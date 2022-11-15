Hood College kicks off International Education Week with Parade of Flags

A lively rendition of Edith Piaf’s traditionally mournful ballad, “La Vie En Rose,” bloomed from the entrance of Hood College late Monday afternoon, as dozens of students and employees stood together, each one clutching a flag pole.

The Frederick school hosted its annual Parade of Flags to kick off International Education Week, a joint venture between the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Education to highlight the value of international education and exchange worldwide.