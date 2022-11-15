ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Wisconsin survives cold shooting to defeat Green Bay 56-45

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 11 points and Wisconsin overcame a horrible shooting night to turnback Green Bay 56-45 on Tuesday. The Badgers survived 30% shooting by going 8 of 19 (42.1%) from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the foul line. They also had a 45-25 rebounding advantage, 15-3 on the offensive end, which was needed as they outscored the Phoenix 17-2 in second-chance points.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota

Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wktysports.com

La Crosse’s Bronson Koenig honored Tuesday night by Badgers

While one La Crosse native was playing on the Kohl Center court last night for the Wisconsin Badgers, another was an honorary captain. Bronson Koenig was honored on the court, getting a signed ball from coach Greg Gard. The La Crosse Aquinas graduate guided the Badgers to a pair of...
LA CROSSE, WI
nbc15.com

Badgers men's basketball beats Stanford

Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans

Devin Chandler played four games for the Badgers during the 2020 season and was on the UW roster in 2021 before transferring six weeks into the season. Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather. Updated: 2 hours ago. With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
CBS Sports

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Green Bay: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Green Bay Phoenix are 0-6 against the Wisconsin Badgers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Green Bay's road trip will continue as they head to Kohl Center at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Wisconsin. The Badgers should still be feeling good after a win, while the Phoenix will be looking to get back in the win column.
GREEN BAY, WI
nbc15.com

UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing

Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about. Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry...
MADISON, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

SSM Health holds interactive art display

UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss. Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating an incredible milestone -- 12,000 kidneys transplanted. The center transplanted the 12,000th kidney in early November and medical director Dr. Dixon Kaufman said they are one of a few centers in the country that has transplanted that many kidneys.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

New martial arts gym opens on Rimrock Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new martial arts gym dedicated to inclusivity and available to all ages is now open in Madison. Forward Thai Boxing, located at 2500 Rimrock Road, aims to provide students with high-quality instruction in a safe, strengths-based learning environment. “This is a sport for anybody, any...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Snow tapering off today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After steady snowfall yesterday, light snow will linger into this morning before tapering off through the afternoon hours. Locations further north where temperatures are a bit cooler are reporting some icy roads this morning. Take it easy on the roads, icy conditions could improve as temperatures climb above freezing this afternoon.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
OREGON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy