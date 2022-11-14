Read full article on original website
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
msn.com
8 Best Oil Stocks of 2022
Oil prices might not go up forever, but right now oil is the profitable stock market play with exceptional year-to-date returns. Here are some of the top oil stock picks that could continue to perform well for the rest of 2022. Top 8 Oil Stocks To Consider in 2022. Here’s...
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Stocks end higher on Wall Street, notching weekly gains
Wall Street capped a volatile run for stocks with a broad rally Friday, contributing to sizable weekly gains for major indexes. The S&P 500 rose 2.4% and notched its biggest weekly gain since June. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite ended 2.3% higher. More than 90% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose. Technology stocks, retailers and health care companies powered a big share of the rally. Oracle rose 5%, Home Depot added 2.3% and Pfizer rose 4.8%. Social media companies fell broadly after Snapchat’s parent company issued a weak forecast and the Washington Post reported that Elon Musk plans to slash about three-quarters of the payroll at Twitter after he buys the company. Snap slumped 28.1% and Twitter shed 4.9%.
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
CNBC
Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar
Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,775.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were slightly higher at $1,778.9 per ounce. News that...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage blowout rally after milder CPI print
U.S. stocks posted outsized gains Thursday, logging their biggest one-day climb in two years, as Wall Street cheered lighter-than-expected inflation data and monitored midterm election tallies. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October reflected a 7.7% increase over last year and 0.4% increase over the prior month, better than Wall...
CNBC
European markets close higher as another report suggests cooling U.S. inflation
European markets advanced on Tuesday after another report signaled that U.S. inflation could be slowing, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve may ease up on interest rate hikes. European markets. The U.S. producer price index, a measure of wholesale inflation, increased by 0.2% month-on-month against a Dow Jones consensus estimate...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher On Soft Inflation Data, Walmart Earnings Beat
Stocks ended higher Tuesday, but pared earlier gains following reports that Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied targeting the border, CNN reported, and called the reports by Polish media “a deliberate provocation in order to escalate the situation." The Commerce...
msn.com
Dow falls slightly as U.S. stocks open lower after retail sales report
U.S. stocks opened lower as investors assess fresh retail sales data that came in slightly above expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% soon after the opening bell, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.9%, according to FactSet data, at last check. The U.S. Commerce Department said Wednesday that sales at retailers rose 1.3% in October. That's slightly above the 1.2% increase forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. The Federal Reserve has been trying to cool the economy and bring down inflation through monetary tightening.
kitco.com
Price gains for gold, silver as USDX and Treasury yields lower
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals...
NASDAQ
2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
A falling stock market and constant barrage of negative headlines can wear down investors. It's hard to feel any optimism. But this is precisely the time to remember that every bear market in the U.S. has been followed by a bull market. Buying high-quality businesses at today's depressed prices can lead to life-changing returns in the long run.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. dollar surges as traders say markets overreacted to U.S. inflation data
LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the euro and sterling on Monday, after sliding to multi-months high, as expectations of a less aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hike faded with traders saying market overreacted to a modest miss on U.S. inflation. Last week, the dollar index fell 4%,...
NASDAQ
1 Sensational Stock With Near-930% Upside, According to Ark Investment Management
Electric vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is known for delivering high-flying returns to investors over the past few years, as it has grown to become the largest player in the industry. But the stock has lost its shine in 2022, shedding 52% of its value year to date. Some of...
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-Toronto stocks slip as hawkish Fed comments spook markets
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Monday tracked losses in U.S. markets after hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official tempered hopes of a less aggressive monetary policy in the world's largest economy. At 1056 ET (0249 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE fell...
NASDAQ
You Don't Have to Guess the Stock Market Bottom -- Here's Why
This year hasn't been a particularly positive one for the stock market, with the S&P 500 down 16% in 2022, despite climbing 11% since the start of October. After posting two years of great returns in 2020 and 2021, the market might just be taking a needed breather. But the...
Stocks end down, U.S. yields up as investors assess Fed path
NEW YORK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks ended lower on Monday in choppy trade and U.S. bond yields rose as investors assessed comments from Federal Reserve officials to try and determine the central bank's path of rate hikes.
NASDAQ
Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open Under Pressure
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Wednesday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,040 points or 7.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 14,540-point plateau and it's got another soft lead for Thursday's trade. The global forecast for the...
NASDAQ
Why DLocal Stock Is Plunging Today
Hedge fund Muddy Waters is out with a report critical of DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), concluding that the Uruguayan payment company is "likely a fraud." Investors are reacting by selling shares, sending DLocal stock down as much as 45% on Wednesday afternoon. So what. DLocal specializes in payment-processing services for merchants...
