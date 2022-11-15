Read full article on original website
BABYBOY
1d ago
I never disliked anyone more than SAS. I be glad when the god in the move Hebrews to the n word deal with him!
Reply
3
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway makes distasteful rape comment during special Warriors broadcast
NBA Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway apologizes after making a very distasteful rape comment while discussing a play during the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs game.
University of Idaho homicides: What to know about the 4 victims allegedly killed near campus
Here's what we know so far about four University of Idaho students killed in an apparent quadruple homicide near campus over the weekend. No suspects are in custody.
Marcus Jordan Revealed How His Father Michael Jordan Took Away A Gift He Received From Dennis Rodman
Marcus Jordan spoke about the time his father Michael Jordan took away a gift he received from Dennis Rodman.
blavity.com
Podcaster Reveals New Details About How LeBron James Allegedly Cheats On His Wife Savannah
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball. Off the court, James is touted as an amazing father of three and a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Savannah James. However, according to podcast host Sofia Franklyn, the billion dollar baller may not be as committed to his marriage as he portrays.
Complex
Shaq Fires Back at Kanye West: ‘Take My Advice Get Your Family Business in Order’
Shaquille O’Neal has responded to the artist formerly known as Kanye West after he publicly called out his apparent dealings with businessman Jamie Salter. In his latest string of tweets upon his return to the now Elon Musk-owned Twitter, Ye directed his ire at multiple businessmen he has issues with and defended Kyrie Irving’s anti-Semitism. He shared a screenshot of an article that showed Shaq had criticized Irving for his offensive comments, and accused the basketball legend of “bullying” the Brooklyn Nets point guard.
Fetterman's wife hammered for photo of her posing by Senator-Elect’s office with husband partly cropped out
Conservatives on Twitter mocked Giselle Fetterman for a photo of her and her husband outside of Fetterman's "Senator-elect" office with Mr. Fetterman partially cropped out.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
SEAN HANNITY: This is a national disgrace
Fox News host Sean Hannity lays out why Election Day should be a national holiday and why states need to restore election integrity in his opening monologue on 'Hannity.'
Allen Iverson Revealed How Tim Duncan Snitched On Their Teammate About A Peanut Butter Prank
Allen Iverson shared a funny story of Tim Duncan snitching on their teammate over a prank.
UVA shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones' parents speak out ahead of arraignment hearing
UVA student Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.'s father reportedly said his son had been "paranoid" a month before the shooting that left three UVA football players dead.
Lil Wayne Reveals The Only Opponent He Would Ever Face In A 'Verzuz' Battle
Weezy's choice may surprise you.
University of Idaho murders: blood seen oozing from house amid reports of previous threat
Months before four University of Idaho students were murdered, a man allegedly menaced a group of students on campus with a knife as new photos emerged of the crime scene.
Lakers Fans React To The Blockbuster Trade Idea Of Anthony Davis To The Atlanta Hawks
Lakers fans have reacted to a trade idea that would see Anthony Davis end up on the Atlanta Hawks for Onyeka Okongwu, John Collins, and more.
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Fallout for Kanye West continues, now in Miami. Rapper just got slapped with a lawsuit
The fallout continues for Kanye West — in Miami. In the wake of the rapper’s egregious anti-Semitic comments on social media, major brands including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have severed ties with him. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3...
Cowboys' owner Jerry Jones reveals why Odell Beckham Jr. remains unsigned
Jerry Jones continued to build on his previously expressed interest in free agent Odell Beckham Jr., but mentioned that the talented wide receiver is in a "rare" position.
Klay Thompson sends strong message after Warriors’ latest loss
The NBA’s defending champions look anything but right now, but Klay Thompson does not sound too worried. The Golden State Warriors suffered another bad loss Sunday to the division rival Sacramento Kings, falling by the final of 122-115. Golden State is now 5-8 to start the season, which is 13th in the Western Conference.
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money
Former NBA player Donte Greene arrested after attempted robbery.
Matthew McConaughey May Join Jeff Bezos In Bid to Buy the Washington Commanders
The Dallas Buyers Club actor grew up a Washington fan and is currently a co-owner of the Austin FC MLS club Add Matthew McConaughey to the list of potential new owners of the NFL's Washington Commanders. A source tells PEOPLE that the Oscar-winning actor is "exploring" an opportunity to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in a bid to purchase the team from current owners Dan and Tanya Snyder. "He has been a fan for decades and supported the team and is now exploring how he can lead a team or join a team...
Fox News
863K+
Followers
5K+
Post
684M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2