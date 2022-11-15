ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChargerReport

Chargers Defensive Line Hit With Two More Potential Season-Ending Injuries

By Nicholas Cothrel
ChargerReport
ChargerReport
 2 days ago

The Chargers just simply can't escape a game without suffering another significant injury.

They entered Sunday's game plagued with more injuries than any other team in the league and yet, things worsened Sunday night at Levi's Stadium.

The Chargers almost didn’t have enough interior defensive lineman at the end of the fourth quarter of the team's 22-16 loss to the 49ers.

At the start of the game, Chargers coach Brandon Staley frequently changed personnel groupings that catered towards the concepts San Francisco was running. But after defensive tackles Otito Ogbonnia and Christian Covington left the game with injuries and didn’t return, the defense wasn’t left with many options and the late-game results showed.

After the team traveled back to Costa Mesa and players came in for treatment and examinations, Staley announced to reporters that Ogbonnia will miss the remainder of the season with a patella tendon rupture. Staley also stated that Covington suffered a pec injury and is "likely" to also be out the rest of the season.

“It (expletive) sucks,” defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said after the game regarding Ogbonnia's injury. “Obviously, he’s a young player and he’s been playing well. You hate to see him get hurt. You’ve got to try to block it out after it happened and pray for him.”

Ogbonnia and Covington were each expected to step into larger roles following Austin Johnson's season-ending knee injury in the Week 9 game, and the release of former first-round pick Jerry Tillery.

Covington received the start in place of Johnson, making five tackles across 48% of the team's defensive snaps prior to exiting the game.

Considering the Chargers have now lost four defensive tackles, three to injury and one by placing him on waivers – all in which transpired in a matter of two weeks – they're likely to dig into their practice squad and look externally to supplement the position.

"We’ll probably make some acquisitions, and then promote Joe [Gaziano] at some point this week," Staley said. "We have him currently on our team. We’ll be working over the next 36 hours to make a couple of acquisitions to get us to full strength.”

The Chargers' defensive tackle group now just includes Sebastian Joseph-Day, Morgan Fox and Breiden Fehoko.

Fehoko was just signed to the active roster last Wednesday and played 42 defensive snaps in his season debut. He recorded three run-stops on 29 run plays.

"I think that we felt like we were going to give Breiden and Joe a chance to compete. With where we’re at and what we’re trying to do with our team — on the defensive line, our defense, on the whole team — trying to create competition and have guys earn their roles," Staley said of the competition in practice between Fehoko and Gaziano ahead of Sunday's game. "That’s what we want to be here. That’s what we want to do."

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Top Broncos Tweets About Firing Nathaniel Hackett After Titans Disaster

The Denver Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on November 13 was numbingly familiar. Once again, the players got out to an early lead. Once again, they gave it up. Once again, they had numerous opportunities to get back in the game. Once again, they failed — slowly and agonizingly. And once again, fans on Twitter were left to figure out who was most to blame.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned

The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Athlon Sports

Packers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To Practice Squad

It didn't take Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers long to fill the vacancy left by wide receiver Amari Rodgers.  The Packers on Tuesday announced their signing of veteran wideout Dede Westbrook to their practice squad.  This came hours after Rodgers' release. A third-round pick in the ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders have reportedly sent strong message to Josh McDaniels

The Josh McDaniels era in Las Vegas is off to a horrendous start, but it does not sound like the Raiders are planning to part ways with their new head coach anytime soon. After the Raiders lost 25-20 at home to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, rumors began to swirl that McDaniels may already be on the hot seat. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, McDaniels has been given assurances that he will return as the head coach in Las Vegas next season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers

The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where would the Broncos pick in the NFL draft if the season ended today?

Denver Broncos fans should root for the San Francisco 49ers to lose out this season. The first-round draft pick that the Broncos acquired through the Miami Dolphins in exchange for outside linebacker Bradley Chubb originally belonged to the 49ers. So where San Francisco ends up in the NFL’s standings this season will determine where Denver will select in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Chargers expect Otito Ogbonnia to miss rest of season with quad injury

Chargers defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia was carted off during Sunday night’s loss to the 49ers, and it appears that his season has come to an end. The Chargers expect Ogbonnia to miss the rest of the season with a quad injury, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Chargers...
NBC Sports

Bucs' Bruce Arians shares more blunt criticism of Tom Brady

Bruce Arians' role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has changed, but his willingness to share his honest opinion of Tom Brady hasn't. Arians, who was the Bucs' head coach for Brady's first two seasons in Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021, transitioned to a Senior Football Consultant role in 2022, with defensive coordinator Todd Bowles taking over as head coach.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans return 8 to practice, but will defensive stars, kicker play vs. Packers?

The Tennessee Titans returned a huge number of players to practice on Tuesday in advance of Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The Titans (6-3) visit the Packers (4-6) at Lambeau Field on Thursday (7:15 p.m., Amazon Prime). After listing 17 players on their injury report Monday, the Titans had eight of those players return to practice as full participants Tuesday, including several starters: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry, cornerback Kristian Fulton and linebacker...
NASHVILLE, TN
ChargerReport

ChargerReport

Los Angeles, CA
249
Followers
699
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

ChargerReport is a FanNation channel covering the Los Angeles Chargers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/chargers

Comments / 0

Community Policy