David Lynn Caudel, 66, of Glasgow died peacefully November 7, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a brief illness. A lifelong resident of South-Central Kentucky, David was born in Barren County to the late Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe and Margaret Bale Caudel of Seymour, KY and continued living in the Glasgow area after graduating from Western Kentucky University. He retired from RR Donnelley/LSC Communications in 2020 after 42 years of employment. Whether enjoying the sunshine, working in the yard, or watching sports, he always seemed to do it with a smile. He lived a lifetime of helping others through volunteering and coaching for many years, helping to foster the development of our youth in the Glasgow community. But what Dave enjoyed the most was spending time with his grandchildren. Dave’s kindness and generosity are well known by many, yet he never boasted and that’s what made his heart so special.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO