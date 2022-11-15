Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Trending cold and frosty
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind yesterday’s cold front much cooler 50s under mostly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, clouds linger and colder as lows drop into the upper 30s low 40s. Tomorrow morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine as a dry cold front slide ushers in a reinforcing shot of drier but colder air. Lows drop to and below freezing with widespread frost Friday morning. These conditions could harm sensitive plants and exposed pipes. A Freeze Watch will be in effect from 1am to 7am Friday.
WALB 10
Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay
Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
WALB 10
South Georgia food insecurity still a crisis
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are a time for joy, presents and a family feast. But that may not be the case for some families struggling with food insecurity. “Even at the best of times, South Georgia has a food insecurity crisis,” said Eliza McCall, Second Harvest South Georgia’s chief marketing officer.
Tree of Life lighting ceremony returns to Tift Regional
TIFTON — The 37th annual lighting of the Tree of Life, which serves as a symbolic tribute to friends, family and lost loved ones during the holiday season, will be held in person for the first time since the pandemic on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. The event will be held on the front lawn of Tift Regional Medical Center, located at 901 E. 18th Street in Tifton.
WALB 10
Police encouraging road safety during deer mating season
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - It’s breeding season for deer, which means they are roaming and more likely to be moving obstacles on roads. Auto body shops are busy this time of year, in part because of crashes involving deer. Experts have a lot of ideas to avoid those incidents.
WALB 10
APD: Shotgun fired at Albany home while residents were asleep
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a shotgun was fired at an Albany home, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The shooting happened on Tuesday around 4:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of University Street. One of the two victims inside the house said he woke up to a loud sound as if a champagne cork had been popped, APD said.
GrandVille plans 'Hometown Throwdown' for Albany fans
ATHENS — In what the members of the once-Albany-now-Athens-based band GrandVille say they hope will become a holiday tradition, GrandVille are bringing their Hometown Throwdown 2022 back to the city where the band learned its chops for a Thanksgiving Eve show in the Austin’s Firegrill parking lot. Kicking...
WALB 10
Dougherty County venues reinforce clear bag policies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Those who frequent major sporting events and concerts in Dougherty County already know about clear bag policies. But now, places across Southwest Georgia are starting to implement this rule. Bigger venues in Albany such as the civic center and the municipal auditorium want people to know...
The Extra Point: Turner County vs. Early County
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — The 7-2 Bobcats hosted the 2-8 Titans in round one of the Georgia High School Association football playoffs. Bobcats move on to the next round with a 60-19 win.
WALB 10
4 uninjured after shooting at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A homeowner and three others were uninjured after a Saturday night shooting in Albany, per the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 9 p.m. on the 600 block of West Society Avenue after four people were inside a home when they began to hear gunshots hit the home, according to an APD report.
wfxl.com
Residence sleep inside home, when struck by gunfire in Albany
The Albany Police Department responded to the 1000 block of University Street, in reference to gunshots being fired. Officers say, upon arrival at the scene 2 victims, 38-year-old Eric Douglas and 41-year-old Leon Douglas, told officers they both were sleep and he got up to use the restroom, heard a loud noise.
wfxl.com
pOpshelf now open in Albany
POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.
WALB 10
Domestic abuse resource organization looking to expand in SWGA
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia will be gaining new resources for victims of domestic abuse and violence. The founder of Outreach Angels is working to let victims know they’re not alone. “Every circumstance is different, as well as the precipitating factors. And we look into all of that...
WALB 10
Liquor sales referendum passes in Turner County
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Turner County residents voted by 2-to-1 for a referendum that would allow bottled liquor to be sold in the county. The referendum was on the ballot during the 2022 midterm election. A potential law would allow bottled spirits to be sold in the county. Now, beer...
WALB 10
Abandoned puppies looking for new home in Thomas County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A liter of puppies in desperate need of a home as local shelters face the brink of capacity. Five puppies were dumped at the Thomasville Humane Society after allegedly being dumped several other times throughout the community placing officials at the shelter in an uncomfortable position when it comes to housing them.
WALB 10
Alleged shooting near Monroe High leaves no reported injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No injuries have been reported after a witness said a man jumped on her car and shot at another vehicle near a high school, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) report. The incident happened at the intersection of South Harding Street and Lippitt Drive, near...
Albany Civic Center to present 'An Evening With Gladys Knight'
ALBANY — One of America’s great singers, Gladys Knight, is taking the midnight train to Albany, Georgia on Feb. 26 for a performance at the Albany Civic Center. The Civic Center show begins at 7 p.m.
WALB 10
APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
WALB 10
TPD: Tifton woman charged with murder after Friday shooting
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A woman is facing a murder charge after the victim she allegedly shot died on Monday, according to the Tifton Police Department (TPD). Brianna Rich, 29, of Tifton, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the shooting death of Jonterriouse Hope 24, of Sylvester, TPD says.
wfxl.com
One injured in West Gordon shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting at an Albany apartment. Albany police responded to an apartment in the 500 block of West Gordon Avenue for a shooting just after 9 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police made contact with a woman holding an injured man on the living room floor.
Comments / 0