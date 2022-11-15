PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two days after the Pitt Panthers took down the Virginia Cavaliers in ACC action Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville, Virginia, Head Coach Pat Narduzzi started his weekly press conference talking about the tragedy that took place on Sunday evening on the University of Virginia. "Our hearts and our prayers go out to the city of Charlottesville, the University of Virginia, coach Tony Elliott, his football team," Narduzzi said."I can't imagine losing three guys in the room here. I cannot even imagine what's going on down there."According to University of Virginia officials, a University of Virginia student reportedly killed three UVA football players, and injured two others in a shooting. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were identified as the victims by University of Virginia President, Jim Ryan. Perry played in UVA's home contest against Pitt on Saturday, totaling two solo tackles. Chandler and Davis Jr. did not get into the game. Officials said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening near a campus parking garage full of students that returned from a play in Washington D.C.

