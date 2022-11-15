ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Applying to UConn is free Nov. 15

By Braley Dodson
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CukLC_0jArXpHl00

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Applications to the University of Connecticut will be free Tuesday.

Application fees for high school students will be waived on Nov. 15 for potential Huskies, along with other institutions within the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

It’s the second year for Fee-Free Application Day, which began last year.

UConn’s undergraduate application fee is normally $80.

The fee is waived year-round for those who are orphans or wards of the state, qualify for SAT/ACT fee waives, if they qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch or if they receive public assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

UConn’s Paige Bueckers named on Fortune’s 40 under 40

(WTNH) – A well-known name in Connecticut was named on Fortune’s 40 under 40 list. The 40 under 40 list shines a spotlight on influential individuals shaping business in 2020. The list includes founders, executives, investors, creators and more. “They’re empowering others,” Fortune wrote. “They’re exploring new treatments for diseases that affect millions. They’re connecting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
beckersasc.com

Connecticut physician fined for overprescribing narcotics

Waterbury, Conn.-based physician Philip Mongelluzzo Jr., MD, was fined $10,000 for inappropriately prescribing high narcotics doses to patients, the Hartford Courant reported Nov. 15. The Connecticut Medical Examining Board ruled that from 2014 and 2018, Dr. Mongelluzzo did not appropriately treat a patient's chronic pain and prescribed narcotics without documenting...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut nonprofits see increase in food insecurity

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It was all hands on deck Wednesday as nonprofits worked to deliver meals to those who experience food insecurity. “Food insecurity has no face, has no name,” Jamie Hughes, the relationship manager at The Hometown Foundation, said. “It really can affect anyone — your neighbor, a family member. And that’s when, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

No. 25 UConn men's basketball vs. Buffalo: Time, TV and what you need to know

Radio: UConn Sports Network, WAVZ-New Haven (1300 AM), WGCH- Greenwich (1490 AM), WATR-Waterbury (1320 AM), WICH-Norwich (1310 AM, 94.5 FM), WILI-Wilimantic (1400 AM, 95.3 FM), 97.9 FM-ESPN Hartford, SiriusXM-983, SXM App 973. KEEP AN EYE ON. BIG DOINGS: UConn's two-headed center monster of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan has been...
BUFFALO, NY
WTNH

These 6 Connecticut Lottery winning tickets remain unclaimed

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket on Sept. 27 has won more than $227,000 — and may not know it. There are six winning, unclaimed lottery tickets that have been bought within the last two months in Connecticut, according to information from the CT Lottery Tuesday evening. Winners have 180 […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
CONNECTICUT STATE
connecticutexplorer.com

9 Paces to go for the Best Milkshakes in CT

There isn’t a time during the year when I’m not down for a tall, tasty milkshake. I recently went on a search for places that serve the best milkshakes in CT and let me tell you – I was not disappointed. The milkshakes at these top shops...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Masonicare expert discusses National Hospice Care Month

(WTNH) — Masonicare is Connecticut’s largest not-for-profit senior living organization, with communities in Wallingford, Cheshire, and Mystic, plus offices throughout the state. It provides residential and home care to over 4,000 people in the state. November is National Hospice Care Month, and to discuss the highest quality care for people coping with life-limiting illnesses, Ann […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Connecticut sees first snowfall of the season

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Northern Connecticut towns saw their first snowfall of the season on Tuesday. While Tuesday’s snow was expected, it still took many Connecticut residents by surprise. “Normally I’m ready by this time, but this year I’ve been slacking,” said Brian Lobardo. Many are...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy