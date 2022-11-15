Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney diseaseMindbodylifestyle.orgMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Moon struck: Mediterranean restaurant spices up heart of Wynwood with cabaret show
The Moon is one of the brightest spots in South Florida. Located in the heart of Wynwood, they’re a Mediterranean restaurant that gives you something a little extra while you wine and dine. Well, here, diners actually get a nightly cabaret show while they’re eating … but it’s not...
WSVN-TV
Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah
Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
WSVN-TV
Icon Burrito / Icon Mediterranean, Miami
(WSVN) - It’s a meal with a Middle Eastern flavor that can be wrapped up in minutes. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys. 5 oz. of chicken shawarma (see below) Garlic sauce and tahini (store bought is fine) Simple chicken shawarma recipe:. 2 lb chicken thigh fillets ,...
WSVN-TV
Enjoy yoga on the water with Floatga in Fort Lauderdale
There are all sorts of yoga out there — aerial yoga, hot yoga, power yoga. How about yoga on a floating studio? Aka Floatga!. The yoga class is held on a boat going through Fort Lauderdale, but once the yoga class is over, the real fun begins. This yoga...
WSVN-TV
Connecticut’s Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana serves up tasty pies at new Plantation location
There’s nothing better than a good pizza … except for a great pizza. Plantation just got a new pizzeria all the way from Connecticut that diehards say is the best in the entire country. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who likes his topped with Italian sausage, has the story.
WSVN-TV
Florida Blue launches pop-up series in hopes of reducing stress — featuring puppies
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a new program that aims to ease your worries with a little puppy love. Health insurance company Florida Blue has launched a series of pop-up experiences designed to help reduce stress. Several blue doors will appear across South Florida welcoming people to participate in...
WSVN-TV
Miami Commissioner Reyes delivers 500 food bags to senior residents ahead of Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Thanksgiving came early for a senior resident community in Miami, thanks to a dedicated city official. Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes on Tuesday delivered 500 food bags to the Smathers Plaza housing complex so those in need can have a good holiday dinner. “It’s a date of family...
WSVN-TV
South Florida students honored as part of Do the Right Thing program
MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students were honored after speaking up for school safety. Miami Police recognized several children as part of the Do the Right Thing program. Ten kids received awards, which included two boys who immediately reported a classmate who brought a loaded gun to campus. “If...
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
WSVN-TV
Apartment fire breaks out in Hollywood; 2 hospitalized
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An apartment fire in Hollywood sent two people to the hospital. The blaze started on Monday morning in an apartment complex off North 16th Avenue and Taft Street. The fire started in the kitchen of one apartment. Hollywood Fire Rescue put out the flames within minutes.
WSVN-TV
‘Supply is not meeting demand’: Feeding South Florida CEO details 2022 holiday season challenges
PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - With Thanksgiving just over a week away, many families find themselves struggling financially this holiday season. A South Florida food bank has also been affected. 7News cameras on Wednesday captured volunteers at Feeding South Florida’s warehouse in Pembroke Park as they wrapped and boxed up...
WSVN-TV
Ex-OnlyFans model who killed boyfriend breaks down in court as prosecutors play 911 calls
MIAMI (WSVN) - A social media model who confessed to fatally stabbing her boyfriend at their Miami high-rise broke down during her bond hearing as prosecutors played chilling 911 calls. 7News cameras on Tuesday captured Courtney Clenney in handcuffs and dressed in a red prison jumpsuit as she walked into...
WSVN-TV
Woman hurt by Brightline train while walking bike near railroad in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian walking with her bike near the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale was hurt when a Brightline train hit her bicycle. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and Flagler Drive, Tuesday night. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a...
WSVN-TV
Grandmother who kidnapped 6-year-old grandson from SW Miami-Dade home denied bond
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of kidnapping her 6-year-old grandson from his Southwest Miami-Dade home faced a judge. Lilliam Morales appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Wednesday afternoon. She was denied bond. Authorities said she and her son, Jorge Morales, kidnapped her grandson, Jorge “Jojo” Morales....
WSVN-TV
Miami International Airport offers affordable parking option in anticipation of Thanksgiving travel
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami International Airport is doing something to easy travel trouble. There is a new place to park just in time for the Thanksgiving rush. You can leave your car the Economy Park and Ride and you can take a free shuttle to the terminals.
WSVN-TV
Firefighters respond to smoky high-rise in Miami; no injuries reported
MIAMI (WSVN) - A smoky situation happened overnight at a South Florida high-rise. Firefighters responded to the scene at 524 NW First St. where residents were seen being evacuated from the building. At this point, it remains unclear whether there was any smoke or fire at all, but there were...
WSVN-TV
Who Determines Where Casket Is Buried?
(WSVN) - When her husband passed away, she wanted to bury him in Broward County, but his daughter flew him to Maryland to be buried. Who controls the casket? It’s why the call went out to Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. This summer, Mary lost her husband Walter.
WSVN-TV
Woman hopes community brings forward information after brother’s death
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for her brother’s violent death. “Someone knows what happened to him. They also need to know that James was loved. And he loved others,” said Trienise Alston. She...
WSVN-TV
Electric fire sparks trouble on Coral Gables Metrorail
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Sparks and flames ignited underneath a portion of the Metrorail track in Coral Gables. The flare happened at the intersection of LeJeune Road and Ponce De Leon, Monday night. A video provided by Only In Dade showed the fluttering embers. Officials said it was caused...
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
