Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Glasgow resident wins lifetime achievement award for excellence
GLASGOW — Peggy Nims has been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Education. The award, given by the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education, recognizes individuals, schools, and businesses that exemplify dedication, commitment, and influence in the field of environmental education. “I grew up climbing trees, planting...
Sumner County Schools: Gallatin High School sophomore died over the weekend
A Sumner County student died over the weekend, the Sumner County School District said Monday. Bobby Transou was a sophomore at Gallatin High School.
New Ford battery plant training Kentucky students
The new Ford battery plant planned in Glendale, Kentucky is projected to generate thousands of jobs.
Wave 3
Nelson County family seeking help to earn adoption funds
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Nelson County couple looks to community help for adoption help. Lauren and Daniel Brussell hope a campaign to raise awareness about adoption provides help for them, and other couples looking to adopt. The Brussells live in Nelson County. Lauren battled stage 3 colon cancer as...
wcluradio.com
First responders accepting gift, food donations ahead of holidays
GLASGOW — The Glasgow Police and Fire Departments are accepting toys and food for local families this holiday season. The department is hosting a Holiday Heroes Toy & Food Drive. It runs through Dec. 16. “We are collecting holiday donations for the residents of Barren County, and we will...
theloganjournal.com
50-year-old Scotty's has deep Logan County Connection
On Friday, Sept. 9, Scotty's Contracting & Stone celebrated 50 years in business. Logan County Schools received an invitation to be a part of that celebration. Scotty's wanted all schools and businesses that have worked with them over the years to come out and enjoy a nice meal and to help celebrate.
WBKO
Barren Co. Detention Center inmate flown to hospital after attack by another inmate
Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Bomber plane involved in deadly Texas airshow crash previously visited Bowling Green. Updated:...
wcluradio.com
David Caudel
David Lynn Caudel, 66, of Glasgow died peacefully November 7, 2022 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a brief illness. A lifelong resident of South-Central Kentucky, David was born in Barren County to the late Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe and Margaret Bale Caudel of Seymour, KY and continued living in the Glasgow area after graduating from Western Kentucky University. He retired from RR Donnelley/LSC Communications in 2020 after 42 years of employment. Whether enjoying the sunshine, working in the yard, or watching sports, he always seemed to do it with a smile. He lived a lifetime of helping others through volunteering and coaching for many years, helping to foster the development of our youth in the Glasgow community. But what Dave enjoyed the most was spending time with his grandchildren. Dave’s kindness and generosity are well known by many, yet he never boasted and that’s what made his heart so special.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Nov. 10, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office the week of Nov. 7. 2022. Tabatha M. Williamson, 37, and Robert W. Judd, 39, both of Glasgow. Lindsey D. Isenberg, 34, and Jonathan W. Link, 29, both of Glasgow. Justina T. Velasco, 42,...
WBKO
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
kentuckytoday.com
Mission Board approves Calling Out the Called scholarship
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (KT) – Students at flagship SBC institutions in Kentucky will have greater access to the Calling Out the Called scholarship funds after a vote from the KBC's Mission Board on Monday, the day before the KBC's 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church Bowling Green. "The...
wcluradio.com
Murphy signs with Murray State; plans to set new record
GLASGOW — Glasgow High’s Caroline Murphy signed a letter of intent to run track and field with Murray State University surrounded by friends and family last Friday. The senior track stand-out has broken several school records, including the high jump, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the 4×100 relay. Murphy has also been named to several all-state teams, and holds varsity letters in basketball, soccer and track.
Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up
A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wcluradio.com
Wallice Houchens
Wallice Anne Spencer Houchens,77 of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away peacefully at her home Monday, November 14, 2022, after a brief illness. Wallice was born on August 8, 1945, in Allen County. She has been a long-time member of the Cedar Cross Missionary Baptist Church since November of 1956. Wallice worked as a Supervisor for Kentucky Pants and Kentucky Apparel for 31 years. She then attended Draughons Junior College where she received a degree in Computer Technology. She then continued to work for Glasgow Career Centers for another 15 years until her retirement.
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
WBKO
Bowling Green man in search of kidney donor, raises awareness about organ donation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is searching for a living kidney, while also raising awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor. “I would like to go back to work,” said Robert Creek. “If my kids have any grandchildren, I would like to be around for that.”
wcluradio.com
Shirley Montgomery
Shirley Ann Montgomery, 86, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was born April 29, 1936 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late James Bryan Payne and Lillian Clarine Elmore Payne. Shirley was co-owner of Palmore Studios where she was a photographer for 55 years. She was also co-owner of Montgomery Restaurant, formerly known as Holmes’ Restaurant and was a member of the Eastern Stars. Shirley was one of the last Charter Members of Glenview Christian Church.
wcluradio.com
Irene Smith
Irene Phillips Smith, age 83, of Park City departed this life on Monday, November 14, 2022 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. The Lena, Illinois native was born on July 29, 1939 to the late Earl and Luella Schultz Phillips. She was married for sixty-six years to Leonard Clifton Smith, who survives.
WBKO
Video: Hwy 90 in Barren Co. back open following deadly multi-vehicle crash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Earlier on Tuesday, several agencies responded to the scene after a multi-vehicle crash that has turned deadly on Burkesville Road in Barren County, southeast of city limits. According to officials, the accident happened at Burkesville Road (Hwy 90) around the 6700 block in the area...
Wave 3
Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - After a Sunday afternoon crash in Hardin County killed two children and injured their mother, a man who has experienced that loss in the past is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward told WAVE News Angela...
Comments / 0