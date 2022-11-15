ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China reports 17,909 new COVID cases for Nov 14 vs 16,203 a day earlier

SHANGHAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China reported 17,909 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 14, of which 1,661 were symptomatic and 16,248 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That is compared with 16,203 new cases a day earlier – 1,794 symptomatic and 14,409 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China reported 17,772 new local cases, of which 1,621 were symptomatic and 16,151 were asymptomatic, up from 16,072 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226.

As of Monday, mainland China had confirmed 275,420 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 303 symptomatic and 159 asymptomatic cases, compared with 237 symptomatic and 170 asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Guangzhou, a city in the south of nearly 19 million people, reported 147 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 4,977 asymptomatic cases, compared with 189 symptomatic and 3,876 asymptomatic cases a day before, local authorities said.

Chongqing reported 157 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,794 asymptomatic cases, compared with 150 symptomatic and 2,147 asymptomatic cases the previous day, local government authorities said.

