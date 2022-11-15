Applying to UConn is free Nov. 15

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Applications to the University of Connecticut will be free Tuesday.

Application fees for high school students will be waived on Nov. 15 for potential Huskies, along with other institutions within the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system.

It’s the second year for Fee-Free Application Day, which began last year.

UConn’s undergraduate application fee is normally $80.

The fee is waived year-round for those who are orphans or wards of the state, qualify for SAT/ACT fee waives, if they qualify for free or reduced-cost lunch or if they receive public assistance.

