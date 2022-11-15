ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 5 San Diego

Body found in underwater SoCal cave may be diver who vanished in 2020

By Associated Press
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9Eol_0jArdhBd00

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — A body that was found this month in an underwater cave in Southern California may be that of a scuba diver who vanished two years ago, authorities said Monday.

Man who engaged in shootout with Harbor Police sentenced for attempted murder

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, working with divers from other agencies, recovered the remains Saturday, a week after it was notified that two recreational divers had discovered a possible body near the ocean floor in a cave system on Santa Cruz Island.

“The location of the recovery corresponds to a missing diver investigation from 2020,” a Sheriff’s Office statement said.

Former L.A. Dodger Yasiel Puig to plead guilty in illegal sports gambling case

Ryder Sturt, 34, of Port Hueneme, reportedly was diving for lobster with a partner on Nov. 29, 2020, in the Painted Cave Preserve area of the central California coastal island and never surfaced, authorities have said.

Coroner’s investigators will use rapid DNA testing to confirm the identity of the body, and the determination could be completed next week, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 5 San Diego

Powerful Santa Ana winds lash SoCal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Powerful Santa Ana winds lashed Southern California on Wednesday, toppling big rigs on highways and spreading a small fire that destroyed two structures. High wind warnings stretched across a wide swath of the region, and red flag warnings for high fire danger were posted in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The […]
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Fierce winds blast through Southern California

Fierce winds fueled fires and overturned big rigs in Southern California Wednesday. The high winds helped a fire spread to two homes on Boyle Avenue in Fontana, destroying both.The fire began as a vegetation fire on the side of the 10 Freeway but the strong winds quickly swept it into a residential area. Several big rigs in the Inland Empire area were also overturned Wednesday morning due to the high winds. A high wind warning remains in effect by the National Weather Service from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, Corona, Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Wrightwood, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine, Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo. 
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

Santa Ana winds feed Fontana fire, topple trees and overturn semi

Strong Santa Ana winds returned to Southern California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, increasing the risk of fire and causing damage across the Southland. Video footage showed gusts of up to 50 mph whipping trees and other plants, toppling some of them. The National Weather Service said one gust in the mountains north of downtown […]
SANTA ANA, CA
disneyfanatic.com

Disneyland Performer Killed by Drunk Driver

A drunk driving accident took a Disneyland parade performer and her father in Southern California Sunday, November 13. According to NBC Palm Springs, the victims were 19-year-old Hannah Jacks, and her father, 45-year-old Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Deputy Daniel Jacks, Jr. They were in their Honda Insight when a Chevrolet Silverado collided with them head-on.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Remains of missing Simi Valley woman found in Antelope Valley

The ex-husband of a Simi Valley woman who went missing has been arrested in connection with her death. The remains of Rachel Castillo, 25, who was first reported missing on Thursday, were located by detectives in a remote part of the Antelope Valley on Sunday, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. Castillo's sister, Emily, reported her sister missing Thursday night after she arrived to their home in Simi Valley and called 911 after finding a "significant amount of blood." All of Rachel's belongings were still at home, including her phone, keys and vehicle. After authorities arrived, they quickly determined that a struggle...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
CalMatters

Widespread strikes descend on California

It’s strike season in California, again. Today, fast food workers across the state are set to picket outside of Starbucks, Chipotle, Jack in the Box and other restaurants to protest the companies’ efforts to qualify a 2024 referendum to overturn a new state law. The first-in-the-nation law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Labor Day, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX 5 San Diego

Two California destinations tourists should reconsider visiting, travel report says

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023”, an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam

A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMJ

California hospitals erect tents to cope with rise in flu

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical...
ENCINITAS, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy