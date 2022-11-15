ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
ALLEN PARISH, LA
MySanAntonio

CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

New senior living community planned

A new senior housing development project has been proposed to be built in District C of Lake Charles in the first months of 2024. The development, Capstone at the Oaks Senior Living, is proposed to be built at 2401 6th St. in partnership with The Calcasieu Council on Aging and The Banyan Foundation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Mid-City Lake Charles has potential to redevelop mixed income housing

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Housing in Mid-City is still in need of redevelopment after the storms and plans are in the works to revive housing in Dixy Drive area. Many areas in the city of Lake Charles are still waiting to bounce back after various storms, and this neighborhood has the potential to redevelop into mixed income housing.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Four more SWLA athletes make their college decisions official

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the past two weeks nearly three dozen high school athletes around Southwest Louisiana made their college decisions official, and on Tuesday, four more athletes from St. Louis Catholic, and Sulphur signed their National Letters of Intent, making their decisions official. Last week St. Louis...
LAFAYETTE, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
92.9 THE LAKE

ATTN Lake Charles: All Christmas Til Christmas Begins This Week

All Christmas Til Christmas, brought to you by Navarre Auto Group at NavarreHasIt.com, will return to the SWLA airwaves later this week. I personally can listen to Christmas music all year long. I get giddy every year leading up to our Christmas flip on The Lake. I can't wait to hear my boy Bing and the many other classic Christmas artists and songs that we play.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Vehicle crashes into apartment complex

BEAUMONT — Around 1:40pm a vehicle crashed into The Regents 1 apartment complex. The Regents 1 is a Beaumont Housing Authority property. A woman in her 60's appeared to crash after having a medical emergency. There is no report on injuries at this time and Beaumont Fire Department is investigating.
BEAUMONT, TX
GATOR 99.5

Free Pizza For Veterans On Veteran’s Day In Lake Charles

To commemorate and honor those that have served in the military, Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan has partnered with Lit Pizza to give away free pizzas to the first 20 veterans at every Lit Pizza location in Louisiana. Veterans Day is a nationwide, annual celebration that exists to honor...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

$7,400 worth of firearms stolen from Louisiana home

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish looking for help finding those responsible for theft of $7,400 in firearms. According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies are investigating a residential burglary that occurred on Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of the Church Point Highway, north of Rayne.
RAYNE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Low-pressure system expected to bring rainfall, some thunderstorms tonight

A low-pressure system is expected to develop this afternoon and move right along the coast tonight. This system will bring widespread showers and a few thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office. From along the Interstate 10 corridor south into the coastal waters, these thunderstorms will...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

11/15: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Edward Paul Trahan, 60, 7403 Jarib Lane — battery of a dating partner, first offense. Tarrell Lemar Armstrong, 30, 1429 E. School St. — resisting an officer; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $30,000.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
GATOR 99.5

GATOR 99.5

