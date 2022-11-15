Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each monthR.A. HeimTennessee State
Metro Nashville Police Detectives are Searching for a 'Fake' Rideshare Driver Drugging Passengers and Robbing ThemZack LoveNashville, TN
Related
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s real reasoning for sticking with Marcus Mariota
The last few weeks of the 2022 NFL season have been unkind to the Atlanta Falcons, including last Thursday’s primetime loss to the Carolina Panthers. In the aftermath of the Week 10 failure, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith immediately panned the idea that the team would pivot away from struggling starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. Still, days after the Thursday night loss, questions around the quarterback position have persisted. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Smith doubled down on his prior assertions on Monday.
Falcons Making QB Change? Coach Arthur Smith Says 'No Time to Panic'
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith does not seem to be making a change at quarterback any time soon.
Game Preview: UC Faces Road Test at Temple With AAC Hopes in the Balance
The Bearcats are 9-13-1 all-time agains the Owls.
Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase still walking with crutches as injury recovery continues
It looks like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is still far from making his return to the field amid his recovery from hip injury. To recall, Chase suffered the injury during their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints after he was tackled awkwardly in the end zone. He was initially expected to miss four to six weeks, though the Bengals opted not to put him on the injured reserve–partly because of their bye in Week 10, signifying their belief that he could come back earlier than the four games he would miss if he’s placed on the IR.
Major Takeaways From Cardinals' Hard Knocks Episode Two
The second episode of Hard Knocks featured plenty of notable storylines for Arizona Cardinals fans to take away.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Taylor Heinicke set to start again for Commanders at Texans
ASHBURN, Va. (AP)Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans this weekend, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team’s walkthrough and instead worked out on an outdoor practice field. Rivera said Wentz...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Commanders end sloppy Eagles’ perfect season 32-21
PHILADELPHIA (AP)Brandon Graham took a knee at midfield as most of his Eagles teammates trudged off the field in stunned disbelief that their undefeated season had been wiped out. An Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic sloppiness, failed to hit on...
Tuesday Injury Report: Ben Jones in Concussion Protocol
The Tennessee Titans center has missed just one game in his NFL career, and that was because of a concussion.
Second back surgery ends Shaquille Leonard’s season
It marks the second back surgery in five months for Leonard.
How to pay for a football team
To economists, a $2 billion deal for a new Titans stadium is another egregious example of subsidizing privately-owned teams at taxpayer expense. But to Nashville officials, it’s the way out of an eye-popping renovation bill and the contract that caused it. In spring of 1996, then-Mayor Phil Bredesen closed a $292 million deal bringing the […] The post How to pay for a football team appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
Titans' Mike Vrabel has laughably low standards for Todd Downing
As the Tennessee Titans’ offense continues to struggle through the air this season, offensive coordinator Todd Downing has rightly become public enemy No. 1 in Nashville. Sure, Downing can’t control pass protection and wide receiver play, two other issues this offense has, but he can control play-calling (and scheming to get players open) and personnel decisions.
Yardbarker
Titans Signing LB Andre Smith
Smith, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick. Smith was on and off the...
Falcons Keeping Desmond Ridder on the Bench Despite QB Struggles
Head coach Arthur Smith was perturbed at the question of switching QBs.
Jaguars fans can get discounted tickets to Titans game in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp is offering $25 to $50 off tickets to anyone going to the Jaguars vs. Titans game on Sunday, Dec. 11 in Nashville. You can get $25 off upper level tickets or if you’re in a lower section, you can get...
Derrick Henry in rare company after reaching 1,000 career receiving yards
We are all aware of what Derrick Henry can do on the ground. The Tennessee Titans’ superstar running back has become must-watch television over the last few seasons, leading the league in rushing in both 2019 and 2020. In the latter year, The King eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark, becoming...
Max Mitchell returning to practice this week, George Fant still out among injury updates
The Jets received a bit of good news on the offensive line front Monday. Head coach Robert Saleh told the media this week that offensive tackle Max Mitchell (knee) will be designated to return from injured reserve this week and return to practice. This will open the 21-day window for...
Comments / 0