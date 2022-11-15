ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocks Sen. Graham's subpoena from Georgia grand jury

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas temporarily blocked a Georgia grand jury subpoena demanding testimony from South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The Fulton County grand jury investigating possible criminal interference in the 2020 election in the state by former President Donald Trump and allies including Graham. Trump had pressured Georgia's...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

The Independent

Republican governor candidate says he wants to impose a statewide ban on gay marriage

South Carolina Gov Henry McMaster said at a debate Wednesday night that he believes marriage should be between a man and a woman and would enforce a ban on gay marraige should the US Supreme Court overturn the ruling that legalised gay marriage across the country in 2015. “In our constitution, [gay marriage] it is not allowed, and under our state law, it is not allowed. I would follow state law, whatever state law is,” Mr McMaster said. “Maybe I’m old-fashioned, but I think a marraige ought to be between a man and a woman.” Mr McMaster’s comments came...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Sarah Sanders breaks with Arkansas governor on transgender medical care for minors

Sarah Sanders said that she would have supported an Arkansas bill banning transgender medical intervention for minors that was vetoed by Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Sanders, previously the press secretary for President Donald Trump and now running for governor as a Republican, said one of the first jobs of the state is to protect its residents. For that reason, she said during Friday's Arkansas gubernatorial debate, she would have signed into law legislation banning certain "gender-affirming" treatments for youth under the age of 18.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Will the Supreme Court impose a Republican government on the US?

We often hear about the United States having a “republican form of government.” That comes directly from Article IV, Section 4, of the U.S. Constitution, which emphatically proclaims: “The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government.”. The ultra-conservative majority...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Clarence Thomas says he doesn’t have a ‘clue’ what diversity means as Supreme Court takes aim at affirmative action

Nearly 20 years ago, the US Supreme Court determined that universities may consider race in their admissions process in an effort to achieve a more diverse campus.But on 31 October, Justice Clarence Thomas – part of the conservative majority on the nine-member court – said he does not have a “clue” what diversity means, while conservative justices repeatedly doubted whether universities would reach an “endpoint” in race-conscious admissions.The 2003 decision in Grutter v Bollinger affirmed that universities can consider race as a factor in the admissions process, upholding decades of precedent to diversify student bodies and expose distinct perspectives...
Well+Good

If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions

It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
GEORGIA STATE

