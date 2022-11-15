Read full article on original website
Wisconsin survives cold shooting to defeat Green Bay 56-45
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jordan Davis scored 11 points and Wisconsin overcame a horrible shooting night to turnback Green Bay 56-45 on Tuesday. The Badgers survived 30% shooting by going 8 of 19 (42.1%) from 3-point range and 16 of 19 from the foul line. They also had a 45-25 rebounding advantage, 15-3 on the offensive end, which was needed as they outscored the Phoenix 17-2 in second-chance points.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Bronson Koenig honored Tuesday night by Badgers
While one La Crosse native was playing on the Kohl Center court last night for the Wisconsin Badgers, another was an honorary captain. Bronson Koenig was honored on the court, getting a signed ball from coach Greg Gard. The La Crosse Aquinas graduate guided the Badgers to a pair of...
Gameday Guide: Wisconsin men's basketball vs. UW-Green Bay preview
Here is your one-stop spot for all the updates and preview information surrounding Tuesday's game at the Kohl Center, including how to watch Wisconsin versus UW-Green Bay.
nbc15.com
Badgers men's basketball beats Stanford
Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House.
nbc15.com
Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans
Devin Chandler played four games for the Badgers during the 2020 season and was on the UW roster in 2021 before transferring six weeks into the season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Wisconsin vs. Green Bay: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Green Bay Phoenix are 0-6 against the Wisconsin Badgers since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Green Bay's road trip will continue as they head to Kohl Center at 9 p.m. ET to face off against Wisconsin. The Badgers should still be feeling good after a win, while the Phoenix will be looking to get back in the win column.
nbc15.com
UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
nbc15.com
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
Former UW player dies in Virginia triple killing
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
nbc15.com
SSM Health holds interactive art display
UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss.
Plane with over 50 rescue dogs, 3 passengers crash lands at Wisconsin golf course
An aircraft carrying adoptable pets crashed onto a snowy golf course in Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
nbc15.com
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
Wis. drivers 'scrambling' for new tires ahead of wintry weather
nbc15.com
UW Health celebrates 12,000th kidney transplant
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Health Transplant Center is celebrating an incredible milestone -- 12,000 kidneys transplanted. The center transplanted the 12,000th kidney in early November and medical director Dr. Dixon Kaufman said they are one of a few centers in the country that has transplanted that many kidneys.
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
nbc15.com
New martial arts gym opens on Rimrock Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new martial arts gym dedicated to inclusivity and available to all ages is now open in Madison. Forward Thai Boxing, located at 2500 Rimrock Road, aims to provide students with high-quality instruction in a safe, strengths-based learning environment. “This is a sport for anybody, any...
nbc15.com
Snow tapering off today
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After steady snowfall yesterday, light snow will linger into this morning before tapering off through the afternoon hours. Locations further north where temperatures are a bit cooler are reporting some icy roads this morning. Take it easy on the roads, icy conditions could improve as temperatures climb above freezing this afternoon.
nbc15.com
Officials identify man killed in Town of Oregon crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the person who died in a crash over the weekend in the Town of Oregon. The medical examiner’s office stated that Richard Wille, 56, died as a result of the injuries he suffered in the crash on Saturday. The Arena man was pronounced dead at the scene.
