During a shocking courtroom demonstration, Harvey Weinstein's attorney removed his jacket and told an accuser he would not 'go any further'
Accuser Lauren Young had just testified that ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped naked in front of her.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony Monday when asked to identify Harvey Weinstein from the witness stand at his trial. Siebel Newsom spent 15 minutes on...
Harvey Weinstein's seating was changed in a Los Angeles courtroom after he was staring down jurors for 2 days straight
Weinstein, who was found guilty of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York, faces charges in Los Angeles.
Danny Masterson Rape Trial Will Not See Lisa Marie Presley Testify After All
Lisa Marie Presley will not be taking the stand in Danny Masterson’s rape trial. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense this morning that the prosecution had decided not to call Presley after all. Though set on the witness list for weeks, the scope of the testimony of the former prominent Scientologist was severely limited yesterday by Judge Olmedo. Not allowed to speak on potential obstruction of justice by the Church of Scientology in the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 by the That ‘70s Show actor in 2003, Presley’s stint on the...
‘SuperFly’ Actor Kaalan Walker Sentenced To 50 Years To Life In Prison Following Rape Convictions
Back in April, a jury in Van Nuys, California, found Walker guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of assault to commit oral copulation, two counts of statutory rape and two counts of rape by intoxication. At the time, the jury found Walker not guilty of one count of digital penetration and two counts of forcible rape.
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
Siebel Newsom gives emotional testimony of Weinstein rape
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, took the stand at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein and in tearful and dramatic testimony described the movie mogul raping her in 2005
Danny Masterson declines to take the stand at his rape trial
LOS ANGELES — “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson told the court Monday that he would not testify at his own rape trial. Masterson, who is charged with three counts of forcible rape, asserted his right to not testify on the 19th day of the closely watched Hollywood trial after Los Angeles County Superior Court Charlaine F. Olmedo asked the sitcom star if he’d consulted his lawyers.
Jennifer Siebel Newsom calls out Weinstein lawyer: ‘You’re doing … what he did to me’
In the retro world of rape prosecutions, the defense never varies, writes Melinda Henneberger. | Opinion
Fourth Danny Masterson accuser says she sent supportive message to actor's brother
LOS ANGELES — The fourth woman to accuse “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson of rape told the court Thursday that she sent a supportive message to the actor’s brother two years before she told police that she, too, was a victim. Jane Doe #4,...
Anne Heche Estate Sued For $2 Million By Woman Who Lost LA Home In Fatal Crash
Lynne Mishele says the fiery wreck left her "completely traumatized" and "without a place to live.”
Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Questions Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Emails, Political Donations During Combative Cross-Examination
Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys took out a binder of emails when questioning Jennifer Siebel Newsom regarding her testimony about being sexually assaulted by the fallen movie producer. The First Partner of California is a key witness in Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, having accused Weinstein of rape. Throughout contentious and combative cross-examination, Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, spent at least two hours displaying dozens of emails for the jury that showcased Siebel Newsom arranging business meetings with Weinstein, asking him for producing advice and seeking political donations for her husband, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom. Weinstein’s defense argued that the emails between Siebel Newsom and Weinstein...
