Riverside County, CA

foxla.com

Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials

IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
2urbangirls.com

Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Trio Accused in Burglary-Murder at Anza Marijuana Grow to Stand Trial

Three felons accused in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man who interrupted a break-in at his Anza home, where he was cultivating cannabis for sale, must stand trial for first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Monday. Jody Lynn Came Miller, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, James Max Robinson,...
ANZA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Strangulation Murder in OC 13 Years Ago

A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of beating and strangling a woman to death before he and his brother allegedly dumped the victim’s body in Irvine and set it afire 13 years ago. Zenaido Baldivia-Guzman was convicted of murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of murder committed during...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Beverly Hills Man Convicted for Health Care Fraud Scheme

A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing in February for his role in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two local pharmacies. Shahriar “Michael” Kalantari, 55, generated false prescriptions as part of the scheme, while associates obtained beneficiary information which the defendant used to write phony prescriptions for expensive medication, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

mynewsla.com

Judge Slightly Pares Gay Couple’s Suit Against Reproductive Center

A judge has slightly trimmed a gay couple’s lawsuit against a Pasadena-based reproductive center in which they allege their wishes to have a son were thwarted when a female embryo was wrongly implanted in their gestational carrier. During a hearing Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed...
PASADENA, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula

A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
TEMECULA, CA
mynewsla.com

Riverside County Man Faces Sentencing in $6.6M PPP Fraud Case

A Corona man is expected to be sentenced Monday for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles to federal counts of wire fraud and laundering of...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Fighting Fentanyl in California: Prosecuting murder

The war against fentanyl rages on as the synthetic opioid continues killing children, teens and adults at alarming rates across the nation.  As communities continue being ravaged by fentanyl deaths, one local prosecutor has made it his mission to deter drug dealers by handing down the harshest penalty against those tied to fentanyl fatalities — […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Riverside County man gets over 8 years in prison for $6.6M PPP fraud case

LOS ANGELES - A Corona man was sentenced Monday to 102 months in federal prison for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, was also ordered to pay $6,643,540 in restitution. He pleaded...
mynewsla.com

Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach

A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

