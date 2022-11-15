Read full article on original website
City Council Members Crystal Chism and Adam Bazaldua Named Honorary Chairs for 3rd Annual Not My Son 'Picture This' GalaLeah FrazierDallas, TX
Billionaire philanthropist gives $16 million to school district in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas couple go viral for controversial relationship adviceAsh JurbergDallas, TX
New bill would classify unborn children as HOV passengersAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
dallasexpress.com
Armadillos Move into Grapevine Apartment Community
A roll of nine-banded armadillos appears to be making themselves at home in apartment communities around Grapevine, Texas. The small armored creatures have been spotted within apartment communities such as Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch, Marquis at Silver Oaks, as well as in the surrounding forested area. Nine-banded armadillos are...
QSR magazine
Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market
Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas
Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
martechseries.com
Cosm Is Coming to Texas
The groundbreaking company’s second US location will be located in The Colony, outside Dallas, TX. Cosm, a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, today announced plans to build its second public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas. The company’s forthcoming venue will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities.
Frisco ISD adopts policy making students use bathrooms according to gender assigned when they were born
FRISCO, Texas — Board members for the Frisco Independent School District on Monday voted 7-0 to approve a policy that would make students use bathrooms and changing rooms throughout the district according to the gender they were assigned at birth. However, the policy explicitly states that it would not...
The Best Cities With Great Weather for Gen Z To Live on $3,000 a Month
As with every generation, certain cities become sought-after destinations based on its collective priorities. Gen Z is no different, and as they continue to age into adulthood, their budget-minded...
fox4news.com
Allen ISD presents controversial rezoning plan, final vote set
ALLEN, Texas - Families in Allen got their first chance to directly address the school board over a plan to close two elementary schools. Trustees presented the plan to redraw the district’s boundary lines during Monday night’s school board meeting. They said schools on Allen’s west side are overcrowded.
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about Finances
The bank has another branch at Allen High School and officers told us they are always talking to other schools about partnerships.Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Despite living in a technologically driven world, a physical bank has opened on the grounds of Little Elm High School, aimed at teaching a course in financial literacy. One student, Hailey Birch, told NBC 5 that as a manager at the branch, she's been challenged with not knowing anything about financial literacy. For her, it's more than just another class. Another student, Amanda Bonilla, told NBC 5:
Report says this is the true cost of living in Dallas
When you consider living in any city in America most people will look at schools, jobs, things to do, and places to eat, but how much you think you'll have to make to live there might slip your mind.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip
Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
fox4news.com
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
Here are the counties where Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke got the most support
AUSTIN, Texas — Less than half of the registered voters in Texas actually cast ballots in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Just abut 45.9%, or roughly 8.1 million, voted. That's out of more than 17.6 million Texans who are registered to vote, meaning roughly 9.6 million eligible Texans didn't cast ballots.
Lewisville ISD board discusses 2023-24 academic calendar
The Lewisville ISD board of trustees discussed four academic calendar options during its Nov. 14 board meeting. The board did not vote on the calendar during the meeting. It will vote on an official 2023-24 academic calendar during its Dec. 12 board meeting. There are four calendar options that a...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
Applications open for program that helps Texans pay their utility bills
The program makes direct payments to utility companies for electricity, gas, propane, water and wastewater bills, and the assistance doesn't have to be paid back.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Tracks Two Weather Systems Bringing Severe Weather with Threats of Flooding, Hail, Tornadoes
Two weather systems are being monitored as they pass through southeast Texas, bringing with them the potential for tornadoes, damaging winds, coastal flooding, hail, and thunderstorms. Southeast Texas. Monday forecast data shows an area of low pressure in south Texas and a cold front in west Texas are both making...
keranews.org
Day laborers are essential to the Dallas economy. The city is working on a program to help them
Early every morning, would-be laborers seeking a day’s work gather in parking lots or other locations around the Dallas-Fort Worth region, waiting for potential employers to show up with an offer. Many are immigrants, but many are not. This informal process greases the spokes of the Dallas-Fort Worth economy,...
