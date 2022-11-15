Read full article on original website
Report finds thousands of Georgia residents 'missing' from the labor force
(The Center Square) — While Georgia officials routinely tout the state’s low unemployment rate, a new report found hundreds of thousands of residents are "missing" from the labor force. According to a Georgia Center for Opportunity analysis, 454,100 Georgians are not in the labor force and have effectively...
Report: Pennsylvania lags in health care due to restrictions on nurse authority
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is out of step with its neighbors and deregulating some health care services could give residents of the commonwealth better access to treatment, a new analysis argues. The Commonwealth Foundation released a report arguing that Maryland’s effort to grant nurse practitioners full practice authority...
Louisiana lawmakers hear info on state sales tax as they contemplate changes in April's session
(The Center Square) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office presented lawmakers with information on the state's sales tax Wednesday as they prepare for potential changes in the 2023 legislative session. Louisiana imposes a 4.45% state tax on the sale or use of tangible...
Insight in uncertain times: Farmers have opportunity at ag conference
With inflation, supply-chain issues and uncertainty in the economy, the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service hopes to provide South Carolina’s farmers with the information needed to navigate those hurdles in one fell swoop. The seventh Annual South Carolina Ag Outlook Conference is slated for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17,...
Industries with the most workplace injuries in California
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in California using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Feds launch investigation into Missouri's treatment of mental health disabilities
ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing facilities to house people with mental illnesses. The department will investigate possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act to determine if the state “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness” by placing them in nursing homes, according to the announcement.
Nebraska gets another $5.6 million for broadband expansion
Nebraska received another $5.6 million in federal funding to devote to broadband expansion. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced via a news release Tuesday that the state had received the money through two grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop strategic plans to expand Nebraska’s broadband service. Roughly...
Sheriff's authority to ink jail contracts affirmed by Indiana appeals court
CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is not required to obtain approval from the county executive to ink contracts relating to the county jail, so long as funds for the purchases are appropriated by the county council. That's the 3-0 decision by the Indiana Court of...
Long-serving Georgia House Speaker Ralston dies weeks after leaving leadership position
(The Center Square) — Georgia House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, died Thursday following an extended illness. Ralston, 68, announced earlier this month he would step down as state House speaker. Speaker Pro Tempore Jan Jones, R-Milton, will serve as the 74th state House speaker for the remainder of Ralston’s term, which ends in January.
COVID-19 keeps killing Pennsylvanians, but new regional deaths decline
New COVID-19 deaths in the last week dropped into single digits for the first time in two months across seven Northeast Pennsylvania counties. Statewide, at least 100 people died of COVID-19 for the 15th week in a row. The state Department of Health recorded 132 new deaths, increasing the total...
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Georgia
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Georgia using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Illinois parents push to extend statewide school choice program
(The Center Square) – Parents of students from across the state involved with the state's Invest In Kids school choice pilot program are lobbying Illinois lawmakers to make it permanent. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships for...
Louisiana’s overall school performance back to pre-pandemic scores, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana public school students showed a modest rebound on key achievement tests, returning the state's overall school performance score to where it was before the coronavirus pandemic, education leaders said Wednesday morning. The score is 77.1 out of a possible 150 points, up from 75.3 last...
Louisiana's troubled juvenile prisons full, 'cannot safely accept more youth,' letter says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's troubled youth jails are "at full bed capacity" and can't accept any more teen offenders, state officials said in a letter last week to youth judges, in which they requested the judges' help in releasing some low-risk teens back to their communities. "The Office of...
Wilkes-Barre Twp. police surprised Trump PAC paid bill for extra security at arena rally
Much to the surprise of Wilkes-Barre Twp. Police Chief Will Clark, former President Donald Trump’s political action committee “Save America” paid his bill for extra police and public works overtime for his September rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena. The Save America PAC reimbursed the township after...
Campaign aims to stop adults from leaving children unattended to gamble
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is launching a new awareness campaign aimed at preventing children from being left unattended while an adult supervisor gambles in a casino. The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by the board’s concern over the number of minors who are being left in vehicles...
Louisiana should gain 3,500 oil and gas jobs by 2023, new LSU study says
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana should gain back 3,500 upstream oil and gas jobs by mid-2023, but natural gas prices along the Gulf Coast could remain elevated as long as demand for U.S. liquefied natural gas stays high, according to an LSU report released Wednesday. The state lost 8,700 jobs...
Lawmakers sworn into office on Oklahoma Statehood Day
OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected state lawmakers were sworn into office on Wednesday. Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Darby administered the oath of office to lawmakers in both chambers. “It is fitting to take the oath on Statehood Day,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho Announces Recipient for Second Chance Program
For the last two years, Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho has changed someone’s smile forever through their “Second Chance Program”. The second chance program is an opportunity for one lucky recipient who may have rotting or broken teeth to receive a brand new permanent set of teeth, a procedure that typically costs $50,000 dollars, for free.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly pledges focus on water: ‘Waiting for a miracle is not an option’
MANHATTAN — Kansans have “a responsibility to do something” about the state’s rapidly depleting water supply and the risk of widespread contamination, Gov. Laura Kelly said at a conference Wednesday in Manhattan. “Waiting for a miracle is not an option,” she told a crowd of about...
