Here’s what Nick Sirianni said about Brandon Graham’s hit on Taylor Heinicke
Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the controversial Brandon Graham penalty that sealed the deal on Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t be lamenting the fact that the team blew its undefeated season against a division rival on national television, it will be how the loss happened.
Eagles' loss shows who their most indispensable player is − and it's not Jalen Hurts
PHILADELPHIA − As it turns out, a rookie who played barely one-third of the defensive snaps is the most indispensable player on the Eagles. That's how much the Eagles need Jordan Davis. The mammoth 6-foot-6, 336-pound defensive tackle missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Davis is on injured reserve, which means he has to miss at least two more games.
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles: 3 bold predictions for Monday night
The Washington Commanders head into Lincoln Financial Field to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football.” Washington
Cowboys WATCH: Commanders at Eagles: Can Washington Help Dallas in NFC East?
Washington knows it'll need to do everything possible to keep Jalen Hurts from taking over the game again if the Commanders are going to win on 'Monday Night Football.' And the Cowboys will be watching ...
Commanders Announce Starting QB vs. Texans: Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Unbelievable stat about ex-teammates Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons goes viral
Joel Embiid appears to be slightly better at putting the ball in the basket than his former teammate. The Philadelphia 76ers star Embiid went Vesuvius on the Utah Jazz over the weekend, erupting for 59 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and seven blocks in a 105-98 victory for Philly. It was Embiid’s highest-scoring performance of his NBA career and made him just the third 76ers player ever to score 55 points or more in a game (along with Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson).
Reggie the dog may just be the Philadelphia Eagles' secret weapon
Is Reggie the dog the Eagles' secret weapon?
Yardbarker
NFC Playoff Picture: Eagles are still the best in the conference after week 10
The Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to keep their undefeated streak alive tonight against the Washington Commanders. But as the NFL season passes the halfway mark, there’s much more on the line than just the streak. The Eagles are still sat atop the NFC totem pole, but things are heating up.
Eagles fans believe NFL is rigged after losing to Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a good run, but, like all good things, the Eagles' undefeated streak came to an end Monday night at home. The Birds lost to the Washington Commanders."I saw that were about to lose to the Washington Commanders. That is embarrassing, embarrassing," Roberts Mos, a fan, said.The Washington Commanders beat the Eagles 32-21 handing them their first loss after 8 straight wins.The Birds trailed at halftime for the first time this season."I don't ever like to say we lost - they played and they played well, but we know that we made mistakes, we made uncharacteristic...
Tri-City Herald
‘My Mother Would’ve Been Proud’: Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Delivers Emotional Speech After Eagles Win
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera delivered probably the shortest postgame speech of the season after their big 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football ... but it also was possibly the most powerful one he'll give all season. "My mother would've been proud," Rivera said as...
Yardbarker
The Philadelphia Eagles and the great ’strength of schedule’ debate
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently preparing for a Monday Night clash against the Washington Commanders. A win would see them soar to a 9-0 record. The last team to reach this milestone was the 2020 Pittsburgh Steelers, and before that, the 2015 Carolina Panthers. But if you open up Twitter or chat to any Football fan, they’ll be quick to downplay this stunning accomplishment.
Eagles Owner Jeffrey Lurie Surprises Tailgaters at Monday’s Game
Some Delco fans had a chance to tailgate with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie at a recent Lincoln Financial Field game, writes Sharifa Jackson for 6abc. These faithful fans along with those living outside of Delaware County showed up before sunrise Monday and tailgated the entire day away before the late-night Eagles-Washington Commanders game.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Zech McPhearson talks Jalen Hurts, Darius Slay and 2022 growth: 'We got the groove'
Only one unbeaten team remains in the NFL entering Week 10: the Philadelphia Eagles, who are on pace to bag the NFC's No. 1 seed just a year after making their postseason debut under new coach Nick Sirianni. While big names like Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown have headlined the Birds' hot start, Zech McPhearson has been another constant for the NFC East frontrunners. A 2021 fourth-round pick out of Texas Tech, the 24-year-old cornerback has emerged as the Eagles' top special teams player, ranking fifth in the NFL in special teams tackles and at one point recovering an onside kick to preserve their 8-0 record.
Ron Rivera Was Asked About Decision On Carson Wentz
In the middle of October, the Washington Commanders placed starting quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve. Over the past four weeks, the Commanders have compiled a 3-1 record with Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback. Despite his success, fans wondered if Wentz would be the starting quarterback when he came back from injury.
Philadelphia Eagles aim for 9-0 in game against Commanders
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Birds are back at the Linc Monday night in a prime-time matchup against the Washington Commanders. The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m.The Eagles are still flying high as the only undefeated team in the NFL right now. And they're looking to keep that streak going.After a mini bye week, the Eagles will host the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at Lincoln Financial Field.The Commanders are in the bottom four of the league this season. They're currently 4-5.Many fans were looking forward to seeing former Eagles franchise quarterback Carson Wentz Monday night, but he's out with...
