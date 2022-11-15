Read full article on original website
Whitefish Pilot
The end of an era on Big Mountain Rd.
As I’m riding my bicycle down Big Mountain Road this summer, dodging developer vehicles and construction debris left by the endless stream of trucks making their way from one development to the next, when I reach the bottom of the mountain I can’t help but wonder… as we clearly exit out of the humble past of our sleepy ski town roots and into an urbanized playground for the ultra-rich, how did it get so different this time around? Is it that those moving in have a completely different objective than those who originally came here?
Pancakes & Bacon At Logan Health?
It's true! Logan Health Assisted Living Activity Department Fundraiser's set for this Friday night. There'll be a FULL pancake supper with a variety of fun toppings along with bacon, sausage, coffee, hot cocoa & juice. Don't worry about a thing, advance tickets ae available from Lisa Aichlmayr, Jana Judisch, or at the door for $10 per person, $25 for families, & $5, for each person over a family of 5. Be sure & wear your dancing shoes because Wylie Gustafson will be singing & playing the tunes. GO WYLIE!
fvcc.edu
Two Lively Concerts, One Lively Community
I had the privilege of hearing two nights of live music last weekend. In many ways the music and the venues couldn’t have been more different, but the atmospheres were surprisingly similar. McClaren Hall opened its doors for its inaugural performance Nov. 4 in FVCC’s new Wachholz College Center....
Flathead Beacon
Traffic Study Still Needed for Whitefish Development Application
Staff in Whitefish’s planning and building department are still waiting to review a complete application for a possible planned unit development from Ruis Construction that would be built north of Edgewood Place and south of Waverly Place between Colorado Avenue and Texas Avenue. Called the Whitefish Corridor Community, the...
