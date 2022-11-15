Read full article on original website
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisiana State
A history of Hubig's pies.peaceful prospects
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960sAnita DurairajKillona, LA
A Pregnant University of New Orleans Student Disappeared Day After New Year 1999. Where Is Daphne Jones?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
Related
Eagles, Judith Owen, Toussaint tribute, zydeco anniversary: music for the week of Nov. 17
The week before Thanksgiving features a cornucopia of musical options. Zydeco Night 30th anniversary with Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-chas. On Nov. 19, 1992, the fledgling Rock ‘N’ Bowl presented accordionist and singer Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha-chas for the venue’s very first “Zydeco Night.” Over the next 30 years, the Thursday evening Zydeco Night became a tradition at the original Rock ‘N’ Bowl that continues at its current location. Good-natured “battles” between the late Beau Jocque and Boozoo Chavis attracted huge crowds and helped establish zydeco in New Orleans, a couple hours east of its home range in southwest Louisiana.
Strength versus strength: Tulane's keep-it-in-front-of-you defense faces big-play SMU offense
Five days after facing the best rushing attack in the American Athletic Conference, Tulane has a quick turnaround to the most prolific passing team. It could be a long senior night at Yulman Stadium (6:30 p.m., ESPN) if the 21st-ranked Green Wave (8-2, 5-1) struggles with SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai and FBS receiving leader Rashee Rice (1,167 yards, 77 catches) as much as it did with Central Florida’s three-headed monster of John Rhys Plumlee, RJ Harvey and Isaiah Bowser (49 carries, 321 yards, four touchdowns) in Saturday’s 38-31 loss.
See which new cities Breeze Airways will fly to from New Orleans starting in February
Budget carrier Breeze Airways said Tuesday it will start direct flights from New Orleans to Pittsburgh and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and one-stop flights to Hartford, Connecticut, and Providence, Rhode Island, beginning in February. The airline, which started flying from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in July 2021, has been...
New Orleans' 2022 school performance scores are in. See how your school fared.
The Louisiana Department of Education released 2022 school performance scores and letter grades on Wednesday. The overall scores for the state suggest a rebound from dropping ratings during the pandemic. The scores, commonly abbreviated as SPS, averaged about 77.1 in 2022. Scores were simulated in 2021 due to the effects...
East Jefferson’s new football coach played on back-to-back state title-winning teams at Destrehan
East Jefferson football coach Ashton Duhe would like to have a program like the one he was part of as a player at Destrehan. That would mean building the roster from the 55 or 60 players he had available over the final three weeks of the regular season as an interim head coach to a much higher number.
From early horrors to present day: The 121-year history of a Canal Street landmark
It’s called the Macheca Building, and even if you don’t know that particular seven-story Canal Street building by name, most New Orleanians of a certain vintage almost certainly know it by sight — and definitely by reputation. Consider its myriad claims to Crescent City fame — and...
In school performance scores, New Orleans area school districts rebound to pre-pandemic level
Mirroring academic rebounds seen across the state, New Orleans area districts earned grades similar to those seen before the pandemic, district performance scores released by the Louisiana Department of Education on Wednesday show. The scores, based mostly on state LEAP testing data from last spring, are the first official grades...
Ian McNulty: From Africa to Uptown, new restaurant Dakar NOLA sets a different path
Chef Serigne Mbaye used his pop-up Dakar NOLA to give New Orleans a taste of Senegal and his own journey in the culinary world. Now he has a way to take it further and show people how this all feels too. A pop-up no more, this full-fledged version of Dakar...
Belle Chasse bridge reopens after cable strikes car, official says
The Belle Chasse bridge reopened Wednesday by 11 a.m. after "an accident" involving the bridge and a vehicle. The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office posted a traffic alert on its Facebook page shortly before 10 a.m. saying that the bridge was closed for vehicle and maritime traffic. In a post sharing...
Man killed in shooting on North Carrollton Avenue in Mid-City, NOPD says
A man was killed in a shooting early Monday on North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans police said. The gunfire was reported to authorities around 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Carrollton, which is between Dumaine Street and Delgado Drive (map). The man died at the scene, police said.
Metairie man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway
A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
Plane from New Orleans crashes in Wisconsin with 56 shelter dogs onboard
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday, according to sheriff's officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western Lakes...
Organizers of Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall petition offer update on signature count
Organizers of the push to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday they have obtained about 35% of the signatures needed to put the issue in front of voters, with a little more than three months remaining before a Feb. 22 deadline. The update, provided during a news conference...
From a Big Freedia spatula to an Electric Girls candle, you'll feel good about giving these 5 gifts
Whether a holiday gift or a little something for a hostess, choose items that benefit a worthwhile cause. From Three Bluebirds, a “1% for the Planet” business that donates a portion of all profits to environmental causes, this biodegradable dishcloth can absorb 20 times its weight and replace 17 rolls of paper towels. It’s made of 70% cellulose and 30% organic cotton and can be washed up to 200 times in the washing machine or top rack of the dishwasher.
Louisiana's troubled juvenile prisons full, 'cannot safely accept more youth,' letter says
Louisiana officials say there’s no more room in the state's troubled juvenile lockups and have asked judges to help by releasing some low-risk teen offenders back to their communities — drawing blowback from courts and some politicians who fear strain on local youth justice programs. "We write to...
Our Views: From New Orleans to the moon, and beyond
It’s been a vexing rollout for NASA’s new moon rocket, built in part at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East and tested over the state line at Mississippi’s John C. Stennis Space Center. But after a number of delays, fuel leaks and even a couple of hurricanes, the rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — passed its first big test Wednesday.
Letters: Death of a pedestrian shines light on a dangerous intersection
Valsin Marmillion's distress at the slow investigations of his brother's traffic death at the I-610/Canal Boulevard intersection just adds more sadness to his family's grief. Having traveled both directions of Canal Boulevard almost daily four years, I can only say it's amazing there are not more such tragedies. Almost every...
New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings
Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
Two St. Tammany families devastated after kids die in eerily similar car crashes
As the Pope John Paul II High School volleyball team prepared for a game in the state tournament in Lafayette last weekend, Coach Danny Tullis tearfully noted that his team had dedicated its season to the sister of one its players, a young woman who had been killed in a car crash several months ago.
Following the bullets: ATF, local police target serial shooters with new 'Crime Gun Unit'
Nabbing serial shooters is the aim of a new law enforcement unit that will embed federal firearms agents with local homicide detectives in the New Orleans area to swiftly match shell casings from crime scenes or seized guns to other shootings. The new “Crime Gun Unit” will include ATF agents...
