Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence

GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
First responders accepting gift, food donations ahead of holidays

GLASGOW — The Glasgow Police and Fire Departments are accepting toys and food for local families this holiday season. The department is hosting a Holiday Heroes Toy & Food Drive. It runs through Dec. 16. “We are collecting holiday donations for the residents of Barren County, and we will...
50-year-old Scotty's has deep Logan County Connection

On Friday, Sept. 9, Scotty's Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business. Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty's wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and to help celebrate.
David Caudel

David Lynn Caudel, 66, of Glasgow died peacefully November 7, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a brief illness. A lifelong resident of South-Central Kentucky, David was born in Barren County to the late Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe and Margaret Bale Caudel of Seymour, KY and continued living in the Glasgow area after graduating from Western Kentucky University. He retired from RR Donnelley/LSC Communications in 2020 after 42 years of employment. Whether enjoying the sunshine, working in the yard, or watching sports, he always seemed to do it with a smile. He lived a lifetime of helping others through volunteering and coaching for many years, helping to foster the development of our youth in the Glasgow community. But what Dave enjoyed the most was spending time with his grandchildren. Dave’s kindness and generosity are well known by many, yet he never boasted and that’s what made his heart so special.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 10, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office the week of Nov. 7. 2022. Tabatha M. Williamson, 37, and Robert W. Judd, 39, both of Glasgow. Lindsey D. Isenberg, 34, and Jonathan W. Link, 29, both of Glasgow. Justina T. Velasco, 42,...
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow

Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
Mission Board approves Calling Out the Called scholarship

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Students at flagship SBC institutions in Kentucky will have greater access to the Calling Out the Called scholarship funds after a vote from the KBC's Mission Board on Monday, the day before the KBC's 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church Bowling Green. "The...
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record

GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up

A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Wallice Houchens

Wallice Anne Spencer Houchens,77 of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her home Monday, November 14, 2022, after a brief illness. Wallice was born on August 8, 1945, in Allen County. She has been a long-time member of the Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church since November of 1956. Wallice worked as a Supervisor for Kentucky Pants and Kentucky Apparel for 31 years. She then attended Draughons Junior College where she received a degree in Computer Technology. She then continued to work for Glasgow Career Centers for another 15 years until her retirement.
Shirley Montgomery

Shirley Ann Montgomery, 86, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born April 29, 1936 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late James Bryan Payne and Lillian Clarine Elmore Payne. Shirley was co-owner of Palmore Studios where she was a photographer for 55 years. She was also co-owner of Montgomery Restaurant, formerly known as Holmes’ Restaurant and was a member of the Eastern Stars. Shirley was one of the last Charter Members of Glenview Christian Church.
Irene Smith

Irene Phillips Smith, age 83, of Park City departed this life on Monday, November 14, 2022 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. The Lena, Illinois native was born on July 29, 1939 to the late Earl and Luella Schultz Phillips. She was married for sixty-six years to Leonard Clifton Smith, who survives.
