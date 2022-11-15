Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Star Diamond Corporation Announces Pending Retirement Of Ken Macneill
* STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PENDING RETIREMENT OF KEN MACNEILL. * MACNEILL WILL RETIRE AS AN EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
FirstClose Names New Chief Financial Officer
Hiring of James Bolger further strengthens executive team. FirstClose Inc., a fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced that James Bolger has joined the company as chief financial officer. In this role, Bolger will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial affairs including reporting, budget planning, capital raising and financing the company’s aggressive growth strategy.
OneSpan Appoints M. Samy Ibrahim As Chief Revenue Officer to Fuel Next Stage of Growth
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- OneSpan™ (NASDAQ: OSPN), the digital agreements security company, today announced the promotion of M. Samy Ibrahim to Chief Revenue Officer. Ibrahim will oversee OneSpan’s global revenue organization and will be responsible for driving strategic alignment between all revenue-related functions as OneSpan accelerates its momentum heading into 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005113/en/ M. Samy Ibrahim, OneSpan’s Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
Mondo’s First Female President, Stephanie Wernick Barker Honored on Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts, (SIA)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- MONDO, an Addison Group company, is excited to announce that Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is now an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing list by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). Mondo is the largest national staffing agency specializing exclusively in high-end, niche Tech, IT, and Digital Marketing talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006221/en/ Stephanie Wernick Barker, Mondo’s first female president, is an honoree on the coveted 2022 Global Power 150 - Women in Staffing List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) (Graphic: Business Wire)
A CFO to CEO transition story that just took an ugly turn
Ozan Dokmecioglu, the CEO and former CFO of Keurig Dr. Pepper, resigns after conduct violations. It’s been a busy week for news, including reports on executives violating codes of ethics. Earlier this week, there was the arrest of Tyson Foods CFO John R. Tyson, a month into his role....
Cookerly Public Relations Appoints Cory Stewart to Lead Agency Into Its Fourth Decade
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer. Stewart, who previously served as the firm’s chief operating officer, joined the company in 2005 and is a proven marketing communications professional with a diverse portfolio of client successes. He joins Stephen Brown, president, in guiding the company as they fulfill the company’s mantra: to exceed the expectations of every client. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006408/en/ Cookerly Public Relations, a leading Southeast public relations and marketing agency, today announced Cory Stewart has been named chief executive officer.
salestechstar.com
Appian Recognises International Partner Award Winners at Appian Europe
Appian congratulates its 2022 International Partner Award winners at the Appian Europe conference in London. Now in its fifth year, this annual award recognises leading Appian partners across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) for their excellence and success in implementing impactful solutions on the Appian Low-Code Platform for our clients.
Fortune’s 40 Under 40 winners include a CFO and a 31-year-old chief economist
A group of leaders making significant strides in their careers before turning 40 are being recognized for their talents. Fortune’s 2022 40 Under 40 list spotlights influential individuals shaping the business world. And three leaders in particular are making their mark in finance and economics. Meta CFO Susan Li,...
mmm-online.com
Day One Biopharmaceuticals hires Laura Cooper as head of corporate comms
Day One Biopharmaceuticals has hired Laura Cooper as head of corporate communications. Cooper started in the role on October 31, reporting to Joey Perrone, SVP of finance and investor relations. The last person to hold the position was Catherine Bosin, who was not immediately available to comment on her next move.
ffnews.com
Capco and Savana Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Strategies for New and Legacy Banks
Capco, a global technology and management consultancy dedicated to financial services, and Savana, an industry leader in building financial software for banks and fintechs, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate banks’ transformation journeys and drive continuous digital product innovation. The partnership brings together Capco’s deep domain knowledge, creative...
CORRECTING and REPLACING Argo Group Highlights Comprehensive Ongoing Strategic Review Process in Letter to Shareholders
Please replace the photo with the accompanying corrected photo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115006605/en/. Argo Group (Graphic: Business Wire) The release reads:. ARGO GROUP HIGHLIGHTS COMPREHENSIVE ONGOING STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS. Details Exhaustive Outreach to More Than 80 Parties in Pursuit...
Illumina cuts 5% of its workforce
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc (ILMN.O) said on Monday it was cutting 5% of its global workforce to realign its operating expenses as stubborn inflation and a strong dollar weigh on the genetic sequencing equipment maker's business.
