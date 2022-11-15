Read full article on original website
Johnson Feed Barn Held Grand Opening Last Saturday
A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting was held at the new location for Johnson Feed Barn on Saturday. Owners Richard Johnson and Brent & Renea McMillan greeted visitors and shoppers all day, along with Johnson's granddaughters Brittni M. Kaczyk and Whitney M. Shorb. The Ribbon Cutting with the family and some Chamber of Commerce members is also shown in photos above.
PHOTO ALBUM - Coleman Bluekatts vs Comanche, November 15, 2022
The Bluekatts fell to Comanche, but it was fun to watch the growth and energy the team showed. (Coleman Today Photos)
Coleman High's FFA Public Relations Team Qualifies for Area Contet
Coleman's FFA Leadership Development teams competed yesterday in the Big Country District contest at Cisco College. CHS Ag teacher Bailey Hunter said, "We’re so proud of all of our students!" Hunter announced the results below:. Public Relations- 2nd place, Competing at Area IV contest in Abilene on Monday:. Team...
Santa Anna Water Customers - STAGE 2 Restrictions In Place
B. SEVERE CONDITIONS- (Stage 2):. Target- The use of water to be reduced by 6%. Trigger: The water utility will implement Stage 2 when any one of the selected triggers is reached:. Supply-based triggers:. i. Brown County Water Improvement District moves to Stage 2. ii. Brookesmith Special Utility District moves...
A Very Merry Christmas - Book Festival
Coleman Public Library, 402 Commercial Ave. The Coleman Public Library will be hosting its first “A Very Merry Christmas Book Festival” on Saturday, December 3, 2022, 10:00 AM – 2:00 pm. Fifteen authors from Coleman and surrounding counties have signed up for the event. Books can be purchased as a wonderful Christmas gift, for family members that are hard to buy for, or for your own enjoyment. But most of all, this event is for friends and family to come together and enjoy wonderful fellowship. Refreshments and coffee will be served. (Read more below...)
Tree Removal at Coleman Public Library
As many have already noticed today, the Oak tree in front of Coleman's Public Library has been removed. We asked the city and Sue Dossey, CPL Librarian, for explanations and they obliged. Dossey mentioned that the tree, planted in the early 80's, was pushing down the electric pole and growing into the cables, but was also cracking the sidewalk. The root system has also grown under the building foundation and has ruined floors in the library. James King, Assistant City Manager, also responded with this statement:
Gary N. Barton, 64
Our Heavenly Father called Gary Neil Barton, age 64, of Talpa, home on Monday, November 14, 2022. Gary was born May 11, 1958, in Brownwood to O’Neil and Jo Ann Barton. He grew up in Early and Brownwood graduating from Brownwood High School in 1976. Gary had several occupational adventures of which his favorite was GB Construction in Coleman and the surrounding area. He was Fire Chief of the Valera Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
Bluekatts Downed by Maidens, Play IN Brady on Monday
The Bluekatts traveled to Comanche for a battle with the 3-A Maidens on Tuesday. The final score was 55-41 with Comanche the winner, but the Bluekatts showed their fight after falling behind in the 1st. Coleman was down 17-8 going into the 2nd, and kept pace with the Maidens going into halftime, both teams scoring 14 in that quarter.
Bluekatts Fall in Home Opener
The Bluekatts hosted Goldthwaite for their first basketball game on Saturday. Even though Goldthwaite outscored Coleman 21-40, the Bluekatts had some bright spots. Our defense is exciting to watch and the steals and blocks will only get more numerous as the year progresses. The Katts made 5 of 10 free throws and 3's were made by Junior Katy Elder and Senior Brylei Gilbreath, with those two scoring 8 and 6 points, respectively.
