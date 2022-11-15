ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith’s real reasoning for sticking with Marcus Mariota

The last few weeks of the 2022 NFL season have been unkind to the Atlanta Falcons, including last Thursday’s primetime loss to the Carolina Panthers. In the aftermath of the Week 10 failure, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith immediately panned the idea that the team would pivot away from struggling starting quarterback Marcus Mariota. Still, days after the Thursday night loss, questions around the quarterback position have persisted. According to Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Smith doubled down on his prior assertions on Monday.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase still walking with crutches as injury recovery continues

It looks like Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is still far from making his return to the field amid his recovery from hip injury. To recall, Chase suffered the injury during their Week 6 game against the New Orleans Saints after he was tackled awkwardly in the end zone. He was initially expected to miss four to six weeks, though the Bengals opted not to put him on the injured reserve–partly because of their bye in Week 10, signifying their belief that he could come back earlier than the four games he would miss if he’s placed on the IR.
CINCINNATI, OH
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Taylor Heinicke set to start again for Commanders at Texans

ASHBURN, Va. (AP)Taylor Heinicke is set to start at quarterback again for the Washington Commanders when they visit the Houston Texans this weekend, coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday. Carson Wentz did not take part in the team’s walkthrough and instead worked out on an outdoor practice field. Rivera said Wentz...
HOUSTON, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Commanders end sloppy Eagles’ perfect season 32-21

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Brandon Graham took a knee at midfield as most of his Eagles teammates trudged off the field in stunned disbelief that their undefeated season had been wiped out. An Eagles team that romped toward the first 8-0 start in franchise history played with uncharacteristic sloppiness, failed to hit on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tennessee Lookout

How to pay for a football team

To economists, a $2 billion deal for a new Titans stadium is another egregious example of subsidizing privately-owned teams at taxpayer expense. But to Nashville officials, it’s the way out of an eye-popping renovation bill and the contract that caused it. In spring of 1996, then-Mayor Phil Bredesen closed a $292 million deal bringing the […] The post How to pay for a football team appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tina Howell

Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium

The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Titans Signing LB Andre Smith

Smith, 25, was drafted in the seventh round by the Panthers out of UNC in 2018. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.5 million deal when the Panthers traded him to the Bills in exchange for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick. Smith was on and off the...
NASHVILLE, TN

