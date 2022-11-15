The Green Bay Phoenix are 0-6 against the Wisconsin Badgers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Green Bay's road trip will continue as they head to Kohl Center at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Wisconsin. The Badgers should still be feeling good after a win, while the Phoenix will be looking to get back in the win column.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO