Eagles, Judith Owen, Toussaint tribute, zydeco anniversary: music for the week of Nov. 17

The week before Thanksgiving features a cornucopia of musical options. Zydeco Night 30th anniversary with Nathan & the Zydeco Cha-chas. On Nov. 19, 1992, the fledgling Rock ‘N’ Bowl presented accordionist and singer Nathan Williams and the Zydeco Cha-chas for the venue’s very first “Zydeco Night.” Over the next 30 years, the Thursday evening Zydeco Night became a tradition at the original Rock ‘N’ Bowl that continues at its current location. Good-natured “battles” between the late Beau Jocque and Boozoo Chavis attracted huge crowds and helped establish zydeco in New Orleans, a couple hours east of its home range in southwest Louisiana.
Strength versus strength: Tulane's keep-it-in-front-of-you defense faces big-play SMU offense

Five days after facing the best rushing attack in the American Athletic Conference, Tulane has a quick turnaround to the most prolific passing team. It could be a long senior night at Yulman Stadium (6:30 p.m., ESPN) if the 21st-ranked Green Wave (8-2, 5-1) struggles with SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai and FBS receiving leader Rashee Rice (1,167 yards, 77 catches) as much as it did with Central Florida’s three-headed monster of John Rhys Plumlee, RJ Harvey and Isaiah Bowser (49 carries, 321 yards, four touchdowns) in Saturday’s 38-31 loss.
Belle Chasse bridge reopens after cable strikes car, official says

The Belle Chasse bridge reopened Wednesday by 11 a.m. after "an accident" involving the bridge and a vehicle. The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office posted a traffic alert on its Facebook page shortly before 10 a.m. saying that the bridge was closed for vehicle and maritime traffic. In a post sharing...
Metairie man cited for killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway

A Metairie man was cited for illegally killing an alligator in the Bonnet Carre Spillway in St. Charles Parish on Nov. 7, state wildlife officials said. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the spillway near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers field office when they saw Daniel Duzac, 29, with a dead 7 foot, 9 inch-long alligator he had hunted near the Mississippi River flood control locks. Agents seized the alligator.
From a Big Freedia spatula to an Electric Girls candle, you'll feel good about giving these 5 gifts

Whether a holiday gift or a little something for a hostess, choose items that benefit a worthwhile cause. From Three Bluebirds, a “1% for the Planet” business that donates a portion of all profits to environmental causes, this biodegradable dishcloth can absorb 20 times its weight and replace 17 rolls of paper towels. It’s made of 70% cellulose and 30% organic cotton and can be washed up to 200 times in the washing machine or top rack of the dishwasher.
Our Views: From New Orleans to the moon, and beyond

It’s been a vexing rollout for NASA’s new moon rocket, built in part at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East and tested over the state line at Mississippi’s John C. Stennis Space Center. But after a number of delays, fuel leaks and even a couple of hurricanes, the rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — passed its first big test Wednesday.
Letters: Death of a pedestrian shines light on a dangerous intersection

Valsin Marmillion's distress at the slow investigations of his brother's traffic death at the I-610/Canal Boulevard intersection just adds more sadness to his family's grief. Having traveled both directions of Canal Boulevard almost daily four years, I can only say it's amazing there are not more such tragedies. Almost every...
New Orleans coroner ID's two killed recent shootings

Two men killed in recent shootings were identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as Dennis Ducre, 62, and Joseph Norah, 41. Ducre was sitting in a vehicle in the 9700 Chef Menteur Highway on Friday when two men opened the passenger door and demanded money. Ducre was shot during a struggle with the men, police said. He died Sunday.
