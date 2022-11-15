Read full article on original website
Local winemakers featured in new film
– Local San Luis Obispo County winemakers incorporating ancient winemaking techniques are featured in a new film, “The Amphora Project – Past Forward” by The Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County. The community is invited to the film’s exclusive, one-night-only premiere on Dec. 1 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at the Park Cinemas in downtown Paso Robles. After the show, attendees can meet the winemakers and taste their wine.
North County business celebrates 60th anniversary
– Hidden Springs Tree Farm in Atascadero will be opening its gates for its 60th year in business this season. The farm provides a “classic choose-and-cut Christmas tree experience,” during the holiday season each year. The farm’s first crop of Monterey pine trees was planted on three acres...
Local winery awarded multiple ‘best in class’ distinctions
Brecon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah received best-in-show award. – The recently concluded 2023 Boston Wine Competition recognized Brecon Estate wines with three best-in-class awards and one best-in-show designation:. Best in Show Red and Best in Class Petite Sirah, Platinum: Brecon Estate Reserve Petite Sirah 2020, Adelaida District. Best in Class...
Fall Festival returns to Atascadero this weekend
– The 2nd Annual Atascadero Fall Festival will take place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The times of the event are Friday from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 – 10 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero. The following provides street closure and no parking information...
SLO's Climate Action Plan, Rosanne Cash, City Farm SLO, and Central Coast swimming
In 2020, the City of San Luis Obispo set an ambitious climate action goal: to become carbon neutral by 2025. City leaders are asking the public to weigh in on a plan, and Chris Read, the city’s Sustainability Manager, talks with Kim Bisheff about the options. Contributor Tom Wilmer...
Mountain lion stares down woman, dog at SLO mobile home park: ‘I was mesmerized’
Holly Hiner spotted the cougar while taking her pet Australian shepherd, Bear, outside.
Los Olivos Luxury: Fess Parker Wine Country Inn
Television enthusiasts of a certain age likely remember Fess Parker as the star of 50s and 60s television shows Davy Crockett and Daniel Boone. But to wine enthusiasts, Parker is better known as a Santa Ynez Valley icon who helped to transform the region into a wine lover’s destination. Parker lived for decades in Santa Barbara County, and after retiring from acting, he reinvented himself as a respected vintner and hotelier. He, and now his family, have cultivated a world-class hospitality portfolio around the beauty and bounty of Santa Barbara County. Guests to Los Olivos can experience the full breadth of the Parker family’s hospitable offerings with a stay at the quaint Fess Parker Wine Country Inn, which serves as a gateway not only to their winery, but also to the more than 30 tasting rooms within walking distance.
Holloway’s Christmas Tree Farm faced a few obstacles this year
Co-owner Carl Holloway said two days before Thanksgiving is the best time to get your tree. He added that’s when the crowds aren’t as big.
Classic November pattern forms with cold, windy mornings and crisp nights | Central Coast Weather Report
Last week a series of cold fronts produced gusty southerly winds and periods of rain. The Santa Maria Airport recorded nearly one inch of rain, while the Santa Ynez Airport saw about one-third of an inch last Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This week, a classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop as a ridge of high pressure remains firmly anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create gusty Santa Lucia (northeasterly) winds during the night and morning, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions this workweek.
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announces new life safety feature
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services announced the installation of a new life safety feature for the community; the first 24/7 publicly accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED).
New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior
Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony to be held for Glen Speck Elementary
– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of Glen Speck Elementary at 17th Street on Wednesday. The district welcomes the community to the ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place at 5:30 p.m., at the campus, located at 401 17th Street in Paso Robles.
Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria
Santa Barbara County Fire, Sheriff's and a hazmat team determined the hazardous gas leak at 3800 Telephone Road low level. Santa Barbara County Sheriff's evacuation of the area were canceled. The post Emergency services respond to gas leak in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
What were the seven most expensive homes sold in San Luis Obispo the week of Nov. 6?
A condo in San Luis Obispo that sold for $2.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in San Luis Obispo in the last week. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $1.3 million, $704 per square foot.
Residents react to plan to replace crumbling Shell Beach staircase
The Pier Avenue stairs in Shell Beach have been closed since last October and residents are hoping to regain beach access as soon as possible.
Portion of Hwy 41 dedicated to fallen Los Padres NF battalion chief
A portion of Highway 41 is now dedicated to a Los Padres National Forest Service Battalion Chief who died in a crash on the same stretch of road in 2017.
Evacuation for Hazardous Material Incident in Orcutt
