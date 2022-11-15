Read full article on original website
Clemson OC Brandon Streeter says UVA football coach Tony Elliott will help Virginia overcome tragedy
Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter says ex-Tigers coach Tony Elliott will help Virginia football move overcome tragic shootings on campus.
Women's Basketball Triumphs in First Game Since UVA's Heartbreaking Tragedy
The Cavaliers erased an eight-point deficit to beat the Ramblers 68-62 in the first UVA sporting event since Sunday night's shooting
Pitt Football Head Coach Pat Narduzzi comments on UVA shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two days after the Pitt Panthers took down the Virginia Cavaliers in ACC action Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, Head Coach Pat Narduzzi started his weekly press conference talking about the tragedy that took place on Sunday evening on the University of Virginia. "Our hearts and our prayers go out to the city of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia, coach Tony Elliott, his football team," Narduzzi said."I can't imagine losing three guys in the room here. I cannot even imagine what's going on down there."According to University of Virginia officials, a University of Virginia student reportedly killed three UVA football players, and injured two others in a shooting. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were identified as the victims by University of Virginia President, Jim Ryan. Perry played in UVA's home contest against Pitt on Saturday, totaling two solo tackles. Chandler and Davis Jr. did not get into the game. Officials said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening near a campus parking garage full of students that returned from a play in Washington D.C.
Virginia set to host Coastal Carolina in wake of tragedy
Hearts heavy after the unimaginable shooting deaths of teammates Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry, Virginia will somehow
247Sports
Virginia football shooting: In-state teams to pay tribute with helmet decals in Week 12
College football teams across the state of Virginia will pay tribute in Week 12 to the shooting that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia football players with helmet decals featuring an orange ribbon laid over a black image of the Commonwealth, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. James Madison, Liberty, Old Dominion, Virginia Tech, Richmond, and William & Mary are among in-state programs the outlet says are confirmed to partake in the tribute. A moment of silence is also reportedly scheduled for those playing home games.
Mike Tomlin Sends Condolences to Families of Virginia Shooting Victims
The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach sent prayers to the three football players' families.
Yakima Herald Republic
Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Offers Condolences for Virginia Football Program
After three Virginia players were shot and killed over the weekend, the Pitt Panthers head coach offered his condolences.
Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week [11/16]
See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the upcoming week
ACC Schools to Wear Helmet Decals Commemorating UVa Victims
The schools will also hold a moment of silence before this weekend’s ACC home games.
