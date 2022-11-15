Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Federal authorities say an inmate in Georgia's most secure prison impersonated a billionaire movie mogul and stole at least $11 million: report
Federal authorities believe that 31-year-old Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. was able to steal the funds despite being held in a high security jail in Georgia.
Convicted DEA Agent Says He and Others Swindled the Government in ‘Very Fun’ Drug War
One of the most notoriously corrupt agents in the history of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s history says he was one of many who skimmed millions and partied like the criminals they were trying to nab.Jose Irizarry, whose 12-year federal prison sentence begins this week, told the Associated Press in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that he is going down swinging and has named a number of former colleagues who he says were at least as bad as he was. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” Irizarry, 48, was quoted saying. “We would generate money pick-ups in places we...
Escaped Inmate Last Seen Running Down An Arizona Road In His Underwear Wanted By Police
A fugitive in Arizona is wanted by police after managing to escape a county prison before last being seen running down a road in nothing but his underwear, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The man, identified as 43-year-old Oscar Alday, managed to escape from Tucson, Arizona’s Pima County Jail on October 20, 2022.Alday had been arrested only one day before on October 19th on three separates charges: including one charge of aggravated assault, one charge of domestic violence and one charge of unlawful imprisonment.But surprisingly, just hours after being booked into the county jail on the three charges, the 43-year-old managed to...
NBC Miami
Nurse Accused of Smuggling Drugs and Other Contraband into Miami Federal Prison
Bargaining for a reduced prison term, a federal inmate has flipped on the nurse who had been supplying the inmate with a cellphone and drugs in Miami’s Federal Detention Center, FBI officials said. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 32, was arrested Wednesday on charges that include bribery and possessing contraband, controlled substances,...
Missouri man serving 241-year sentence released from prison with help of judge who put him behind bars
When Bobby Bostic got out of prison last week, the first person he hugged was Evelyn Baker, the now-retired judge who sent him to prison nearly three decades ago. Baker, who spent the last four years fighting to get him out, said she was "ecstatic" to see Bostic walk out of prison after serving 27 years for a series of robberies he committed when he was 16.
Why Are So Many More Gang Members Suddenly Dying in El Salvador’s Prisons?
Germán Orlando Escobar was skinny but strong. Every day he worked with his hands, planting vegetables in the fields or helping out in the mill. So when he died from a buildup of fluid in the lungs one month after entering prison, his family was shocked. Escobar is among...
Judge keeps Arizona execution plan on track for Wednesday
PHOENIX (AP) — Plans to execute an Arizona man on Wednesday remain on track after a judge refused to postpone the lethal injection, rejecting a bid to allow fingerprint and DNA testing on evidence from two 1980s killings that led to the inmate’s death sentence. Lawyers for Murray Hooper said their client is innocent, that no physical evidence ties him to the killings of William “Pat” Redmond and his mother-in-law, Helen Phelps, and that testing could lead to identifying those responsible. They say Hooper was convicted in an era before computerized fingerprint systems and DNA testing were available in criminal cases. U.S. District Judge Stephen McNamee wrote in Monday’s order that the argument by Hooper’s lawyers was flawed in concluding that such testing will automatically establish his innocence. “Even if forensic testing establishes what Plaintiff (Hooper) hopes it will, that alone will not invalidate the other evidence used to convict him,” McNamee wrote.
Staring Down the Execution Chamber at 76, Murray Hooper Still Says He’s Innocent
Murray Hooper just needs more time. He says this over and over again, with an urgency bordering on despair. He is six days away from execution and not ready to give up. But he doesn’t want to delude himself either. “I’m just trying to deal with reality,” he says. “I don’t like that wishful thinking.”
Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges
An attorney for a Black man who was violently attacked by white deputies in Georgia are calling for a criminal investigation. The post Video Shows White Jail Cops Brutally Beating Black Inmate As Lawyer Demands Charges appeared first on NewsOne.
Oklahoma to execute death row inmate after Supreme Court denied last-minute appeal
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday denied a last-minute appeal filed by Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole, paving the way for him to receive a lethal injection on Thursday. Cole, 57, was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his 9-month-old daughter Brianna Cole by forcibly bending the infant...
Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal
The former head of the Nevada Department of Corrections requested $1 million from the state and is now threatening litigation after Gov. Steve Sisolak asked him to resign last month, the governor's office said Friday. The post Former state prisons director requested $1 million from state, threatened lawsuit over removal appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friends, Autopsy Suggest Murder In Mexico
25-year-old Shanquella Robinson died within the first 24 hours of a group trip to Mexico. Authorities contradict the autopsy, which found she was murdered after a fight on video. The post What Happened To Shanquella Robinson? Fight Video With Friends, Autopsy Suggest Murder In Mexico appeared first on NewsOne.
dallasexpress.com
Federal Authorities Search for Missing Prisoner
U.S. Marshals, the FBI, and other law enforcement agencies are searching for a prisoner who allegedly walked away from a minimum-security facility in Seagoville in Dallas County on Monday morning, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Salvador Gallegos, 31, was incarcerated in a satellite camp next to a more...
TODAY.com
Arizona 9-year-old charged with 2 felonies is accused of taking gun to school, prosecutor says
A fourth grade student was charged with two felony counts, accused of taking a firearm to school in August, an Arizona prosecutor’s office announced Monday. The child, 9, has been charged with one count of a minor in possession of a firearm and one count of interference with or disruption of an educational institution, the Pinal County Attorney’s Office said. The student was not publicly identified.
Feds to review security after inmate tried to shoot visitor
WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials will begin assessing security protocols at federal prison camps across the U.S. after a “terrifying incident” this weekend when an inmate obtained a gun and tried to shoot a visitor in the head at a prison camp in Arizona, the director of the Bureau of Prisons said Tuesday. Director Colette Peters told The Associated Press the episode that happened Sunday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, was a “terrifying incident to have had happened.” The inmate pulled out the gun, pointed it at the visitor’s head and pulled the trigger, officials said. But the weapon malfunctioned, and no one was injured. The Bureau of Prisons said the weapon had been concealed inside the prison. Officials said the inmate was restrained after the incident and the firearm was seized. It marked a stunning security lapse and breach of protocol in the largest correctional system in the nation, raising questions about the security practices in place at the agency responsible for more than 150,000 federal inmates.
Federal Prison Nurse In Florida Charged With Smuggling Drug-Laced Papers To Inmates
A federal prison nurse in Florida has been charged with smuggling drugs into prison on drug-laced papers and passing them onto inmates. Ruben Montanez-Mirabal, 32, made his first appearance in federal court on Friday to face charges that he accepted bribes in exchange for smuggling
Prison nurse, 25, is jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls and social media messages with 'manipulative' inmate
A prison nurse has been jailed over her 'flirtatious' telephone calls with a love rat inmate who contacted her on Instagram. Elyse Hibbs, 25, was put behind bars herself after she met the prisoner while giving him medical treatment in her jail. The prisoner used a friend to track down...
NBC Los Angeles
Corrections Officials Deny Claims Nikita Dragun Was Held in Men's Jail
Miami-Dade Corrections officials are disputing reports that transgender influencer and YouTuber Nikita Dragun was held in the men's jail unit following her arrest in Miami Beach. Dragun, 26, was arrested Monday for disorderly conduct and battery on an officer after allegedly making a scene at The Goodtime Hotel on South...
Judge: Prison Officials Must Release Names Of Inmates Who Die In Custody
A Hawaii Circuit Court judge on Tuesday ruled the state Department of Public Safety must release the names of prison and jail inmates who die in state custody, an order that moves the department a step closer to the longstanding policies of other states. Other correctional systems around the nation routinely announce inmate fatalities.
Comments / 0