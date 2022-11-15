Read full article on original website
Related
Coast News
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
Close Races: Leads Holding for Levin, Blakespear, Maienschein, Measure C
With fewer than 80,000 votes left to count in San Diego County and 176,000 in Orange County, seven close races showed little change on Monday but only one has been called. In the 49th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Mike Levin held his lead at 52.5% to Republican challenger Brian Maryott’s 47.5%.
ladowntownnews.com
Election results too close to call
Even though polls closed on Nov. 8, Angelenos still won’t know the results for possibly weeks to come. As of Nov. 11, just over 1.5 million ballots had been counted, with initial results not conclusive enough to determine the victor for several key municipal elections. In the LA mayor’s...
sanclementetimes.com
Council Approves $404K Contract to Design Pickleball Courts at Steed Park
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
kcrw.com
Orange ‘blue wave?’ Dems hope to control OC Supervisors Board
For the first time in 50 years, Democrats have a chance to control the OC Board of Supervisors. But hundreds of thousands of ballots remain to be counted, and the Republicans could still eke out a slim majority. “It would be historic,” says Gustavo Arellano, columnist for the LA Times....
Bass adds to lead over Caruso in L.A. mayoral race, now up 36,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass again expanded her lead over developer Rick Caruso today in the race to be Los Angeles’ next mayor, with an advantage of more than 36,000 votes, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
ukenreport.com
Joel Kinnamon Declares Victory in COD Race
RANCHO MIRAGE — Although the Riverside County Registrar of Voters continues to count the remaining votes, Joel Kinnamon has declared victory in the race for Desert Community College District for Area 4. Ever since election night, Kinnamon’s lead against the incumbent, Aurora Wilson, has continued to widen with every new vote total released.
californiaglobe.com
Three Major Mayoral Races Still Have No Winner One Week After Election Day
Three of the largest mayoral races in California, as well as the entire country, remained undecided nearly a week after election day as of Monday, with Los Angeles, San Jose, and Oakland likely to not have overall winners until late this month. The largest race, by far, has been the...
Villanueva Concedes Defeat; Luna to Become New LA County Sheriff
A defiant Sheriff Alex Villaneuva conceded defeat Tuesday in his re-election bid, but in doing so, he again lashed out at his critics for pushing what he called "false narratives" about his leadership of the department.
culvercitycrossroads.com
Election Updates – New Numbers, and a Few Winners
The most recent update from Los Angeles County was posted on Nov. 12 at about 4 pm, and while totals went up , no significant change in position appeared. However, the second, third and fourth places in the council race got tighter, with only 22 votes between second and third, Renteria and Puza.
Bass again takes wider lead over Caruso in LA mayor's race update
Karen Bass has again widened her lead over Rick Caruso in the LA mayoral race according to Tuesday's update.
thepalmspringspost.com
Election update: District 1 City Council race remains tight, although vote count stalled on Sunday
Riverside County counted more ballots Sunday, but apparently none were for Palm Springs City Council in District 1. The two candidates remain 56 votes apart heading into the new week. As of the latest tally Sunday evening, roughly 121,000 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted. That number was...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
orangecountytribune.com
Two close races still remain
While the national political struggle over which party will control Congress is likely to rage on for days or even months, the West Orange County area only holds a couple of cliffhangers,. In the election for the Orange County Supervisor District 1, only 230 votes at our deadline separated the...
sanfernandosun.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
kpcc.org
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County
The Latest On Election Results In Los Angeles And Orange County. Today on AirTalk, we’ll get the latest on election returns in Los Angeles County from Registrar/Recorder Dean Logan, check in on the major OC races with KPCC/LAist Senior Reporter Covering Orange County Jill Replogle, and hear analysis from Caltech Professor of Political and Computational Science R. Michael Alvarez.
`Mansion Tax’ poised to pass
Supporters of Measure ULA, otherwise known as the “mansion tax,” declared victory Monday after the latest results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk showed that nearly 56% of voters were approving the city ordinance. Ordinance ULA seeks an additional tax on property sales that exceed $5 million...
sanclementetimes.com
OCTA Begins Construction to Stabilize Tracks in South San Clemente
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
edglentoday.com
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law
HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.
Comments / 0