Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
Related
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
MySanAntonio
CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
Lake Charles American Press
New senior living community planned
A new senior housing development project has been proposed to be built in District C of Lake Charles in the first months of 2024. The development, Capstone at the Oaks Senior Living, is proposed to be built at 2401 6th St. in partnership with The Calcasieu Council on Aging and The Banyan Foundation.
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
KPLC TV
Mid-City Lake Charles has potential to redevelop mixed income housing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Housing in Mid-City is still in need of redevelopment after the storms and plans are in the works to revive housing in Dixy Drive area. Many areas in the city of Lake Charles are still waiting to bounce back after various storms, and this neighborhood has the potential to redevelop into mixed income housing.
KPLC TV
Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
Your Garbage Pickup Times Changed For Thanksgiving Holiday in Lake Charles
Whether you realize it or not, the Thanksgiving holiday is just a little over a week away. Can you believe how fast this year is flying by? Well, believe it because before you know it, Christmas will be here too. Because Thanksgiving is coming up next week, a lot of...
Meet The Cajun Ninja This Sunday & Monday, Nov. 20-21 In Lake Charles
A viral sensation, The Cajun Ninja, is coming to Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana for a meet & greet this Sunday, November 20th, and Monday, November 21st. Who is the Cajun Ninja? His name is Jason Derouen but is known as the online personality behind The Cajun Ninja. Derouen aka...
ATTN Lake Charles: All Christmas Til Christmas Begins This Week
All Christmas Til Christmas, brought to you by Navarre Auto Group at NavarreHasIt.com, will return to the SWLA airwaves later this week. I personally can listen to Christmas music all year long. I get giddy every year leading up to our Christmas flip on The Lake. I can't wait to hear my boy Bing and the many other classic Christmas artists and songs that we play.
Louisiana Musician & LSU Band Collaboration Earns a Grammy Nomination
We already know they're the greatest band in all of college football... with the absolute BEST Fight Song EVER. But now, the Golden Band from Tigerland can add Grammy nomination to their resume. Sean Ardoin, a Lake Charles musician and former member of the LSU Marching Band recently received a...
US-90 crossover removal project would close half of the crossovers along a 12-mile stretch west of Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new proposal from the Texas Department of Transportation Beaumont District would cause nearly 12 miles of road closures in Jefferson County. This project would remove 26 of the 42 median crossovers spanning 11.7 miles on US-90, from Keith Road west to SH 326 in Jefferson County.
KFDM-TV
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex
BEAUMONT — Around 1:40pm a vehicle crashed into The Regents 1 apartment complex. The Regents 1 is a Beaumont Housing Authority property. A woman in her 60's appeared to crash after having a medical emergency. There is no report on injuries at this time and Beaumont Fire Department is investigating.
Port Arthur Memorial High School senior killed along Texas Hwy 73 over weekend
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are investigating after a Memorial High School student was killed after possibly being struck by a vehicle on Saturday. The body of Nancy Lizbeth Mendoza Chavez, of Port Arthur, who was a senior at Memorial, was found in the 1800 block of Texas Highway 73 near the Motiva refinery on Saturday.
Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles
To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
See Inside The New Market Basket In Moss Bluff That Opens Today, Nov. 14 [PHOTOS]
After over two years and three months, the Moss Bluff location of Market Basket will reopen its doors. The store has been closed since hurricane Laura and Delta basically destroyed the popular grocery store location. Market Basket has been challenged over the past two years as several of its grocery...
brproud.com
$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from Louisiana home
RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.
Sadness As Crash In Vermilion Parish Ultimately Takes A Child’s Life
Louisiana State Police Troop I officials have been notified that a little girl who was in a car that crashed Friday night in Vermilion Parish has died from her injuries. Troop I Spokesman Trooper Thomas Gossen says the 14-month-old child, Dior Cormier, was sitting on the lap of the passenger. While the passenger was wearing a seatbelt there was no restraint for the child.
Lake Charles American Press
Low-pressure system expected to bring rainfall, some thunderstorms tonight
A low-pressure system is expected to develop this afternoon and move right along the coast tonight. This system will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. From along the Interstate 10 corridor south into the coastal waters, these thunderstorms will...
Lake Charles American Press
11/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Edward Paul Trahan, 60, 7403 Jarib Lane — battery of a dating partner, first offense. Tarrell Lemar Armstrong, 30, 1429 E. School St. — resisting an officer; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $30,000.
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0