Kelly Clarkson's Secret Reason For Leaving 'The Voice' Revealed As Pop Star Battles Ex-Managers Over Millions

Kelly Clarkson had many factors to keep in mind before stepping down from her role on The Voice earlier this year, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The American Idol season 1 winner officially exited the singing competition in May 2022 after eight seasons of holding her seat.

At the time, insiders said it was part of an effort to spend more time with her two young children following her recent tumultuous divorce from Brandon Blackstock .

A new source now claims the Stronger singer didn't get turned down for a raise but rather was not looking to boost her income.

Amid her proceedings with Blackstock, the chart-topping performer also faced litigation from her ex and his father, whose company Starstruck Management, helped her land The Voice gig.

"This was a preemptive strike," claimed the insider. "She figured if she wasn't on The Voice , there's no commission they could try to wrangle out of her !"

As we previously reported, Starstruck Management Group filed a lawsuit against Clarkson in September 2020, claiming she owes millions of dollars in unpaid commissions.

Clarkson fired back in a countersuit two months later, accusing them of violating the California Labor Code by "procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements."

The latest court documents filed in Los Angeles stated their next hearing isn't until March 27, 2023.

RadarOnline.com has learned the insider also noted that despite their past drama both legally and personally, Clarkson is determined to keep her relationship with Blackstock amicable because she doesn't "want her kids to see them at war with each other."

Clarkson, for her part, previously shed light on her decision to leave behind the singing competition during an August interview with The Today Show .

"I hadn't had a minute, and it's obviously been a rough couple of years ," she said. "So, it was really important to me to shut down for a minute."

The Voice later released a tweet announcing John Legend and Camila Cabello would be joining the show for its 22nd season.