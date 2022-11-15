ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Vigil at Christopher Newport University honors UVA shooting victims

By Jay Greene
 2 days ago
On Monday night, Christopher Newport University held a vigil in memory of the victims killed Sunday night in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia.

Pictures from the university show many students holding a candlelight vigil.

Interim President Adelia Thompson released a statement, saying the CNU community is heartbroken and reminded students to support each other during a difficult time.

Here's the full statement

Today, we are heartbroken at the extraordinary difficulty the UVA community is experiencing. Being a community of compassion means we care about this family and our extended family at institutions across this Commonwealth and country. Please keep the students, faculty, staff and families of UVA in your minds and hearts as they make the difficult journey towards healing.

It is with great sadness that I write to you about the horrible tragedy that occurred on the University of Virginia's campus last evening as a gunman took the lives of three students and wounded two others.

We hold the members of our sister institution close in our hearts as they deal with this senseless act of violence.

The horrifying loss touches us all. Reach out to one another and seek help if you need support.

Interim President Adelia Thompson
Christopher Newport University


