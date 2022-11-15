Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Cymabay Therapeutics Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Cymabay Therapeutics Inc reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 28 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of nine analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 30 cents per share. * Reported revenue was zero; analysts expected zero. * Cymabay Therapeutics Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 28 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Cymabay Therapeutics Inc shares had risen by 1.4% this quarter and gained 5.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $24.51 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Cymabay Therapeutics Inc is $9.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 9 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 15 at 02:48 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.30 -0.28 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.30 -0.31 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.31 -0.32 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.26 -0.34 Missed.
kalkinemedia.com
Sigma Additive Solutions Inc <SASI.O>: Losses of 22 cents announced for third quarter
14 November 2022 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Sigma Additive Solutions Inc in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -22 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -24 cents. Losses of -27 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $188.00 thousand, which is lower than the estimated $350 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $188 thousand from $700 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.22 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.19 -0.21 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.18 -0.23 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.12 -0.24 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 14 at 02:32 p.m.
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November
In today's video, I will discuss 3 Top Dividend Stocks To Buy In November. All 3 dividend stocks are trading at cheap valuations and look appealing to long-term investors. T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) is an investment management firm that trades in stride with the direction of the overall market. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) is one of the largest apartment REITs on the market today with solid properties in strong markets. Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU) is an insurance provider trading at only 9x earnings.
2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years
My confidence level in these two companies is high enough to be looking a decade down the road.
kalkinemedia.com
SINTX Technologies Inc <SINT.O>: Losses of 11 cents announced for third quarter
16 November 2022 02:54 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by SINTX Technologies Inc in the third quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -11 cents per share, 2 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -11 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -12 cents to -11 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -11 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $173.00 thousand, which is lower than the estimated $211 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $173 thousand from $239 thousand in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.12 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.11 -0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.07 Beat Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 -0.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 16 at 02:54 a.m.
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cisco, Bath & Body Works, Nvidia and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hour trading. – Shares jumped 4.8% after the maker of computer networking equipment beat expectations for its first-quarter earnings per share and revenue, according to StreetAccount. Cisco also issued second-quarter and full-year outlooks that showed those same indicators either matching or topping expectations. But Cisco said the non-GAAP gross and operating margins would likely come in below expectations for the second quarter.
Motley Fool
1 Explosive Growth Stock to Buy With Just $5 Before 2022 Ends
Matterport's latest results exceeded expectations thanks to the fast-growing market it is operating in. The company has built a healthy subscriber base and is in pursuit of a massive end-market opportunity. Matterport's decline has made the stock affordable, and investors may want to act before it flies higher. You’re reading...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Star Diamond Corporation Announces Pending Retirement Of Ken Macneill
* STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PENDING RETIREMENT OF KEN MACNEILL. * MACNEILL WILL RETIRE AS AN EXECUTIVE AND DIRECTOR OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE DECEMBER 31, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
tipranks.com
Tencent Holdings Q3 Earnings Disappoint
Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) reported its Q3 results with revenues continuing to be in a decline for the second straight quarter. In the third quarter, Tencent reported revenues of 140.1 billion yuan or $19.7 billion, down 2% year-over-year and falling short of Street estimates of 141.6 billion yuan. However, the Chinese...
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
aiexpress.io
Nvidia reports Q3 revenue of $5.93B, down 17%
Nvidia reported earnings for the third fiscal quarter ended October 30 amid a slowdown in PC and gaming gross sales in addition to restrictions on what it could promote to China. The Santa Clara, California-based firm reported income for the third fiscal quarter of $5.93 billion, down 17% from a...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: What made SoftBank shares tumble after Vision Fund reported another big loss?
Shares in Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plunged on Monday after the company reported a heavy loss at its Vision Fund investment arm for a third consecutive quarter. The shares sank 13 per cent in early afternoon trade heading for their biggest one-day loss in more than two and a half years.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine Media explores 5 TSX healthcare stocks to watch this quarter
In Q3 2022, WELL Health’s revenue was C$ 145.78 million. Bausch Health’s net income in Q3 2022 was C$ 403 million. In Q3 2022, Andlauer Healthcare’s EBITDA was C$ 44.07 million. There is diversity in the healthcare stocks in Canada. However, in the recent past, Covid-19 affected...
kalkinemedia.com
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) confirms a significant VHM target at Nhacutse deposit
New aircore drilling delivers high mineralogy and high-grade assay results, confirming a new target “Cihari”, located within the north-east of the Nhacutse deposit within Mining Licence Application (MLA) Corridor South (11137 C). The Cihari discovery is in line with the company’s goal to further upgrade the economics of...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
kalkinemedia.com
5 US dividend stocks to explore after the latest CPI data
Energy Transfer raised its annual adjusted EBITDA guidance during its Q3 FY22 earnings release. Altria Group narrowed its adjusted diluted EPS guidance for fiscal 2022. Hanesbrands Inc. noted a YoY decline in its Q3 FY22 net sales. The stubbornly high inflation has been one of the major concerns of Wall...
tipranks.com
Sea Limited Shares (NYSE: SE) Surge over 40% after Earnings Beat
Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) surged more than 40% after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.66, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$1.04 per share. In addition, sales increased by 18.5% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
Comments / 0