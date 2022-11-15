ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Efforts to Hide Cash From NY AG Shot Down in Court

Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to escape the wrath of the New York Attorney General were halted Thursday when a state judge there took the remarkable step of putting the former president’s company under court supervision—and preventing the billionaire from quietly shifting his money to avoid paying millions in fines.
GEORGIA STATE
BuzzFeed News

Steve Bannon Has To Go To Prison — And This Time Trump Can't Save Him

Steve Bannon has been sentenced to prison — and this time, his former boss isn't able to save him. The far-right firebrand who became chief strategist to former president Donald Trump was sentenced to four months in prison by a federal judge in Washington, DC, on Friday for refusing to appear before the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker’s major Trump problem revealed

Former president Donald Trump reportedly plans to declare his intention to run for the United States presidency in 2024. He plans to do so Tuesday at his resort Mar-a-Largo in Florida. That’s bad news for Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia, according to what GOP sources told The Hill....
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

863K+
Followers
5K+
Post
684M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy