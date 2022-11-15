Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Hydee Feldstein Soto Declares Victory in LA City Attorney Race
Hydee Feldstein Soto is set to become Los Angeles’ first female and first Latina city attorney after declaring victory Wednesday. Feldstein Soto was ahead of her opponent, Faisal Gill, by more than 85,000 votes in Wednesday’s update from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, holding a 57% to 43% advantage. Feldstein Soto, who practices finance law, will replace termed-out City Attorney Mike Feuer.
mynewsla.com
Karen Bass Becomes First Woman Elected Mayor of Los Angeles
Developer Rick Caruso conceded defeat in the Los Angeles mayor’s race to Rep. Karen Bass, after updated vote count released Wednesday increased her lead to more than 46,500 votes. “The results are in, and it is the honor of my life to be elected as your mayor,” Bass wrote...
mynewsla.com
Soto-Martinez Declares Victory, O’Farrell Concedes in LA Council 13th District
Labor organizer Hugo Soto-Martinez has defeated two-term Councilman Mitch O’Farrell in the race for the Los Angeles City Council’s 13th District seat, with O’Farrell conceding Tuesday. Soto-Martinez led O’Farrell by nearly 5,000 votes after Tuesday’s vote-counting update, holding more than 55% of the vote. He has been...
mynewsla.com
Tim McOsker Declares Victory in LA City Council’s 15th District Race
Tim McOsker, an attorney and a veteran of City Hall as a former advisor to Mayor James Hahn, is set to return to Spring Street representing the Los Angeles City Council’s 15th District after declaring victory Tuesday. McOsker will replace Councilman Joe Buscaino, who has represented the district since...
mynewsla.com
Katy Young Yaroslavsky Set to Win LA Council’s 5th District Seat
Katy Young Yaroslavsky, a former political aide, is set to represent the Los Angeles City Council’s 5th District after her opponent, Sam Yebri, conceded Tuesday. Yaroslavsky will replace termed-out Councilman Paul Koretz. On Tuesday morning, Yaroslavsky led Yebri by more than 10,000 votes, garnering over 58% of the ballots...
mynewsla.com
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory Wednesday, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors. Foley’s lead over Republican state Sen. Patricia Bates, a former supervisor, swelled from 3,008 votes to 4,600 on Wednesday, 51.07%-48.93%, as the Registrar of Voters tallied most of the ballots put in drop boxes before Election Day. Those ballots have tended to favor Democrats.
mynewsla.com
Rex Richardson to Become Long Beach’s 1st Black Mayor, as Opponent Concedes
Long Beach City Councilman Rex Richardson will be the city’s first Black mayor, with Councilwoman Suzie Price conceding the race Tuesday. Richardson, who is the city’s vice mayor, had 42,697 votes in Monday’s update, compared to 34,531 for Price, a lead of 55.29% to 44.71%. “The votes...
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna...
mynewsla.com
BLM Member Objects to Subpoena for Her Cal State LA Teaching Records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Lawsuit Seeks Housing for Homeless Veterans at VA Campus in West LA
A group of veterans is suing the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, seeking permanent housing for thousands of homeless veterans on and around its West Los Angeles campus, according to court papers obtained Wednesday. The 14 plaintiffs allege the VA has failed in its duty to provide housing and health...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Republicans Gain in Monday Vote Counting
Several Orange County Republicans in key races Monday cut into some gains Democrats made since Election Day as ballots dropped off at vote centers on Election Day were tallied. Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, expanded her slim lead over Republican Scott Baugh, a former assemblyman, this weekend, but her advantage in...
mynewsla.com
25 Recruits Injured When SUV Plows into Group on LASD Training Run
More than two dozen law enforcement recruits were injured, five critically, when they were hit by an SUV while running in formation Wednesday morning near the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s training center in South Whittier. The motorist, a 22-year-old Diamond Bar man, was taken into custody by...
mynewsla.com
Body Found Near L.A. Riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m. near the riverbed and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Information was not immediately available on the person’s identity...
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Man Convicted for Health Care Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing in February for his role in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two local pharmacies. Shahriar “Michael” Kalantari, 55, generated false prescriptions as part of the scheme, while associates obtained beneficiary information which the defendant used to write phony prescriptions for expensive medication, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
mynewsla.com
COVID Hospitalizations Rise in LA County Amid Fears of Winter Surge
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continued to rise Tuesday amid growing concerns about a possible winter surge in virus infections. According to state figures, there were 552 COVID-positive patients hospitalized locally, up from 502 as of last Friday. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care, up from 51 on Friday.
mynewsla.com
Riverside Church to Serve Thousands for Thanksgiving
A Riverside church that provides meals to thousands of Riverside County residents on Thanksgiving sent out a call Tuesday for volunteers to help with the distribution effort. “This is a meal for the homeless, senior citizens, families in need and those who will be home alone,” according to the Central Community Christian Fellowship. “We need volunteers each year to help serve and deliver the dinners to our community.”
mynewsla.com
Judge Slightly Pares Gay Couple’s Suit Against Reproductive Center
A judge has slightly trimmed a gay couple’s lawsuit against a Pasadena-based reproductive center in which they allege their wishes to have a son were thwarted when a female embryo was wrongly implanted in their gestational carrier. During a hearing Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Police Shooting Reported in South LA Area
A shooting in the South Los Angeles area involving Los Angeles police officers Monday was under investigation. The shooting was reported about 9:20 a.m. at 24th and San Pedro streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Officers went to the location on a report of female with a gun, police...
mynewsla.com
Child Hospitalized After Nearly Drowning in Palmdale
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics rescued a drowning 6-year-old child at a home in Palmdale Wednesday evening. Paramedics took the child to a hospital where they are in critical condition but expected to recover, a detective at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. Deputies from the...
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued for Man Last Seen in Santa Monica
Authorities issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a 74-year-old man who was reported missing in Santa Monica. Freddie Phillips was last seen at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth Street and Idaho Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the Silver Alert on behalf of the Santa Monica Police Department.
