Memphis, TN

Wife honors late husband who lost his battle against COVID-19

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father of five, a husband, and a role model in his community.

It’s been almost two years since Theodis Ray Quarles of Memphis lost his battle against COVID-19. Wednesday would have been his 50th birthday.

His wife Vickie Quarles said she’s honoring him on his birthday by starting a support series for families who have also lost loved ones to COVID and other diseases.

“Before anything, he was a loving father and a husband. Just to know him was to love him,” Quarles said.

Cherished memories and photographs are all Quarles has left of her husband.

He died one week before Christmas in 2020.

“He went to the hospital at 11:45 that night, and at 4:15 in the morning he passed. This was a young man. He had no underlying conditions whatsoever,” she said.

His death left Quarles a widow and his five girls without a father.

It’s a void that will never be filled, but Quarles is turning her pain into purpose.

“He always wanted me to own my own business. He wanted me to be happy and find my purpose. I think now that I am going through this storm, God is actually revealing what my purpose is,” she said.

Quarles founded the support series “Care 360.”

She said the series will include online and in-person sessions covering a variety of topics, including widowhood, starting over, domestic violence, and more.

“I just want to help people and bring awareness, coaching, mentoring,” Quarles said.

Quarles is hosting the first session Wednesday, on what would have been her husband’s 50th birthday.

“He might not be here physically, but he is still here regardless to us, and this is his 50th so this is how I chose to honor him,” she said.

Quarles said the first session will be online. It focuses on dealing with the loss of a loved one to COVID.

Future sessions will cover a variety of different topics.

The sessions are free and open to anyone.

You can find information on how to sign up here:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3346BT_0jArb1BE00

