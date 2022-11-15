ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts USC's huge games against UCLA and Notre Dame

USC crushed Colorado, 55-17, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Friday night. The No. 8 Trojans got off to a very poor offensive start with eight first-quarter yards and the second interception this season from second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams, but they responded well. USC had 531 offensive yards, including 346 passing and 185 rushing yards. Williams accounted for five touchdowns for the fourth straight game, throwing for three scores and rushing for two more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why USC New Year's Six bowl odds are rising heading into UCLA, Notre Dame games

The goal at USC is always to win the conference championship (in the future, it won’t be the Pac-12, but the Big Ten). The Trojans are fully intent on winning the Pac-12 title and creating a situation where they either make the College Football Playoff and face Georgia in the Peach Bowl, or go to the Rose Bowl, where Michigan would be the likely opponent.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

We Asked Penix If This Could Be His Final Husky Stadium Game

It seems as if Michael Penix Jr. showed up in Seattle just the other day. Unpacked his bags. Hung his shirts in the closet. Introduced himself all around. Yet 10 games into his University of Washington football career, the immensely talented quarterback faces the very real prospect of saying good bye, as soon as Saturday night against Colorado — that he's likely playing his final game at Husky Stadium.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after wild Week 11

Things were looking so great for the Pac-12 Conference about a week ago, weren’t they? Three teams ranked in the top 10 with a real chance at the College Football Playoff; 4 ranked in the top 12; 5 ranked in the top 25. Things change quickly. Of course, the overall top-25 standing still looks good out west, but with the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins both suffering upset losses on Saturday, the Pac-12 now only has one team — the USC Trojans — in playoff contention, while everyone else fights for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game and an opportunity to...
GEORGIA STATE

