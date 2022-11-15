ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Delaware Online

Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral

Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Philadelphia Eagles and the great ’strength of schedule’ debate

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Zech McPhearson talks Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay and 2022 growth: 'We got the groove'

Only one unbeaten team remains in the NFL entering Week 10: the Philadelphia Eagles, who are on pace to bag the NFC's No. 1 seed just a year after making their postseason debut under new coach Nick Sirianni. While big names like Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have headlined the Birds' hot start, Zech McPhearson has been another constant for the NFC East frontrunners. A 2021 fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech, the 24-year-old cornerback has emerged as the Eagles' top special teams player, ranking fifth in the NFL in special teams tackles and at one point recovering an onside kick to preserve their 8-0 record.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Ron Rivera Was Asked About Decision On Carson Wentz

In the middle of October, the Washington Commanders placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve. Over the past four weeks, the Commanders have compiled a 3-1 record with Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback. Despite his success, fans wondered if Wentz would be the starting quarterback when he came back from injury.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Eagles aim for 9-0 in game against Commanders

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Birds are back at the Linc Monday night in a prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.The Eagles are still flying high as the only undefeated team in the NFL right now. And they're looking to keep that streak going.After a mini bye week, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field.The Commanders are in the bottom four of the league this season. They're currently 4-5.Many fans were looking forward to seeing former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz Monday night, but he's out with...
Philadelphia, PA

