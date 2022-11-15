Between vast badlands, prairies, lakes and caves, the best National Parks in the Midwest protect some of the most inspiring landscapes in the heart of the US. We’ve covered a lot of the incredible National Parks out west, from Colorado to California, and even written a roundup of the best National Parks on the East Coast, so it’s reasonable that some of you have been wondering when we’re going to get round to the best National Parks in the Midwest? The region might not have the deserts and canyons of the west or the coral reefs and ancient mountains of the east, but it’s home to the planet’s largest freshwater lakes and their beautiful shores, cascades and caves, forests and badlands and some of the best sunsets you’ll ever set eyes on. Among the eight National Parks in the region, there are a few standouts that will have you digging out your hiking boots and brushing off your tent for a quiet wilderness adventure.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO