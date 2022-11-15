Read full article on original website
Man injured in ‘airborne’ truck crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Madisonville Police say a man was flown to the hospital after a crash sent his truck airborne into a tree Wednesday afternoon. First-responders say they were called out to the crash at 3:22 p.m. in the 200 block of Country Club Lane. Investigators believe the driver of a newer GMC pickup […]
wkdzradio.com
Employee Threatened During Hopkinsville Robbery
An employee of a restaurant on Fort Campbell Boulevard was threatened during a robbery Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say a woman failed to pay her bill at Buffalo Wild Wings and then threatened an employee before leaving. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as second-degree...
whopam.com
Victim in Clarksville shooting dies, suspects in custody
The victim of a Clarksville shooting has died and two suspects have been arrested. Clarksville police responded to a shooting in the area of Pine Mountain Road and Woodbridge Road just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and learned the victim, 19-year old Emmanuel Allen, Jr. of Nashville, was arriving at Tennova Health Hospital with a gunshot wound.
whopam.com
Woman injured in rear end collision
A local woman was injured in a rear-end collision Monday afternoon on South Virginia Street. It happened about 3 p.m., with a report from Hopkinsville police saying 18-year old Kristopher Johnson of Hopkinsville was northbound near the 1900 block of South Virginia. He said he attempted to stop with traffic, but his vehicle still rear-ended a car driven by 40-year old Luanne Comperry of Hopkinsville.
Muhlenberg County woman last seen walking on busy highway
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office needs help looking for a woman that seemingly disappeared last week. Deputies say 65-year-old Patricia Darlene Minton was reported missing and last seen on November 11 around noon, walking along Highway 431. The person who saw her says she was heading […]
wkdzradio.com
Princeton Man Arrested On Escape Charge
A Princeton man has been arrested on two warrants out of Christian County. Assistant Princeton Police Chief Shane Allison says 48-year old Carlos Siggus was taken into custody around 12:40 Monday afternoon on a Christian County bench warrant charging him with contempt of court. He was also served with a Christian County arrest warrant charging him with second-degree escape.
whopam.com
Princeton man injured in Barren County fatal accident
A Princeton man was injured in a fatal accident Tuesday morning in Barren County. Kentucky State Police say 44-year old Heather Slater of Edmonton was westbound on Burkesville Road about 8:30 a.m. when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a vehicle operated by 43-year old Michael Forsythe of Princeton.
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Man Charged With Receiving Stolen Property
A Crofton man was charged with receiving stolen property after a traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Randolph Scott Jr. was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt and told law enforcement he had a gun in the vehicle he had inherited from a deceased uncle.
whopam.com
Bond motion denied for suspect in Sharpe Street murder case
Bond reduction was denied Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit court for one of the suspects in the October 26, 2021 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville. Attorney Olivia Adams is asking for bond to be reduced from $750,000 for...
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville Pursuit
A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 26-year-old Jaiveyhon Masion after he failed to stop at a stop sign on Robin Road. Masion was also a person of interest...
clarksvillenow.com
15-year-old charged in shooting taken to Murfreesboro, Chief says need for juvenile center is overdue
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 15-year-old juvenile that was detained after the shooting on Pine Mountain Road has now been charged. According to CPD Spokesperson Scott Beaubien, a juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts. Due...
Contractor to begin milling, paving on several Hopkinsville streets Monday
Milling and paving of several streets will begin Monday, according to a press release from Dave Herndon, street superintendent for Hopkinsville Public Works. Seventh Street (portions maintained by the city) Carla Drive. Radford Street. “Operations will run weather permitting and until complete,” Herndon said in the release. “Motorists are encouraged...
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray woman arrested, accused of stealing $22,000 from senior
MURRAY, KY — A Murray woman has been arrested following accusations that she stole $22,000 from a senior Murray resident, the Murray Police Department says. According to a Wednesday release, 35-year-old Dawn Metcalf is charged with two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree, and one count of knowing abuse or neglect of an adult.
Man accused of deadly Hanson hit-and-run arrested
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Douglas Nathan Phelps has been arrested on charges related to the death of a Hanson man. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said there was an active Warrant of Arrest for Douglas “Nathan” Phelps. HCSO says Phelps was wanted for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Failure to Render Aid w/Death […]
Clarksville mechanic targeted in arson
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary and arson after a mechanic and his son discovered a customer’s truck on fire Saturday morning.
whvoradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire
A tobacco barn on Buffalo Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Christian County emergency personnel say the barn was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived just before 9 p.m. Firefighters from Gracey, Cerulean, and Square Deal fire departments were all called to help extinguish...
WSMV
Gas buildup likely cause for food truck explosion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a food truck exploded in Clarksville, the truck’s owner has a warning for you, telling WSMV4 how she nearly lost her life on Friday night and the damages she’s facing. Moments after serving food a wedding in East Nashville, Marisa LaRocco said her...
whvoradio.com
Shelby Mohon Crowned Amerifest Kentucky Festivals Pageant Princess
Trigg County High School student Shelby Mohon was crowned the Amerifest Kentucky Festivals Pageant Princess Sunday in Lexington. In addition to being named the pageant princess, Mohon won the hospitality award. She qualified for the state pageant by placing in the Miss Fourth pageant in Madisonville in July. Shelby will...
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS: Renshaw Discusses Day As Hopkinsville Mayor
For the briefest of moments, Logan Renshaw was the “Mayor of Hopkinsville.”. During Tuesday’s Hopkinsville City Council meeting, the Sinking Fork Elementary student sat in the seat held by incumbent mayor Wendell Lynch — giving a detailed report about his visit and learning experience with city leadership.
whopam.com
Competency hearing set for felony assault suspect
A competency hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of severely injuring a woman during an assault at a South Virginia Street apartment in January. Thirty-six-year-old Isaac Benjamin allegedly caused major injuries to a 43-year old Pembroke woman during the assault, including multiple broken bones. The victim was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
