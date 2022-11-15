Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Soto-Martinez Declares Victory, O’Farrell Concedes in LA Council 13th District
Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez has defeated two-term Councilman Mitch O’Farrell in the race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 13th District seat, with O’Farrell conceding Tuesday. Soto-Martinez led O’Farrell by nearly 5,000 votes after Tuesday’s vote-counting update, holding more than 55% of the vote. He has been...
mynewsla.com
Karen Bass Becomes First Woman Elected Mayor of Los Angeles
Developer Rick Caruso conceded defeat in the Los Angeles mayor’s race to Rep. Karen Bass, after updated vote count released Wednesday increased her lead to more than 46,500 votes. “The results are in, and it is the honor of my life to be elected as your mayor,” Bass wrote...
mynewsla.com
Bass Projected to Win LA Mayoral Race as Lead on Caruso Expands Again
Rep. Karen Bass increased her lead again Wednesday against developer Rick Caruso in the race to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, continuing a trend in the vote-counting updates since Election Day. The new figures prompted The Associated Press to project that Bass would win the race. Bass led Caruso...
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
BLM Member Objects to Subpoena for Her Cal State LA Teaching Records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory Wednesday, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors. Foley’s lead over Republican state Sen. Patricia Bates, a former supervisor, swelled from 3,008 votes to 4,600 on Wednesday, 51.07%-48.93%, as the Registrar of Voters tallied most of the ballots put in drop boxes before Election Day. Those ballots have tended to favor Democrats.
mynewsla.com
Lawsuit Seeks Housing for Homeless Veterans at VA Campus in West LA
A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. The 14 plaintiffs allege the VA has failed in its duty to provide housing and health...
mynewsla.com
Three LA City Council Races Have Apparent Winners, One More To Go
Two City Council candidates, Tim McOsker and Hugo Soto-Martinez, declared victory Tuesday in their respective races for Los Angeles City Council seats and a third, Katy Young Yaroslavsky, was “optimistic” that she would prevail after her opponent conceded. That leaves just one more race — the 11th District...
mynewsla.com
Actor Seeks Default Judgment vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration
An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 is asking a judge to begin the default process in his suit against Los Angeles County. Attorneys for Paul Chirico allege in court papers filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior...
mynewsla.com
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run
More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Man Convicted for Health Care Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing in February for his role in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two local pharmacies. Shahriar “Michael” Kalantari, 55, generated false prescriptions as part of the scheme, while associates obtained beneficiary information which the defendant used to write phony prescriptions for expensive medication, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
mynewsla.com
Retired Fire Captain Sues for Attorneys’ Fees in Bryant Photo Suit
A retired Los Angeles County fire captain who testified during the federal trial of Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit against the county is himself suing same government entity, saying he was ordered to take pictures of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant and eight others died in 2020, but not compensated for his legal expenses after being sued.
mynewsla.com
Judge Slightly Pares Gay Couple’s Suit Against Reproductive Center
A judge has slightly trimmed a gay couple’s lawsuit against a Pasadena-based reproductive center in which they allege their wishes to have a son were thwarted when a female embryo was wrongly implanted in their gestational carrier. During a hearing Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Republicans Gain in Monday Vote Counting
Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman, this weekend, but her advantage in...
mynewsla.com
2,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in LA County, Hospitalizations Up Again
Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Church to Serve Thousands for Thanksgiving
A Riverside church that provides meals to thousands of Riverside County residents on Thanksgiving sent out a call Tuesday for volunteers to help with the distribution effort. “This is a meal for the homeless, senior citizens, families in need and those who will be home alone,” according to the Central Community Christian Fellowship. “We need volunteers each year to help serve and deliver the dinners to our community.”
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Rise in LA County Amid Fears of Winter Surge
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise Tuesday amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care, up from 51 on Friday.
mynewsla.com
Three Stabbed at Downtown Target Store; Suspect Shot
At least three people were stabbed and a suspect was shot at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening. The shooting was reported about 6:20 p.m. at the Target store at Figueroa and Seventh streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Details surrounding the stabbings were not...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police...
mynewsla.com
Body Found Near L.A. Riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m. near the riverbed and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity...
