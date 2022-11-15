16 November 2022 02:54 a.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by SINTX Technologies Inc in the third quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -11 cents per share, 2 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -11 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -12 cents to -11 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -11 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $173.00 thousand, which is lower than the estimated $211 thousand. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the medical equipment, supplies & distribution peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $173 thousand from $239 thousand in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.12​ -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.11 -0.12 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.11 -0.07 Beat​ Sep. 30 2021 -0.10 -0.09 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 16 at 02:54 a.m.

