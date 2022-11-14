ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams WR Cooper Kupp suffered high ankle sprain, X-rays were negative

By Cameron DaSilva
 2 days ago
Cooper Kupp avoided a devastating injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but he’ll still miss some time. According to Adam Schefter, Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain, which is usually a multi-week injury.

Schefter didn’t say how long Kupp will be out, but he did say a source told him it “doesn’t sound good” – which is essentially what Sean McVay said after the game.

Ian Rapoport also said on NFL Network that Kupp is expected to “miss some time,” though the X-rays on his ankle were negative, which is a good sign. The team reportedly feared it was “real serious, potentially catastrophic,” but that isn’t the case.

So it’s a little bit of good news that the injury wasn’t worse, but it is devastating for the Rams that he’ll miss any time at all. With Kupp out, the Rams will need Allen Robinson, Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson to really step up and help carry an offense that has struggled all year.

Kupp has 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns this season, but he actually finished Sunday’s game with just three catches for minus-1 yard, so his yardage total decreased with John Wolford at quarterback.

