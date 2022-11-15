Dental programs pays students as they progress

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas is launching a new education program that pays students to learn.

The Pediatric Dental Residency Program is a new course that trains pediatric dental assistants at no cost.

the program pays students by the hour while they train and learn about the profession.

“We’re interviewing right now for the first class,” said Director Cindy Smith. “It will start in January and it’s a 12-week program. There’ll be some clinical hands-on experience, bookwork, classroom work, testing, and then you’ll be here in the building where you will work with other people”.

