Linda Byrd
2d ago
Oh dear we are now going to be overrun by illegals, homeless and anyone that wants freebies. Social workers do that best. And the new Arizifornians sad they wouldn’t bring their agendas.
Jacqueline Kervizic
2d ago
not surprised at all. she is a democrat and was in charge. is this not a conflict of interest. when we had to wait for days i knew the democrats would find a way to cheat. they are good at this
DIVOC AI
2d ago
Considering that we are currently enduring UN Agendas 21/2030 it only makes sense that the Democrats will somehow be installed in those positions of power to continue to carry out The Great Reset in Lockstep... Anyone in opposition to this agenda will not be allowed to exist in a position of power.
66
AZFamily
About 27,000 ballots left to be counted in Arizona
Arizona’s Family political reporter Dennis Welch sat down with Katie Hobbs Wednesday morning. Former President Trump announces 2024 presidential bid. Josh Rultenberg, a reporter with Gray’s Washington New Bureau, joined Good Morning, Arizona to talk about what might be to come for Arizona. Wednesday is deadline to cure...
KTAR.com
Arizona attorney general race nearly even as remaining votes dwindle
PHOENIX – The race for Arizona attorney general was nearly a dead heat as the number of uncounted votes dwindled statewide. Democrat Kris Mayes was clinging to a lead of 1,547 votes after two counties reported about 3,700 ballots Wednesday evening, according to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office website.
KTAR.com
Karrin Taylor Robson urges Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to resign after midterm ‘disaster’
PHOENIX — Former Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson on Tuesday called for state party chair Kelli Ward to step down after multiple defeats to Democrats in the midterm elections. “The facts are pretty clear, the receipts, as they say, are in and when it comes to the...
AZFamily
Secretary of State: 27K+ uncounted ballots left in Arizona, canvass set for early December
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Votes are still being counted in Arizona, but the tabulation process is winding down. As of now, there are roughly 27,000 uncounted ballots left across the state, according to data from the Secretary of State’s website. But even when the counting is finished, the...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kelly, Hobbs take senate, governor races￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Kingman voters overwhelming rejected a proposed sales tax increase and Arizona democrats have racked up wins in hotly contested races for the U.S. senate and Governor’s office. That much was clear, but thousands of votes were left to be counted across the state Tuesday morning, at deadline for this edition of The Standard.
Fronteras Desk
Arizona election update: Close races, likely recounts, ousted judges
It’s been more than a week since Arizonans went to the polls and some races are still too close to call. That includes two big statewide races for superintendent of public instruction and attorney general, which is separated by only 771 votes at last count. Under a new state...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
PHOENIX – Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
showmeprogress.com
In the Arizona dust
Hobbs, Katie (DEM) 1,267,241 Votes (Leading by 19,382) 50.4%. No friends of right wingnut trumper and former news reader Kari Lake (r):. Katie Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race. Kari Lake can thank the voters she was rude to for her defeat. Classic f@&# around find out beat down. And:
AZFamily
Prop 308 passes in Arizona; here's what it means for 'Dreamers'
Susan Campbell talked with James Zahn, a senior editor for The Toy Insider, about what technology-related toys you can find your kid just under $100. Katie Hobbs speaks after projected win; Kari Lake not yet conceding. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Katie Hobbs addresses supporters after the AP called the...
12news.com
Karrin Taylor Robson calls for Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign
PHOENIX — >>Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously aired broadcast. After several projected losses across the Arizona general election, Republican leaders are starting to point fingers. On Tuesday, Karrin Taylor Robson who lost to Kari Lake in the primary election called on Arizona GOP leader Kelli Ward to resign.
oceanstatecurrent.com
Election Integrity in Arizona? WATCH: Dozens of Voters Describe How Ballots NOT Counted
Arizona Republican Voters Describe How Ballots Were Not Counted, Ballots Were Tossed in a Box, and People Were Not Allowed in to Vote. Originally published by: Jim Hoft, 2022-11-13, The Gateway Pundit. On Tuesday morning, The Gateway Pundit reported that when polls opened in Maricopa County at 6 am on...
Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement
In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
Katie Hobbs defeats Kari Lake in Arizona governor race
Democrat Katie Hobbs expanded her lead in the Arizona governor's race over the weekend, but Republican Kari Lake gained some ground over the past couple nights. The latest: AP projected at 9:20pm ET that Hobbs had defeated Lake. Flashback: The governor's race was still too close to call on Monday...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Edges Katie Hobbs in Latest Maricopa County Election Results, But Not by Enough
The Monday night election results reporting by Maricopa County showed a strong 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent advantage to Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake, but it was not enough to pull her ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs in the overall, statewide vote count. Although there is still an estimated 5,000...
ABC 15 News
Arizona leaders, others react to Katie Hobbs' win for AZ Governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared the winner in the race for Arizona governor against Republican Kari Lake by the Associated Press. The two went head-to-head in an election that lasted nearly an entire week. Following Hobbs' win over Lake, state and national leaders acknowledged her. Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten...
Passage of Prop 308 a big win for Arizona 'Dreamers'
ARIZONA, USA — Arguing it was not just morally just but economically beneficial, supporters of the so-called “dreamers” proposition declared victory on Monday in Arizona. As of late afternoon Monday, “yes” votes for Proposition 308 led by more than 60,000 votes representing just over 52%.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Katie Hobbs declared winner in Arizona's race for governor
It has been nearly a week since Election Day and several races are still too close to call. Thousands of ballots have yet to be counted. For full election coverage, click here. LATEST UPDATES:. 7:50 p.m. Proposition 308, which granted in-state tuition for non-citizens, and proposition 131, which creates a...
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs as winner of Arizona governor's race
NBC News can project that that Katie Hobbs will become Arizona’s new governor, beating out Republican candidate Kari Lake. NBC News’ Steve Patterson breaks down what put Hobbs over the edge and how Lake is responding to her projected defeat. Nov. 15, 2022.
