Orange County, CA

Coast News

Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races

REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
ENCINITAS, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Election results too close to call

Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Council Approves $404K Contract to Design Pickleball Courts at Steed Park

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
ukenreport.com

Joel Kinnamon Declares Victory in COD Race

RANCHO MIRAGE — Although the Riverside County Registrar of Voters continues to count the remaining votes, Joel Kinnamon has declared victory in the race for Desert Community College District for Area 4. Ever since election night, Kinnamon’s lead against the incumbent, Aurora Wilson, has continued to widen with every new vote total released.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
culvercitycrossroads.com

Election Updates – New Numbers, and a Few Winners

The most recent update from Los Angeles County was posted on Nov. 12 at about 4 pm, and while totals went up , no significant change in position appeared. However, the second, third and fourth places in the council race got tighter, with only 22 votes between second and third, Renteria and Puza.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two close races still remain

While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County

The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

`Mansion Tax’ poised to pass

Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that exceed $5 million...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

OCTA Begins Construction to Stabilize Tracks in South San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
edglentoday.com

Tight California races may determine US House control

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
CALIFORNIA STATE

