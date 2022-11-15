ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitt Football Head Coach Pat Narduzzi comments on UVA shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two days after the Pitt Panthers took down the Virginia Cavaliers in ACC action Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, Head Coach Pat Narduzzi started his weekly press conference talking about the tragedy that took place on Sunday evening on the University of Virginia. "Our hearts and our prayers go out to the city of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia, coach Tony Elliott, his football team," Narduzzi said."I can't imagine losing three guys in the room here. I cannot even imagine what's going on down there."According to University of Virginia officials, a University of Virginia student reportedly killed three UVA football players, and injured two others in a shooting. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were identified as the victims by University of Virginia President, Jim Ryan. Perry played in UVA's home contest against Pitt on Saturday, totaling two solo tackles. Chandler and Davis Jr. did not get into the game. Officials said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening near a campus parking garage full of students that returned from a play in Washington D.C. 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Virginia football shooting: In-state teams to pay tribute with helmet decals in Week 12

College football teams across the state of Virginia will pay tribute in Week 12 to the shooting that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players with helmet decals featuring an orange ribbon laid over a black image of the Commonwealth, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Richmond, and William & Mary are among in-state programs the outlet says are confirmed to partake in the tribute. A moment of silence is also reportedly scheduled for those playing home games.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Yakima Herald Republic

Morning Briefing: Nov. 16, 2022

SPOKANE — Former Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich has sued the university and Gov. Jay Inslee after he was fired last year for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The lawsuit, filed last week in Whitman County Superior Court, names the university, athletic director Patrick Chun and Inslee as defendants. Inslee, a Democrat, had required that state employees get vaccinated, or receive a specific exemption, to keep their jobs.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy