Director of the Academy for Inclusive Learning and Social Growth at KSU receives Fulbright Specialist Program Award for disability services project

Read full article on original website
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Ivan Pulinkala, who developed dance program at KSU, named provost
Kennesaw State University posted the following article to its website announcing that Ivan Pulinkala, who is credited with developing KSU’s dance program, has been named provost and senior vice president for academic affairs:. Kennesaw State University President Kathy Schwaig has named Ivan Pulinkala as provost and senior vice president...
cobbcountycourier.com
Breaking story: Memory card not uploaded in Cobb election results: Lynette Burnette winner of Kennesaw Post 1 City Council seat
Cobb County announced that a memory card was not uploaded to the Cobb County election results, and a special meeting has been called of the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration for Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2 p.m. to recertify the results. One outcome is that Lynette Burnette...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County for the 14 days ending Wednesday November 16, 2022
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
cobbcountycourier.com
Mayors Clemons and Thurman to speak at Cobb Chamber’s South Cobb Area Council
The Cobb Chamber submitted the following press release on behalf ot its South Cobb Area Council:. WHAT: Mayor Ollie Clemons and Mayor Al Thurman will reflect on the past year and share their visions for 2023. Plus, the presentation of three Citizen of the Year Awards. WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 16...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Animal Services announces free pet adoption event each Monday
Cobb County Animal Services sent the following announcement of an event held each Monday where you can adopt a cat or kitten, dog or puppy, at no cost beyond getting a license:. “The holiday season is quickly approaching and now is the perfect time to get take home your forever...
cobbcountycourier.com
Freeze warning for Cobb and other north Georgia counties continues until 9 a.m. this morning, Monday November 14
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Cobb County that will last until 9 a.m. this morning, Monday November 14, 2022. …FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING…. * WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to. low 30s. * WHERE…Portions of...
cobbcountycourier.com
New judges appointed to Cobb County Magistrate Court
Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan F. Murphy has appointed five judges to the Cobb County Magistrate Court (see the section at the bottom of this article to learn the many functions the court performs). Jana J. Edmondson-Cooper was appointed to serve as a full-time Magistrate Judge and Lauren R. Boone, Ronna...
cobbcountycourier.com
After months of steady decline, Georgia gasoline price jumps 5 cents over past week
After months of steady decline, Georgia gasoline prices rose five cents per gallon on average over the past week on higher demand, despite a three-cent drop in the national average. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters, the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers...
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County weather forecast: Tuesday, November 15, 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts a rainy day here in Cobb County on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, with patchy morning fog and a high temperature of near 49 degrees. Tonight scattered showers are expected, with an overnight low of around 49 degrees. For more detail about today’s conditions and the...
Comments / 0