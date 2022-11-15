Shaquille O’Neal has responded to the artist formerly known as Kanye West after he publicly called out his apparent dealings with businessman Jamie Salter. In his latest string of tweets upon his return to the now Elon Musk-owned Twitter, Ye directed his ire at multiple businessmen he has issues with and defended Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitism. He shared a screenshot of an article that showed Shaq had criticized Irving for his offensive comments, and accused the basketball legend of “bullying” the Brooklyn Nets point guard.

12 DAYS AGO