Chicago, IL

#48: Man killed his girlfriend while on electronic monitoring, then fled the scene to get to his court hearing on time, prosecutors say

By CWBChicago
 2 days ago
Rudy Belvedere
2d ago

That just shows how they are laughing at the criminal justice system in Illinois they can do what they want when they want and think they have nobody to answer to. what a joke , disgusting!

pamela
2d ago

There should not be Justice for....Repeat Offenders..... NO Ankle Bracelet, NO Bond.....It's a JOKE to The Criminals, & Law Abiding Citizens....These Elections, are about who can talk A Good Game🤥...then it turn out to be.....same old, same old🤨....More ppl, are getting License To Carry, so they can protect, their family & property.... Police are being Disrespected, they're quitting, or "Doing Just Enough"🥴 What's Left...Change The Laws...Keep Criminals In Jail...They don't want Freedom... just looking for a place to live, & eat...Give It To Them...We didn't like wearing Masks....How about hiding in Shelter?????😫

Miguel Lopez
2d ago

Most of these stories in our society stem from the same thing over and over again. Divorce, single family homes, then the boyfriend, and then same outcome. RIP

