Nebraska State

Report finds thousands of Georgia residents 'missing' from the labor force

(The Center Square) — While Georgia officials routinely tout the state’s low unemployment rate, a new report found hundreds of thousands of residents are "missing" from the labor force. According to a Georgia Center for Opportunity analysis, 454,100 Georgians are not in the labor force and have effectively...
Report: Pennsylvania lags in health care due to restrictions on nurse authority

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania is out of step with its neighbors and deregulating some health care services could give residents of the commonwealth better access to treatment, a new analysis argues. The Commonwealth Foundation released a report arguing that Maryland’s effort to grant nurse practitioners full practice authority...
Insight in uncertain times: Farmers have opportunity at ag conference

With inflation, supply-chain issues and uncertainty in the economy, the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service hopes to provide South Carolina’s farmers with the information needed to navigate those hurdles in one fell swoop. The seventh Annual South Carolina Ag Outlook Conference is slated for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17,...
Feds launch investigation into Missouri's treatment of mental health disabilities

ST. LOUIS — The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced an investigation into Missouri’s use of skilled nursing facilities to house people with mental illnesses. The department will investigate possible violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act to determine if the state “unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness” by placing them in nursing homes, according to the announcement.
Nebraska gets another $5.6 million for broadband expansion

Nebraska received another $5.6 million in federal funding to devote to broadband expansion. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced via a news release Tuesday that the state had received the money through two grants from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to develop strategic plans to expand Nebraska’s broadband service. Roughly...
Illinois parents push to extend statewide school choice program

(The Center Square) – Parents of students from across the state involved with the state's Invest In Kids school choice pilot program are lobbying Illinois lawmakers to make it permanent. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships for...
Campaign aims to stop adults from leaving children unattended to gamble

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is launching a new awareness campaign aimed at preventing children from being left unattended while an adult supervisor gambles in a casino. The “Don’t Gamble with Kids” campaign was spurred by the board’s concern over the number of minors who are being left in vehicles...
Lawmakers sworn into office on Oklahoma Statehood Day

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected state lawmakers were sworn into office on Wednesday. Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Darby administered the oath of office to lawmakers in both chambers. “It is fitting to take the oath on Statehood Day,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho Announces Recipient for Second Chance Program

For the last two years, Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho has changed someone’s smile forever through their “Second Chance Program”. The second chance program is an opportunity for one lucky recipient who may have rotting or broken teeth to receive a brand new permanent set of teeth, a procedure that typically costs $50,000 dollars, for free.
