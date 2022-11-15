ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW repairs broken water main in downtown Memphis

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– MLGW crews are repairing a broken water main in the area of Adams Avenue and North Front Street in downtown Memphis Monday evening.

MLGW said affected customers may have discolored water and advised them to flush their pipes by running water for a few minutes to disperse any sediment.

The utility company plans to have repairs finished before midnight.

WREG

