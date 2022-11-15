ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Dental programs pays students as they progress

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vP9ul_0jArda0Y00

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is launching a new education program that pays students to learn.

The Pediatric Dental Residency Program is a new course that trains pediatric dental assistants at no cost.

the program pays students by the hour while they train and learn about the profession.

“We’re interviewing right now for the first class,” said Director Cindy Smith. “It will start in January and it’s a 12-week program. There’ll be some clinical hands-on experience, bookwork, classroom work, testing, and then you’ll be here in the building where you will work with other people”.

Click here to learn more.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wyandotte 3rd Grader saves classmate

WYANDOTTE, Ok – A local 3rd grader saves his classmate from choking on a grape at lunch. Thanks to Tyler Lawrence’s quick actions, Camden Shelton’s life was saved. Camden was choking on a grape and his face was turning purple so Tyler went over and hit him on the back really hard as he saw it happen in his own...
WYANDOTTE, OK
fortscott.biz

Press Release from U234

Members of the USD 234 Board of Education met at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022, for their regular monthly meeting at the board office. President Danny Brown opened the meeting. The board approved the official agenda, and the consent agenda as follows:. Minutes from October 10, 2022, Board...
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Mt. Olive Cemetery revitalization agreement

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Revitalization plans are in the works for “Mt. Olive Cemetery” off East Quincy Street. The city has entered into a five-year agreement with the company, “Notch 8, LLC” out of Pittsburg, where it will handle a number of repairs and upgrades on and around the property.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Downtown Joplin YMCA preliminary demolition

JOPLIN, Mo. — It has been a part of downtown Joplin History for a long time, and it’s getting a makeover. Preliminary demolition is underway inside the former “Downtown Joplin Family Y” at 5th and Wall. “Blue Haven Investments” is planning a $5,000,000 renovation project to...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Marshalls in Pittsburg, Vietnam veteran recognized

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls department store opens on Sunday, November 13. “In celebration of its new Pittsburg location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Safehouse Crisis Center,” Marshalls states in a press release. During the Grand Opening Marshalls presented the check to Safehouse, a ceremonial ribbon was cut. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

New Pittsburg Fire Chief named

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The City of Pittsburg announced its new appointment to the position of Fire Chief for PFD. The city named Battalion Chief Taylor Cerne to succeed former Fire Chief Dennis Reilly in the role. Reilly recently announced his retirement. “Taylor has been with the Fire Department for...
PITTSBURG, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy