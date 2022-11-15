Read full article on original website
Riverside County: Vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed are in Indio, DA's office says
The vast majority of criminal cases being dismissed in Riverside County are coming before judges in Indio, who are voiding charges against defendants in both felony and misdemeanor cases.
mynewsla.com
Testimony to Conclude in Trial of Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor
Testimony is slated to conclude this week in the trial of a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. Gael Ian Cazares is charged with murder, attempted murder and sentence-enhancing gun...
foxla.com
Inmate from LA County allegedly killed in prison by other inmates: Officials
IMPERIAL, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a homicide at Centinela State Prison after two inmates allegedly killed a fellow inmate in a recreation yard, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said inmates Jose Perez, 46, and Juan Serrano, 34, allegedly attacked inmate William Quintero, 47, in...
mynewsla.com
Actor Seeks Default Judgment vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration
An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 is asking a judge to begin the default process in his suit against Los Angeles County. Attorneys for Paul Chirico allege in court papers filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior...
2urbangirls.com
Man acquitted of serious charges in Orange County bar fight
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 25-year-old man was acquitted Tuesday of felony charges, but convicted of a misdemeanor, for his part in a bar fight in Fullerton that left a victim comatose for about two years. Pedro Cuevas Jr. of Anaheim was acquitted of felony counts of assault with...
mynewsla.com
Trio Accused in Burglary-Murder at Anza Marijuana Grow to Stand Trial
Three felons accused in the fatal shooting of a 64-year-old man who interrupted a break-in at his Anza home, where he was cultivating cannabis for sale, must stand trial for first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Monday. Jody Lynn Came Miller, 47, of Rancho Cucamonga, James Max Robinson,...
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Strangulation Murder in OC 13 Years Ago
A 36-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of beating and strangling a woman to death before he and his brother allegedly dumped the victim’s body in Irvine and set it afire 13 years ago. Zenaido Baldivia-Guzman was convicted of murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of murder committed during...
mynewsla.com
Beverly Hills Man Convicted for Health Care Fraud Scheme
A Beverly Hills man faces sentencing in February for his role in a $723,000 health care fraud and prescription drug diversion scheme involving two local pharmacies. Shahriar “Michael” Kalantari, 55, generated false prescriptions as part of the scheme, while associates obtained beneficiary information which the defendant used to write phony prescriptions for expensive medication, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
mynewsla.com
mynewsla.com
BLM Member Objects to Subpoena for Her Cal State LA Teaching Records
Attorneys for one of three Black Lives Matter protesters suing former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and her late husband after the latter pointed a gun at them outside the Lacey family home in 2020 are asking a judge to quash a subpoena for some of her teaching records at Cal State Los Angeles.
mynewsla.com
Judge Slightly Pares Gay Couple’s Suit Against Reproductive Center
A judge has slightly trimmed a gay couple’s lawsuit against a Pasadena-based reproductive center in which they allege their wishes to have a son were thwarted when a female embryo was wrongly implanted in their gestational carrier. During a hearing Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa Beaudet dismissed...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Allegedly Caught with More Than $1M in Cocaine Near Temecula
A 33-year-old Mexican national accused of transporting over $1 million worth of cocaine into Riverside County was behind bars Tuesday, awaiting a preliminary hearing slated for later this month. Sergio Alexis Macias Padilla was arrested last week near Temecula during a U.S. Border Patrol investigation on Interstate 15. Padilla pleaded...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Man Faces Sentencing in $6.6M PPP Fraud Case
A Corona man is expected to be sentenced Monday for submitting false loan applications that brought him more than $6.6 million in Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan funds. Muhammad Atta, 39, pleaded guilty in August in Los Angeles to federal counts of wire fraud and laundering of...
Fighting Fentanyl in California: Prosecuting murder
The war against fentanyl rages on as the synthetic opioid continues killing children, teens and adults at alarming rates across the nation. As communities continue being ravaged by fentanyl deaths, one local prosecutor has made it his mission to deter drug dealers by handing down the harshest penalty against those tied to fentanyl fatalities — […]
foxla.com
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Deadly DUI Collision in Huntington Beach
A 28-year-old Garden Grove man was convicted Wednesday of an alcohol-fueled collision that killed a bicyclist in Huntington Beach. Victor Manuel Romero, who has a prior conviction for drunk driving, was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He was convicted of killing 33-year-old transient Raymond MacDonald.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (November 15, 2021)…Pasadena Man Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Prison for Cyberstalking
One Year Ago Today (November 15, 2021)…A British national who lived in Pasadena was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for making a series of graphic online threats to harm, rape and kill. Sam Hughes, 33, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dale S. Fischer, who described his...
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called “false narratives” about his leadership of the department. Villanueva has been consistently trailing former Long Beach police Chief Robert Luna...
Supervisors extend $10K reward for info in San Dimas killing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person, or people, responsible for a 2018 killing in a San Dimas park. Michael Moreno, 35, was talking with friends in Pioneer Park on Dec. 23, 2018, when he fatally...
2urbangirls.com
Former Orange County auditor arrested for alleging stealing $2.5 million from employer
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A former executive at an Orange County commercial real estate agency was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging a decade-long scheme in which he stole $2.5 million by submitting fictitious invoices for companies controlled by his family and friends whose services were never performed.
