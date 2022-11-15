ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

dallasexpress.com

Armadillos Move into Grapevine Apartment Community

A roll of nine-banded armadillos appears to be making themselves at home in apartment communities around Grapevine, Texas. The small armored creatures have been spotted within apartment communities such as Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch, Marquis at Silver Oaks, as well as in the surrounding forested area. Nine-banded armadillos are...
GRAPEVINE, TX
QSR magazine

Salad and Go Announces Five Openings in Dallas-Forth Worth Market

Salad and Go, an emerging quick-service industry disruptor committed to revolutionizing fast food, announced today five new locations coming before the end of the year to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of the five new openings, four mark the brand’s first-time entry into their respective cities of Grand Prairie, Allen, Rockwall...
ALLEN, TX
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas

Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
DALLAS, TX
martechseries.com

Cosm Is Coming to Texas

The groundbreaking company’s second US location will be located in The Colony, outside Dallas, TX. Cosm, a global leader in experiential media and immersive technology, today announced plans to build its second public entertainment venue at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas. The company’s forthcoming venue will bring entertainment to life through its state-of-the-art technology, seamlessly bridging the gap between virtual and physical realities.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Allen ISD presents controversial rezoning plan, final vote set

ALLEN, Texas - Families in Allen got their first chance to directly address the school board over a plan to close two elementary schools. Trustees presented the plan to redraw the district’s boundary lines during Monday night’s school board meeting. They said schools on Allen’s west side are overcrowded.
ALLEN, TX
Larry Lease

New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about Finances

The bank has another branch at Allen High School and officers told us they are always talking to other schools about partnerships.Jonathan Cooper/Unsplash. Despite living in a technologically driven world, a physical bank has opened on the grounds of Little Elm High School, aimed at teaching a course in financial literacy. One student, Hailey Birch, told NBC 5 that as a manager at the branch, she's been challenged with not knowing anything about financial literacy. For her, it's more than just another class. Another student, Amanda Bonilla, told NBC 5:
LITTLE ELM, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Rent Prices Beginning to Dip

Seattle – $1,990. The current national average for a two-bedroom apartment sits at $1,348 after 2022 saw prices rise 5.9%, a third of the 18% rise in prices renters had endured by this point in 2021. Texas has averaged a 6.6% increase in rental rates in 2022, with Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
CEDAR HILL, TX
KEEL Radio

You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas

You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
TEXAS STATE

