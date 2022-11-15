The week before Thanksgiving features a cornucopia of musical options. Zydeco Night 30th anniversary with Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-chas. On Nov. 19, 1992, the fledgling Rock ‘N’ Bowl presented accordionist and singer Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha-chas for the venue’s very first “Zydeco Night.” Over the next 30 years, the Thursday evening Zydeco Night became a tradition at the original Rock ‘N’ Bowl that continues at its current location. Good-natured “battles” between the late Beau Jocque and Boozoo Chavis attracted huge crowds and helped establish zydeco in New Orleans, a couple hours east of its home range in southwest Louisiana.

