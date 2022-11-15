ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WSVN-TV

Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah

Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
HIALEAH, FL
WSVN-TV

Icon Burrito / Icon Mediterranean, Miami

(WSVN) - It’s a meal with a Middle Eastern flavor that can be wrapped up in minutes. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. 5 oz. of chicken shawarma (see below) Garlic sauce and tahini (store bought is fine) Simple chicken shawarma recipe:. 2 lb chicken thigh fillets ,...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Enjoy yoga on the water with Floatga in Fort Lauderdale

There are all sorts of yoga out there — aerial yoga, hot yoga, power yoga. How about yoga on a floating studio? Aka Floatga!. The yoga class is held on a boat going through Fort Lauderdale, but once the yoga class is over, the real fun begins. This yoga...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida students honored as part of Do the Right Thing program

MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students were honored after speaking up for school safety. Miami Police recognized several children as part of the Do the Right Thing program. Ten kids received awards, which included two boys who immediately reported a classmate who brought a loaded gun to campus. “If...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Apartment fire breaks out in Hollywood; 2 hospitalized

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital. The blaze started on Monday morning in an apartment complex off North 16th Avenue and Taft Street. The fire started in the kitchen of one apartment. Hollywood Fire Rescue put out the flames within minutes.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Grandmother who kidnapped 6-year-old grandson from SW Miami-Dade home denied bond

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of kidnapping her 6-year-old grandson from his Southwest Miami-Dade home faced a judge. Lilliam Morales appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday afternoon. She was denied bond. Authorities said she and her son, Jorge Morales, kidnapped her grandson, Jorge “Jojo” Morales....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Firefighters respond to smoky high-rise in Miami; no injuries reported

MIAMI (WSVN) - A smoky situation happened overnight at a South Florida high-rise. Firefighters responded to the scene at 524 NW First St. where residents were seen being evacuated from the building. At this point, it remains unclear whether there was any smoke or fire at all, but there were...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Who Determines Where Casket Is Buried?

(WSVN) - When her husband passed away, she wanted to bury him in Broward County, but his daughter flew him to Maryland to be buried. Who controls the casket? It’s why the call went out to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. This summer, Mary lost her husband Walter.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Electric fire sparks trouble on Coral Gables Metrorail

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sparks and flames ignited underneath a portion of the Metrorail track in Coral Gables. The flare happened at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Ponce De Leon, Monday night. A video provided by Only In Dade showed the fluttering embers. Officials said it was caused...
CORAL GABLES, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

