, Manchester Dates: 18 & 19 November. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live & Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England men and women will...
Johnny Sexton says fine form is being fuelled by British and Irish Lions snub
Johnny Sexton says the enduring pain of being snubbed by the British and Irish Lions is fuelling his fine form as he contemplates prolonging his career beyond next year’s World Cup.Veteran Ireland captain Sexton was devastated to be overlooked by Lions boss Warren Gatland for the 2021 tour of South Africa, saying it “hurt like hell”.The 37-year-old has channelled that major disappointment by inspiring his country to the top of the world rankings on the back of a Six NationsTriple Crown and a historic series win in New Zealand.His individual contribution was this week recognised with a place on the...
‘It’s a big game’: USA and Portugal face off for final Rugby World Cup place
Gary Gold’s Eagles are 80 minutes away from Pool C in France but Os Lobos are on the up. A nerve-shredding night is in store
BBC
Wales will wait on Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate ahead of 2023 Six Nations
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Wales coach Wayne Pivac is hoping Will Rowlands and Dan Lydiate will be able to play a part...
BBC
Rugby League: Victor Radley and James Bentley investigated after alleged incident in Manchester
The Rugby Football League is investigating an alleged incident involving England's Victor Radley and Ireland's James Bentley in Manchester on Sunday. Sydney Roosters' Radley was allegedly involved in an altercation with Leeds Rhinos' Bentley at a hotel. The England team were staying in the hotel following their shock Rugby League...
Sporting News
Erasmus' unforgettable 'tackies' introduction to Lukhanyo Am
Rassie Erasmus has paid tribute to the determination of Springboks talisman Lukhanyo Am to succeed in rugby, emerging from humble beginnings to this week being included on the four-man shortlist for the 2022 World Rugby player of the year award. The soon-to-be 29-year-old hasn’t played since injuring his knee playing against Australia in The Rugby Championship in August.
SkySports
Jon Wilkin says England were overhyped for Rugby League World Cup semi-final
Jon Wilkin says England were overstimulated for their Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Samoa and it translated into a "sloppy performance". Stephen Crichton's golden-point drop goal saw Samoa stun England and reach a historic first Rugby League World Cup final with a 27-26 victory. England had managed to send...
ESPN
Cristiano Ronaldo exit saga: A-League plot to bring Man United star to Australia
The A-Leagues are preparing an unlikely bid to lure Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Australia, its chief executive Danny Townsend said on Thursday. Sources have told ESPN that United boss Erik ten Hag believes he cannot work with Ronaldo again after the striker said he "doesn't respect" the Dutch manager.
Malan century in vain as Australia make winning start to England ODI series
After weeks of Twenty20 cricket, it suddenly felt like everyone had time to breathe. With the luxury of space in the 50-over form, Dawid Malan assembled one of his best innings to carry England to 287 for nine, before David Warner’s typical riposte got Australia off to a running start, allowing them to walk down 291 for four in 47 overs. Starting a three-match one-day international series, the home team left Adelaide Oval leading 1-0.
BBC
Wales arrive in Qatar for start of first World Cup since 1958
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Wales have arrived in Qatar as they prepare to play...
BBC
England v New Zealand: All Blacks scrum-half Aaron Smith says 'there is no better test'
All Blacks great Aaron Smith says "there is no better test" than facing England at Twickenham, adding it is a fixture that "gets the blood going". The two sides meet on Saturday for only the third time in eight years. And Smith feels playing England on their home turf is...
Sporting News
Cherneka Johnson ordered to face IBF mandatory challenger Ellie Scotney
Australia's IBF super-bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (15-1) will take on rising English star Ellie Scotney (6-0) in her next world title defence. Johnson, 27, has been ordered to face her mandatory challenger by the IBF, although no date or location has been decided. It will be Johnson's second title defence...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Wales' boys of '58 - in their own words
Wales' appearance at this year's World Cup is the first time the country has competed in the finals since the exploits of 1958, when Jimmy Murphy's side reached the quarter-finals. Murphy's side were initially eliminated after finishing second in a qualifying group that also included Czechoslovakia and East Germany. But...
BBC
Wales v Georgia: Wayne Pivac praises recalled Jac Morgan
Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Cymru and updates on BBC Radio Wales; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Head coach Wayne Pivac believes Wales are benefiting from leaving out flanker Jac Morgan for the summer tour...
BBC
UK Championship: Wales' Jamie Clarke confident after toppling Mark Williams
Jamie Clarke says he is "full of confidence" as he prepares to face Ding Junhui in the last 16 of the UK Championship on Thursday (13:00 GMT). Clarke beat fellow Welshman and three-time world champion Mark Williams 6-3 in the first round on Monday night. Williams was suffering with an...
Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games
Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
BBC
Indian Premier League: Pat Cummins and Alex Hales withdraw from 2023 tournament
Pat Cummins and Alex Hales have withdrawn from the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cummins and Hales were set to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in the competition that starts on 25 March. T20 World Cup winner Hales has withdrawn because of his workload, having also signed...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says event should be held in 'football countries'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has again questioned the decision...
