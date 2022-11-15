ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
seventeen.com

“Princess Diaries 3” Is Officially Happening — Here's What We Know So Far

It’s time to polish off your tiaras and book your tickets to Genovia because Princess Diaries 3 is officially (!!!) happening. On November 15, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the threequel is in the works at Disney, and Aadrita Mukerji (known for her work on Reacher and Supergirl) is slated to write the script.
Cassie Leigh

Here's What You Need To know About The New 'John Wick 4' Movie

It's official, the internet's boyfriend is back and as bad a** as ever. The new John Wick Chapter 4 trailer, a movie produced by Lionsgate and starring Keanu Reeves, was uploaded by Screen Culture via YouTube less than 24 hours ago. The one minute-28 second video packs a lot of shoot-'em-up action to keep viewers on the edge of their seats into a short amount of time--a key aspect of the action movie franchise.
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
IndieWire

Eric Roberts Compares Margot Robbie’s ‘Babylon’ Performance to Elizabeth Taylor, Predicts Oscar Win

As the awards race begins to take shape, one massive wild card remains: “Babylon.”. Damien Chazelle’s sprawling Old Hollywood epic has all the makings of an Oscar darling, but without any festival screenings, the content and quality of the film largely remain a mystery. Still, the A-list cast featuring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, as well as Chazelle’s proven ability to tell stories about Hollywood, make it a formidable contender.
wegotthiscovered.com

Cate Blanchett’s new movie that held a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is available to watch online this week

Cate Blanchett’s quest to become the most decorated actress of her era is in full swing, with her latest release Tár now destined for a streaming debut. Seeing a ridiculous six-minute standing ovation at its first screening, and an astounding 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomaotes for a significant amount of time, it’s now going beyond cinemas. Originally only shown in select theatres, the Blanchett film is now opened up to the masses.
IndieWire

‘Sr.’ Trailer Captures the Last Days of Robert Downey Jr.’s Father

One year after Robert Downey Sr.’s death, a celebration of his life is coming to Netflix. The streamer released the official trailer for “Sr.,” a documentary about the final days of the director. A prominent figure in the independent and counterculture film scene of the ’60s and ’70s, Downey Sr. is best known for his 1969 film “Putney Swope,” a vicious satire of the New York advertising world that has been cited as an influence from acclaimed directors like Paul Thomas Anderson and Jim Jarmusch. Of course, today, many probably know Downey Sr. better as the father of his son, Robert...
disneydining.com

Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”

Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
ComicBook

Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released

Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Complex

‘The Princess Diaries 3’ in Development, Anne Hathaway’s Return Not Confirmed

Disney is developing a third film in its Princess Diaries trilogy. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway has not yet been confirmed, though sources say the threequel will be a “continuation of the Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.”. The script is being penned by Aadrita...
Popculture

Margot Robbie Delivers Bad News About Her 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Movie

Margot Robbie just revealed that her long-awaited Pirates of the Caribbean movie has been canceled. The actress was supposed to star in a spinoff film separate from the main series continuity, but this week she told Vanity Fair that the whole idea has been scrapped. Robbie hinted that it was Disney's decision to drop the project.
Vice

The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening

The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
NME

Margot Robbie says female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean film has been scrapped

Margot Robbie has said that Disney has scrapped plans for a female-led Pirates Of The Caribbean movie. In June 2020 it was reported that Disney was in development on a Pirates Of The Caribbean film that reunited Robbie with Birds Of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. It was set to be a separate installment from a planned reboot by franchise veteran Ted Elliott and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.
