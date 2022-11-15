ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Danny Masterson Rape Trial Will Not See Lisa Marie Presley Testify After All

Lisa Marie Presley will not be taking the stand in Danny Masterson’s rape trial. Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller told LA Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo and the defense this morning that the prosecution had decided not to call Presley after all. Though set on the witness list for weeks, the scope of the testimony of the former prominent Scientologist was severely limited yesterday by Judge Olmedo. Not allowed to speak on potential obstruction of justice by the Church of Scientology in the alleged sexual assault of Jane Doe #1 by the That ‘70s Show actor in 2003, Presley’s stint on the...
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying

The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
Danny Masterson declines to take the stand at his rape trial

LOS ANGELES — “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson told the court Monday that he would not testify at his own rape trial. Masterson, who is charged with three counts of forcible rape, asserted his right to not testify on the 19th day of the closely watched Hollywood trial after Los Angeles County Superior Court Charlaine F. Olmedo asked the sitcom star if he’d consulted his lawyers.
Harvey Weinstein’s Defense Questions Jennifer Siebel Newsom on Emails, Political Donations During Combative Cross-Examination

Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys took out a binder of emails when questioning Jennifer Siebel Newsom regarding her testimony about being sexually assaulted by the fallen movie producer. The First Partner of California is a key witness in Weinstein’s Los Angeles trial, having accused Weinstein of rape. Throughout contentious and combative cross-examination, Weinstein’s attorney, Mark Werksman, spent at least two hours displaying dozens of emails for the jury that showcased Siebel Newsom arranging business meetings with Weinstein, asking him for producing advice and seeking political donations for her husband, Calif. Governor Gavin Newsom. Weinstein’s defense argued that the emails between Siebel Newsom and Weinstein...
